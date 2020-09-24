Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to KMG's proposed notes

London, 24 September 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned a Baa3 rating to
the proposed senior unsecured US dollar-denominated notes to be
issued by KazMunayGas NC JSC (KMG, Baa3 positive). The notes
will be issued under the existing $10.5 billion medium-term
note programme rated (P)Baa3, established by KMG and KazMunaiGaz
Finance Sub B.V. KMG will use the proceeds primarily for
refinancing its two existing notes issuances due 2022 and 2023.
The existing ratings and outlooks of KMG and KazMunaiGaz Finance Sub B.V.
remain unchanged.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Baa3 rating assigned to the proposed notes is the same as KMG's long-term
issuer rating, which reflects Moody's view that the notes will rank
pari passu with other outstanding senior unsecured debt of KMG.
The noteholders will have the benefit of certain covenants made by KMG,
including a negative pledge and limitations on sales of assets and reorganisations.
The cross-default clause embedded in the bond documentation will
cover, inter alia, a failure by KMG or any of its material
subsidiaries to pay any of their financial indebtedness in the amount
exceeding $250 million.
KMG's Baa3 issuer rating is on par with the rating of the Government of
Kazakhstan (Baa3 positive) and incorporates a two-notch uplift
from the company's baseline credit assessment (BCA) of ba2, which
reflects Moody's assumptions of the high probability of government support
for KMG in the event of financial distress, and the high default
dependence between the company and the government.
KMG's BCA of ba2 factors in (1) the company's leading position in Kazakhstan's
oil and gas industry; (2) its large oil reserves and track record
of sustainable production without OPEC+ restrictions; (3) Moody's
expectation that the company's leverage, interest coverage
and cash flow metrics will remain commensurate with its BCA on a sustainable
basis, despite the temporary weakening in 2020 because of the low
oil prices and production cuts amid the coronavirus pandemic; (4)
the company's robust liquidity and long-term debt maturity profile;
(5) the uncertainty regarding (i) the terms and timing of the transfer
of KMG's subsidiary JSC KazTransGas (KTG, Baa3 positive) to the
sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna; (ii) the privatisation
of KMG; and (iii) the execution of KMG's call option to acquire a
50% stake in KMG Kashagan B.V. (KBV) from Samruk-Kazyna,
which could increase KMG's leverage; and (6) the sensitivity of the
company's credit metrics to the volatile oil prices and tenge exchange
rate.
RATIONALE FOR THE POSITIVE OUTLOOK
The positive outlook on KMG's rating is in line with the positive outlook
on Kazakhstan's sovereign rating, and reflects the company's
solid positioning within the current rating category, with a potential
for an upgrade if Moody's were to upgrade Kazakhstan's sovereign
rating, assuming the company will be able to restore its credit
metrics over an 18-24-month period after the coronavirus
pandemic and its macroeconomic and market effects have passed.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Moody's could upgrade KMG's rating if it were to upgrade Kazakhstan's
sovereign rating, provided the company retains its solid credit
metrics on a sustainable basis and maintains its strong operating performance,
market position and liquidity.
Moody's could downgrade KMG's rating if it were to downgrade Kazakhstan's
sovereign rating, or if the company's Moody's-adjusted
retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt were to decline below 15% on
a sustained basis and liquidity were to deteriorate significantly.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The methodologies used in this rating were Integrated Oil and Gas Methodology
published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1172345,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
COMPANY PROFILE
KazMunayGas NC JSC (KMG) is Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company.
KMG is one of the largest producers of crude oil in Kazakhstan.
Its subsidiaries KTG, Intergas Central Asia (ICA, Baa3 positive)
and JSC KazTransOil operate the country's pipeline infrastructure.
KMG also controls Kazakhstan's downstream sector. KMG is mandated
by the state to protect the state's interests in the oil and gas sector.
KMG is 100% owned by the Kazakh government, 90.42%
via its Samruk-Kazyna holding and 9.58% via the National
Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In 2019, KMG produced
23.62 million tonnes (mt) of oil (2018: 23.61 mt)
and 8.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas (2018: 8.1
bcm), and generated Moody's-adjusted EBITDA of KZT2,065
billion (2018: KZT1,779 billion).
