Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to Illumina's notes offering

New York, November 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a Baa3 rating to the proposed offering of $1 billion of senior unsecured notes of Illumina, Inc ("Illumina"). There are no changes to Illumina's existing Baa3 issuer rating or the stable outlook.

Proceeds of the offering will be used to repay upcoming debt maturities and for general corporate purposes.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Illumina, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Baa3

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 credit profile reflects Illumina's leading market position in gene sequencing, which helps offset its very high product concentration. The company enjoys long standing client relationships and high entry barriers reflecting proprietary technology and high switching costs. The credit profile also reflects the significant opportunities, but also risks, associated with GRAIL's liquid biopsy cancer screening test. While a significant potential market opportunity, it is a nascent area, and the pace of the adoption remains uncertain at this stage. Further, the credit profile is constrained by technology obsolescence risk; Illumina is highly dependent on technological advancements to maintain market share and a disruptive technology could impact demand. Also, Illumina has elevated financial leverage with debt/EBITDA at 3.5x in the twelve months ended October 2, 2022. However, we anticipate debt/ EBITDA to improve to below 3x at the end of 2023 reflecting earnings growth and debt repayment, despite persistent losses at GRAIL.

The company has very good liquidity, as Moody's expects Illumina will generate free cash flow of at least $400 million in 2023. Liquidity is further supported by approximately $1.0 billion of cash as of October 2, 2022. Further, liquidity is supported by a $750 million revolving credit facility due 2026 (unrated), which Moody's expects will remain undrawn. Illumina has debt maturities in 2023 that Moody's expects will be refinanced with the planned issuance of new notes.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Illumina continues to grow its core gene sequencing business despite some headwinds related to lower COVID surveillance revenue and softer demand for high & mid throughput instruments in 2022 amid weaker macro-economic backdrop, especially in Europe.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if Illumina successfully integrates GRAIL and makes progress in winning regulatory approval and market uptake of its products. In addition, an upgrade could be supported by sustained organic growth and market share in Illumina's core gene sequencing business. An upgrade would also require the company to remain balanced in its capital allocation priorities. Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained below 2 times.

Ratings could be downgraded if there are integration or execution challenges associated with the GRAIL acquisition and the development of its products. Rating pressure could also result from market share losses or margin pressure in the gene sequencing business or if the company were to pursue further debt-financed acquisitions. Quantitatively, ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 3 times.

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Illumina, Inc. provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis with an installed base of over 21,000 instruments globally and over 9,100 clients. Revenue totaled approximately $4.6 billion in the last 12 months through October 2, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Products and Devices published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75796. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

