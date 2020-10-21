Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to Iberdrola's hybrid notes

Paris, October 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a Baa3 long-term rating to the Undated Deeply Subordinated Reset Rate Guaranteed Securities (the junior subordinated "Hybrid") to be issued by Iberdrola International B.V. ("Iberdrola International") and guaranteed on a subordinated basis by Iberdrola S.A. ("Iberdrola"). The size and completion of the Hybrid are subject to market conditions. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 rating assigned to the Hybrid is two notches below Iberdrola's long term issuer rating of Baa1, reflecting: (1) the features of the Hybrid, which is perpetual, deeply subordinated, and Iberdrola International can opt to defer coupons on a cumulative basis; and (2) the guarantee given by Iberdrola in favor of the Hybrid noteholders on a deeply subordinated basis. The rating is in line with those of the existing hybrid notes issued by the company.

In Moody's view, the Hybrid has equity-like features that allow it to receive basket 'C' treatment (i.e. 50% equity and 50% debt) for the purpose of adjusting financial statements. Please refer to Moody's Cross-Sector Rating Methodology "Hybrid Equity Credit" (September 2018) for further details.

As the Hybrid's rating is positioned relative to another rating of Iberdrola, a change in either (1) Moody's relative notching practice or (2) the senior unsecured rating of Iberdrola could affect the Hybrid's rating.

Iberdrola's Baa1 rating reflects (1) the group's scale and geographic diversification, with around half of its earnings coming from the diversified businesses in strong economic areas outside of Spain (Baa1 stable), including the United Kingdom (Aa3 stable) and the United States of America (Aaa stable); (2) its strategic emphasis on regulated and contracted businesses, which account for around 80% of group EBITDA; (3) persistently solid financial profile, with funds from operations (FFO)/net debt above 18%.

The rating also considers (1) the execution risks associated with a large capital spending programme of €34 billion for 2018-22; (2) the size and long-term nature of its capital projects, which delay the generation of incremental cash flow; and (3) rising dividend distribution, which may constrain the group's financial flexibility.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Iberdrola's capital investment plan and dividend policy will be consistent with the guidance ratios for a Baa1 rating, including FFO/net debt in the upper teens and retained cash flow (RCF) (adjusted for the annual share buyback)/net debt in the low teens, both in percentage terms.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Iberdrola's ratings could be upgraded if the company makes progress on its strategy and investments while recovering its deleveraging momentum. A sustainable, solid financial profile, with FFO/net debt of more than 20% and RCF (adjusted for the annual share buyback)/net debt in the mid-teens in percentage terms, would support an upgrade to A3.

Negative pressure would develop on Iberdrola's ratings if (1) its financial profile were to weaken, either because of a downturn in the company's operating/regulatory environment and performance or because cash flow generation was not able to keep pace with debt-funded investments, such that its credit metrics were likely to fall persistently below our guidance for the current rating, which includes FFO/net debt in the upper teens and RCF (adjusted for the annual share buyback)/net debt in the low teens, both in percentage terms; or (2) structural subordination were to increase significantly.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1066389. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Bilbao, Spain, Iberdrola S.A. is a leading European utility. In 2019, it reported revenues of EUR36.4 billion and EBITDA of EUR10.1 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

