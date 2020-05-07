Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to Global Payments' senior unsecured notes issuance

New York, May 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a Baa3 senior unsecured rating to Global Payments Inc.'s ("Global Payments") proposed offering of senior notes. The outlook is unchanged at stable. The net proceeds from the offering will be used to repay outstanding revolving credit facility balances.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Global Payments is one of the leading operators in the global payment processing industry with net revenue scale of $7.1 billion (pro forma 2019). The merger with Total System Services, Inc (TSYS) completed in 2019 increased diversification and reinforced leading competitive positions. The merchant solutions business (65% of pro forma 2019 revenue) is the largest small and medium merchant (SME) processor, benefiting from strong share trends due to differentiated integrated payments capabilities. Issuer solutions (25% of net revenue) is the largest credit card issuer processor, characterized by high stability and performance visibility. Business and consumer solutions (11% of net revenue) is the second-largest prepaid card program manager. The three business lines are complementary, and the merger provides meaningful revenue and cost synergy opportunities. Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, the payment processing industry in the US and globally was growing above the rate of GDP growth with support from positive secular trends, and Global Payments was growing above the industry's rate of growth.

The coronavirus outbreak is having a significant adverse impact on Global Payments' financial performance. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under the ESG framework. The merchant solutions business is affected by the unprecedented disruption of commerce during the lockdown period, and is likely to experience a meaningful revenue decline which will be modestly greater than for the industry as a whole due to its high SME merchant exposure, offset in part by continued market share gain. The issuer processing business is likely to be relatively stable due to a revenue model largely based on accounts on file and transaction counts rather than payment volumes. The consumer business will be impacted by the recessionary economic conditions but will be supported by the disbursement of stimulus funds into prepaid accounts. The impact of the revenue decline in 2020 will be partially offset by cost savings and continued realization of TSYS merger synergies. Moody's expects revenues to partially rebound in 2021 in line with macroeconomic assumptions and in light of Global Payments' solid competitive positioning in its business lines.

Consistent with management's public financial policy commitments, Moody's expects the company to manage capital allocation to maintain total leverage of around 3x (Moody's definition). Leverage will exceed this target in 2020, but we expect it to decline in 2021. The company benefits from strong liquidity with available cash balances of $1.3 billion as of March 2020 and a $3 billion revolver with outstanding balances of about $400 million pro forma for the pending issuance of senior notes and the repayment of outstanding revolver balances. Moody's expects Global Payments to generate positive free cash flow after restructuring charges and dividends in the second quarter of 2020 at the trough of the lockdown period volume disruption, with free cash flow increasing gradually over the course of 2020 and into 2021.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of sustained solid positive free cash flow through the recessionary period, gradual improvement in revenues in the second half of 2020 and in 2021, and total leverage returning to about 3x in 2021. The ratings could be upgraded if Global Payments generates consistent solid organic growth and progresses TSYS integration as anticipated while maintaining a consistently balanced financial policy. The ratings could be downgraded if revenue recovery in the second half of 2020 and 2021 does not materialize, or if Moody's adjusted total leverage is sustained above 3.5x.

The following rating actions were taken:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Global Payments Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Baa3

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

With net revenues for the pro forma twelve month period ended December 2019 of $7.1 billion, Global Payments is a leading diversified provider of payment processing services.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We expect that credit quality around the world will continue to deteriorate, especially for those companies in the most vulnerable sectors that are most affected by prospectively reduced revenues, margins and disrupted supply chains. At this time, the sectors most exposed to the shock are those that are most sensitive to consumer demand and sentiment, including global passenger airlines, lodging and cruise, autos, as well as those in the oil & gas sector most negatively affected by the oil price shock. Lower-rated issuers are most vulnerable to these unprecedented operating conditions and to shifts in market sentiment that curtail credit availability. Moody's will take rating actions as warranted to reflect the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality that it has triggered.

For more information on research on and ratings affected by the coronavirus outbreak, please see moodys.com/coronavirus.

