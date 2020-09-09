Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to Gray Oak Pipeline's proposed notes

New York, September 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a first time rating of Baa3 to Gray Oak Pipeline, LLC's (Gray Oak) proposed senior unsecured notes. Gray Oak will use the proceeds of the notes offering to refinance its existing term loan that partially financed the construction of its 850 mile crude oil pipeline that commenced full service in the second quarter 2020. The outlook is stable.

"Gray Oak Pipeline is refinancing its term loan to maintain long-term debt in its capital structure," said James Wilkins, Moody's Vice President. "The company will have ample revenue sourced from seven year contracts with minimum volume commitments and generate positive free cash flow."

The following summarizes the ratings activity.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Gray Oak Pipeline, LLC

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Gray Oak Pipeline, LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Gray Oak's Baa3 rating reflects its stable cash flows underpinned by multi-year contracts that have ship-or-pay provisions (minimum volume commitments, MVCs) covering over 800 thousand barrels per day of crude oil capacity in 2020. The majority of contractual commitments with its 18 shippers are with investment grade rated entities. The pipeline services the Permian and Eagle Ford basins, which are very competitive US shale basins with low breakeven oil prices and could support E&P investments even as other regions lose development capital. The pipeline delivers crude oil to Ingleside, Corpus Christi and Sweeny on the Gulf Coast as well as the Three Rivers area, where there is ample refining capacity and export terminals to process the Gray Oak volumes, and represent an alternative to the Houston and Nederland markets. The company will initially have leverage typical of a Ba-rated entity (which Moody's expects to improve with a full year of operations and as volumes begin to exceed MVCs), modest scale as measured by EBITDA and a concentrated asset base (one pipeline system) that does not provide for diversity of cash flow.

Gray Oak Pipeline has adequate liquidity supported by steady monthly revenue from shippers that will exceed its operating costs and low maintenance capital expenditures. The completion of the Zena Lateral is being funded by contributions from its owners. We expect the company to regularly distribute excess cash to its owners, thereby limiting any material build up in cash. The company does not have a revolving credit facility, nor is it subject to any maintenance financial covenants. (Moody's expects the credit facility under which the term loan was borrowed to finance construction of the pipeline to be terminated following the debt refinancing as will the equity support agreement from Gray Oak's owners.) Gray Oak does not have any near-term debt maturities.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that long-term contracts with MVCs and long-term interest on the part of exploration and production companies in developing the Permian Basin's crude oil assets will support steady cash flow generation.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded if leverage approaches 3.5x, shipping volumes exceed 900 Mbpd, and there is an improvement in the average credit quality of shippers. The rating could be downgraded if leverage exceeds 5x, there is a decline in the average credit quality of shippers, the average remaining contract life declines to less than three years, or there is a suspension in operations.

Gray Oak Pipeline, LLC owns a 850 mile, 1 MMbpd crude oil pipeline spanning from the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Basin to the Texas gulf coast (Corpus Christi, Ingleside, and Sweeny), where the crude oil can be processed by refineries or exported to global markets. Gray Oak is owned by Phillips 66 Partners LP (42.25%), Marathon Petroleum Corporation (25%), Enbridge Inc. (22.75%) and Rattler Midstream LP (10%). Phillips 66 Pipeline, a subsidiary of Phillips 66, is the operator of the pipeline.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

