Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to Hammerson's new bond; outlook negative

London, 20 May 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned a Baa3 rating to the backed benchmark-sized sustainability-linked Euro bond to be issued by Hammerson Ireland Finance DAC, a wholly owned financing subsidiary of Hammerson Plc (Hammerson or the company). The outlook is negative.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Proceeds from the bond will be used for general corporate purposes including repayment of upcoming maturities. The company has a €500 million senior unsecured bond due in July 2022 and a €500 million senior unsecured bond due in March 2023. Moody's views the bond issuance, if successful, as credit positive because it tackles upcoming debt well ahead of its maturity and reinforces the company's access to public debt markets.

The company's 2020 full year results announced on 12 March 2021 were broadly in line with Moody's expectations, although income was materially lower than the rating agency anticipated. Moody's expects income to gradually recover as the company's countries of operation, especially the UK, return to more normalised trading with the easing of covid related restrictions. Hammerson has raised GBP403 million so far this year from the disposal of eight UK retail parks and minority interests in two French flagship destinations. The disposals are positive because they strengthen Hammerson's balance sheet and demonstrate the company's continued commitment to deleveraging from disposals despite the challenging investment markets for retail assets.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Governance risks taken into consideration in Hammerson's credit profile include governance regulations imposed on the company because of its listing on the UK stock exchange. The company has a financial policy of maintaining a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio below 40% on a headline basis (using equity treatment of Premium Outlets) and 45% on a fully proportionally consolidated basis and an interest cover ratio above 2x, and net debt / EBITDA below 10x.

OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the ongoing effect of the coronavirus outbreak on Hammerson's operating performance, and still weak but gradually improving investment markets that could make it challenging for the company to dispose of assets. The outlook incorporates Moody's expectation of (1) the company providing concessions through more flexible leasing arrangements, extended payment terms and rent reductions to support occupancy and (2) falling rents and increased vacancy through subdued leasing activity, tenant insolvencies and non-renewals of leases.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The planned bond is rated Baa3, in line with Hammerson's Baa3 long-term issuer rating. The planned bond will be issued by Hammerson Ireland Finance DAC and is unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Hammerson and is therefore an unsecured and unsubordinated obligation of Hammerson that ranks at least pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.

From June 2026 until the maturity of the bond in June 2027, the interest rate payable on the bond could increase by 0.375% for each of its two sustainability performance targets (a total of 0.75%) if the company does not achieve its target reductions to greenhouse gas emissions.

LIQUIDITY

Hammerson has enough liquidity to withstand a prolonged period of rental income deterioration. As of 31 December 2020, the company had GBP1.7 billion of liquidity comprising GBP0.5 billion of cash and GBP1.2 billion of undrawn committed facilities.

The company reported that as of 31 December 2020 its property valuation would have to fall by 34%, or 57% for the UK portfolio only, to breach the unencumbered asset covenant in the private placement notes. Valuations would have to fall by 27% (UK only 77%) to breach the company's tightest gearing covenant. Net rental income would need to fall by 31% compared to 2020 levels in order to breach the interest cover covenant in company's bank facilities and private placement notes.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Positive rating pressure could develop if the company posts sustainable and consistently strong operating performance including positive rental growth and stable asset values. Other factors that could lead to an upgrade include:

» Moody's-adjusted fixed-charge coverage well above 3x

» Moody's-adjusted net debt/EBITDA sustained below 8x

Negative rating pressure could develop if Moody's expects a high level of retailer distress to translate into sustained weakened credit quality. Other factors that could lead to a downgrade include:

» If the company does not maintain sufficient capacity under its financial covenants, or does not address upcoming debt maturities well ahead of their due date

» Weak operating performance, including unsustainability high occupancy costs for retailers or a persistent, widespread and structural inability to sustain or improve like-for-like (LFL) net rental income (NRI), footfall and overall retail sales across the company's portfolio

» Moody's-adjusted fixed-charge coverage sustained below 2.5x

» If Moody's-adjusted net debt/EBITDA does not stabilise below 10x during 2021, or Moody's-adjusted gross debt/total assets deteriorates significantly from its 31 December 2020 level pro for the expected disposals

THE LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Assignments:

..Issuer: Hammerson Ireland Finance DAC

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Hammerson Ireland Finance DAC

....Outlook, Assigned Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

Hammerson is a European real estate investment trust (REIT) focusing on retail properties, at 31 December 2020 the portfolio included 20 prime shopping centres in the UK, France and Ireland, and eight retail parks in the UK (which have been sold during 2021). Hammerson also has significant interests in nine premium outlets across Europe through its holding in Value Retail. Gross rental income for the year ended 31 December 2020 was GBP287 million (compared to GBP361 million for the year 31 December 2019), and the company's portfolio was valued at GBP6.34 billion at 31 December 2020.

Hammerson is listed on the London Stock Exchange with secondary listings on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and Dublin Euronext. As of 17 May 2021, the company had a market capitalisation of GBP1.5 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

