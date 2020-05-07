Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to Global Payments' senior unsecured notes issuance

New York, May 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a Baa3 senior unsecured
rating to Global Payments Inc.'s ("Global Payments") proposed offering
of senior notes. The outlook is unchanged at stable. The
net proceeds from the offering will be used to repay outstanding revolving
credit facility balances.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Global Payments is one of the leading operators in the global payment
processing industry with net revenue scale of $7.1 billion
(pro forma 2019). The merger with Total System Services,
Inc (TSYS) completed in 2019 increased diversification and reinforced
leading competitive positions. The merchant solutions business
(65% of pro forma 2019 revenue) is the largest small and medium
merchant (SME) processor, benefiting from strong share trends due
to differentiated integrated payments capabilities. Issuer solutions
(25% of net revenue) is the largest credit card issuer processor,
characterized by high stability and performance visibility. Business
and consumer solutions (11% of net revenue) is the second-largest
prepaid card program manager. The three business lines are complementary,
and the merger provides meaningful revenue and cost synergy opportunities.
Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, the payment processing industry
in the US and globally was growing above the rate of GDP growth with support
from positive secular trends, and Global Payments was growing above
the industry's rate of growth.
The coronavirus outbreak is having a significant adverse impact on Global
Payments' financial performance. Moody's regards the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under the ESG framework. The merchant
solutions business is affected by the unprecedented disruption of commerce
during the lockdown period, and is likely to experience a meaningful
revenue decline which will be modestly greater than for the industry as
a whole due to its high SME merchant exposure, offset in part by
continued market share gain. The issuer processing business is
likely to be relatively stable due to a revenue model largely based on
accounts on file and transaction counts rather than payment volumes.
The consumer business will be impacted by the recessionary economic conditions
but will be supported by the disbursement of stimulus funds into prepaid
accounts. The impact of the revenue decline in 2020 will be partially
offset by cost savings and continued realization of TSYS merger synergies.
Moody's expects revenues to partially rebound in 2021 in line with
macroeconomic assumptions and in light of Global Payments' solid
competitive positioning in its business lines.
Consistent with management's public financial policy commitments,
Moody's expects the company to manage capital allocation to maintain
total leverage of around 3x (Moody's definition). Leverage
will exceed this target in 2020, but we expect it to decline in
2021. The company benefits from strong liquidity with available
cash balances of $1.3 billion as of March 2020 and a $3
billion revolver with outstanding balances of about $400 million
pro forma for the pending issuance of senior notes and the repayment of
outstanding revolver balances. Moody's expects Global Payments
to generate positive free cash flow after restructuring charges and dividends
in the second quarter of 2020 at the trough of the lockdown period volume
disruption, with free cash flow increasing gradually over the course
of 2020 and into 2021.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of sustained solid
positive free cash flow through the recessionary period, gradual
improvement in revenues in the second half of 2020 and in 2021,
and total leverage returning to about 3x in 2021. The ratings could
be upgraded if Global Payments generates consistent solid organic growth
and progresses TSYS integration as anticipated while maintaining a consistently
balanced financial policy. The ratings could be downgraded if revenue
recovery in the second half of 2020 and 2021 does not materialize,
or if Moody's adjusted total leverage is sustained above 3.5x.
The following rating actions were taken:
Assignments:
..Issuer: Global Payments Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned
Baa3
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
With net revenues for the pro forma twelve month period ended December
2019 of $7.1 billion, Global Payments is a leading
diversified provider of payment processing services.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. We expect that credit
quality around the world will continue to deteriorate, especially
for those companies in the most vulnerable sectors that are most affected
by prospectively reduced revenues, margins and disrupted supply
chains. At this time, the sectors most exposed to the shock
are those that are most sensitive to consumer demand and sentiment,
including global passenger airlines, lodging and cruise, autos,
as well as those in the oil & gas sector most negatively affected
by the oil price shock. Lower-rated issuers are most vulnerable
to these unprecedented operating conditions and to shifts in market sentiment
that curtail credit availability. Moody's will take rating actions
as warranted to reflect the breadth and severity of the shock, and
the broad deterioration in credit quality that it has triggered.
For more information on research on and ratings affected by the coronavirus
outbreak, please see moodys.com/coronavirus.
