Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to JCDecaux's new notes

Madrid, January 05, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a Baa3 rating to the proposed €600 million senior unsecured notes due 2029, to be issued by JCDecaux SE ("JCDecaux" or "the company"), the world's largest outdoor advertising company. The outlook on the rating is stable.

The net proceeds from the new senior unsecured notes will be used for general corporate purposes including the refinancing of existing debts.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 rating reflects (1) the company's position as a global leader in the out-of-the-home (OOH) advertising industry; (2) clear and consistent organic growth strategy, focused on increasing its digital revenue and exposure to faster-growth markets; and (3) long track record of a prudent financial policy that supports its investment-grade rating.

The Baa3 rating also reflects (1) the significant impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the company's operating and financial performance, with an ongoing recovery in 2023 but unlikely to recover to 2019 levels due to the current weakness in its Chinese operations; (2) the company's exposure to the cyclical advertising industry, particularly in the currently challenging macroeconomic environment, (3) its exposure to volatile emerging markets compared with usually more stable developed markets; and (4) its relatively low free cash flow generation as margins remain below historical levels and the company continues to invest in growth opportunities.

The rating agency expects the company to perform in line with expectations with organic revenue growth at around 20% and adjusted operating margin (as reported by the company) above 15% in 2022. Street Furniture already exceeded 2019 levels as of Q3 2022, while Billboard is getting closer to pre-pandemic levels. However, while Transport is growing, it will take longer to recover to 2019 levels as the zero-Covid policy in China continues to weigh on the performance.

Despite the current macroeconomic challenges, Moody's expects JCDecaux to continue its recovery with organic revenue growth in 2023, although subject to some degree of uncertainty depending on Covid related restrictions in China being lifted out throughout the year. The rating agency expects margins to remain broadly flat as revenue recovery will be offset by cost inflation.

LIQUIDITY

As of June 2022, the company had a cash balance of c.€2.0 billion, a fully available €825 million revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in June 2026. The RCF and a €150 million bank loan maturing in 2025 are subject to a net financial debt to operating margin covenant of below 3.5x if the credit rating is downgraded to non-investment grade. Following the proposed issuance, the company's cash balances will materially strengthen ahead of the €750 million and the €599.9 million senior unsecured bonds maturing in June 2023 and October 2024, respectively. The company also had €221 million of outstanding commercial paper maturing as of June 2022.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's assumption that JCDecaux's operating performance will continue to recover gradually, with credit metrics in line with our expectations for a Baa3 rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Upward rating pressure could develop over the long term if JCDecaux successfully returns to a sustainable growth path in terms of revenue and profit; its reported operating margin improves and remains above 20% on a sustained basis; its Moody's-adjusted retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt remains well above 20% on a sustained basis; and the company pursues a balanced approach towards funding future sizeable acquisitions with debt and equity.

Negative rating pressure could develop if macroeconomic conditions such as cost inflation or advertisers weakness result in a lower than expected recovery in revenues and profits; the company's credit metrics deteriorate significantly, such that its Moody's-adjusted RCF/net debt remains below 15% on a sustained basis; or it undertakes significant debt-financed acquisitions.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Assignment:

..Issuer: JCDecaux SE

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa3

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Media published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72920. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Paris, France, JCDecaux SE is a global outdoor advertising company, with activities in street furniture (advertising panels on bus shelters, free-standing panels and kiosks), transport and billboard advertising. JCDecaux generated adjusted revenue (that is, by applying proportionate consolidation for companies under joint control) of €2,744 million and an adjusted operating margin of €422 million in 2021.

