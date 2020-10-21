Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to Iberdrola's hybrid notes

Paris, October 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a Baa3 long-term
rating to the Undated Deeply Subordinated Reset Rate Guaranteed Securities
(the junior subordinated "Hybrid") to be issued by Iberdrola International
B.V. ("Iberdrola International") and guaranteed on a subordinated
basis by Iberdrola S.A. ("Iberdrola"). The size and
completion of the Hybrid are subject to market conditions. The
outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Baa3 rating assigned to the Hybrid is two notches below Iberdrola's
long term issuer rating of Baa1, reflecting: (1) the features
of the Hybrid, which is perpetual, deeply subordinated,
and Iberdrola International can opt to defer coupons on a cumulative basis;
and (2) the guarantee given by Iberdrola in favor of the Hybrid noteholders
on a deeply subordinated basis. The rating is in line with those
of the existing hybrid notes issued by the company.
In Moody's view, the Hybrid has equity-like features that
allow it to receive basket 'C' treatment (i.e. 50%
equity and 50% debt) for the purpose of adjusting financial statements.
Please refer to Moody's Cross-Sector Rating Methodology "Hybrid
Equity Credit" (September 2018) for further details.
As the Hybrid's rating is positioned relative to another rating of Iberdrola,
a change in either (1) Moody's relative notching practice or (2) the senior
unsecured rating of Iberdrola could affect the Hybrid's rating.
Iberdrola's Baa1 rating reflects (1) the group's scale and geographic
diversification, with around half of its earnings coming from the
diversified businesses in strong economic areas outside of Spain (Baa1
stable), including the United Kingdom (Aa3 stable) and the United
States of America (Aaa stable); (2) its strategic emphasis on regulated
and contracted businesses, which account for around 80% of
group EBITDA; (3) persistently solid financial profile, with
funds from operations (FFO)/net debt above 18%.
The rating also considers (1) the execution risks associated with a large
capital spending programme of €34 billion for 2018-22;
(2) the size and long-term nature of its capital projects,
which delay the generation of incremental cash flow; and (3) rising
dividend distribution, which may constrain the group's financial
flexibility.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Iberdrola's capital investment
plan and dividend policy will be consistent with the guidance ratios for
a Baa1 rating, including FFO/net debt in the upper teens and retained
cash flow (RCF) (adjusted for the annual share buyback)/net debt in the
low teens, both in percentage terms.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Iberdrola's ratings could be upgraded if the company makes progress on
its strategy and investments while recovering its deleveraging momentum.
A sustainable, solid financial profile, with FFO/net debt
of more than 20% and RCF (adjusted for the annual share buyback)/net
debt in the mid-teens in percentage terms, would support
an upgrade to A3.
Negative pressure would develop on Iberdrola's ratings if (1) its financial
profile were to weaken, either because of a downturn in the company's
operating/regulatory environment and performance or because cash flow
generation was not able to keep pace with debt-funded investments,
such that its credit metrics were likely to fall persistently below our
guidance for the current rating, which includes FFO/net debt in
the upper teens and RCF (adjusted for the annual share buyback)/net debt
in the low teens, both in percentage terms; or (2) structural
subordination were to increase significantly.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Unregulated Utilities
and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1066389.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Bilbao, Spain, Iberdrola S.A.
is a leading European utility. In 2019, it reported revenues
of EUR36.4 billion and EBITDA of EUR10.1 billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
