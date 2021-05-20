Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to Hammerson's new bond; outlook negative

London, 20 May 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned a Baa3 rating to
the backed benchmark-sized sustainability-linked Euro bond
to be issued by Hammerson Ireland Finance DAC, a wholly owned financing
subsidiary of Hammerson Plc (Hammerson or the company). The outlook
is negative.
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Proceeds from the bond will be used for general corporate purposes including
repayment of upcoming maturities. The company has a €500 million
senior unsecured bond due in July 2022 and a €500 million senior
unsecured bond due in March 2023. Moody's views the bond
issuance, if successful, as credit positive because it tackles
upcoming debt well ahead of its maturity and reinforces the company's
access to public debt markets.
The company's 2020 full year results announced on 12 March 2021
were broadly in line with Moody's expectations, although income
was materially lower than the rating agency anticipated. Moody's
expects income to gradually recover as the company's countries of
operation, especially the UK, return to more normalised trading
with the easing of covid related restrictions. Hammerson has raised
GBP403 million so far this year from the disposal of eight UK retail
parks and minority interests in two French flagship destinations.
The disposals are positive because they strengthen Hammerson's balance
sheet and demonstrate the company's continued commitment to deleveraging
from disposals despite the challenging investment markets for retail assets.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety.
Governance risks taken into consideration in Hammerson's credit profile
include governance regulations imposed on the company because of its listing
on the UK stock exchange. The company has a financial policy of
maintaining a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio below 40%
on a headline basis (using equity treatment of Premium Outlets) and 45%
on a fully proportionally consolidated basis and an interest cover ratio
above 2x, and net debt / EBITDA below 10x.
OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the ongoing effect of the coronavirus outbreak
on Hammerson's operating performance, and still weak but gradually
improving investment markets that could make it challenging for the company
to dispose of assets. The outlook incorporates Moody's expectation
of (1) the company providing concessions through more flexible leasing
arrangements, extended payment terms and rent reductions to support
occupancy and (2) falling rents and increased vacancy through subdued
leasing activity, tenant insolvencies and non-renewals of
leases.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The planned bond is rated Baa3, in line with Hammerson's Baa3
long-term issuer rating. The planned bond will be issued
by Hammerson Ireland Finance DAC and is unconditionally and irrevocably
guaranteed by Hammerson and is therefore an unsecured and unsubordinated
obligation of Hammerson that ranks at least pari passu with all other
unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
From June 2026 until the maturity of the bond in June 2027, the
interest rate payable on the bond could increase by 0.375%
for each of its two sustainability performance targets (a total of 0.75%)
if the company does not achieve its target reductions to greenhouse gas
emissions.
LIQUIDITY
Hammerson has enough liquidity to withstand a prolonged period of rental
income deterioration. As of 31 December 2020, the company
had GBP1.7 billion of liquidity comprising GBP0.5
billion of cash and GBP1.2 billion of undrawn committed facilities.
The company reported that as of 31 December 2020 its property valuation
would have to fall by 34%, or 57% for the UK portfolio
only, to breach the unencumbered asset covenant in the private placement
notes. Valuations would have to fall by 27% (UK only 77%)
to breach the company's tightest gearing covenant. Net rental
income would need to fall by 31% compared to 2020 levels in order
to breach the interest cover covenant in company's bank facilities
and private placement notes.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Positive rating pressure could develop if the company posts sustainable
and consistently strong operating performance including positive rental
growth and stable asset values. Other factors that could lead to
an upgrade include:
» Moody's-adjusted fixed-charge coverage well above
3x
» Moody's-adjusted net debt/EBITDA sustained below 8x
Negative rating pressure could develop if Moody's expects a high level
of retailer distress to translate into sustained weakened credit quality.
Other factors that could lead to a downgrade include:
» If the company does not maintain sufficient capacity under its
financial covenants, or does not address upcoming debt maturities
well ahead of their due date
» Weak operating performance, including unsustainability high
occupancy costs for retailers or a persistent, widespread and structural
inability to sustain or improve like-for-like (LFL) net
rental income (NRI), footfall and overall retail sales across the
company's portfolio
» Moody's-adjusted fixed-charge coverage sustained
below 2.5x
» If Moody's-adjusted net debt/EBITDA does not stabilise below
10x during 2021, or Moody's-adjusted gross debt/total assets
deteriorates significantly from its 31 December 2020 level pro for the
expected disposals
THE LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Assignments:
..Issuer: Hammerson Ireland Finance DAC
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Baa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Hammerson Ireland Finance DAC
....Outlook, Assigned Negative
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
PROFILE
Hammerson is a European real estate investment trust (REIT) focusing on
retail properties, at 31 December 2020 the portfolio included 20
prime shopping centres in the UK, France and Ireland, and
eight retail parks in the UK (which have been sold during 2021).
Hammerson also has significant interests in nine premium outlets across
Europe through its holding in Value Retail. Gross rental income
for the year ended 31 December 2020 was GBP287 million (compared to
GBP361 million for the year 31 December 2019), and the company's
portfolio was valued at GBP6.34 billion at 31 December 2020.
Hammerson is listed on the London Stock Exchange with secondary listings
on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and Dublin Euronext. As of 17
May 2021, the company had a market capitalisation of GBP1.5
billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Ramzi Kattan
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
Richard Etheridge
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
