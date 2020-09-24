Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to KMG's proposed notes

London, 24 September 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned a Baa3 rating to the proposed senior unsecured US dollar-denominated notes to be issued by KazMunayGas NC JSC (KMG, Baa3 positive). The notes will be issued under the existing $10.5 billion medium-term note programme rated (P)Baa3, established by KMG and KazMunaiGaz Finance Sub B.V. KMG will use the proceeds primarily for refinancing its two existing notes issuances due 2022 and 2023. The existing ratings and outlooks of KMG and KazMunaiGaz Finance Sub B.V. remain unchanged.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 rating assigned to the proposed notes is the same as KMG's long-term issuer rating, which reflects Moody's view that the notes will rank pari passu with other outstanding senior unsecured debt of KMG.

The noteholders will have the benefit of certain covenants made by KMG, including a negative pledge and limitations on sales of assets and reorganisations. The cross-default clause embedded in the bond documentation will cover, inter alia, a failure by KMG or any of its material subsidiaries to pay any of their financial indebtedness in the amount exceeding $250 million.

KMG's Baa3 issuer rating is on par with the rating of the Government of Kazakhstan (Baa3 positive) and incorporates a two-notch uplift from the company's baseline credit assessment (BCA) of ba2, which reflects Moody's assumptions of the high probability of government support for KMG in the event of financial distress, and the high default dependence between the company and the government.

KMG's BCA of ba2 factors in (1) the company's leading position in Kazakhstan's oil and gas industry; (2) its large oil reserves and track record of sustainable production without OPEC+ restrictions; (3) Moody's expectation that the company's leverage, interest coverage and cash flow metrics will remain commensurate with its BCA on a sustainable basis, despite the temporary weakening in 2020 because of the low oil prices and production cuts amid the coronavirus pandemic; (4) the company's robust liquidity and long-term debt maturity profile; (5) the uncertainty regarding (i) the terms and timing of the transfer of KMG's subsidiary JSC KazTransGas (KTG, Baa3 positive) to the sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna; (ii) the privatisation of KMG; and (iii) the execution of KMG's call option to acquire a 50% stake in KMG Kashagan B.V. (KBV) from Samruk-Kazyna, which could increase KMG's leverage; and (6) the sensitivity of the company's credit metrics to the volatile oil prices and tenge exchange rate.

RATIONALE FOR THE POSITIVE OUTLOOK

The positive outlook on KMG's rating is in line with the positive outlook on Kazakhstan's sovereign rating, and reflects the company's solid positioning within the current rating category, with a potential for an upgrade if Moody's were to upgrade Kazakhstan's sovereign rating, assuming the company will be able to restore its credit metrics over an 18-24-month period after the coronavirus pandemic and its macroeconomic and market effects have passed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could upgrade KMG's rating if it were to upgrade Kazakhstan's sovereign rating, provided the company retains its solid credit metrics on a sustainable basis and maintains its strong operating performance, market position and liquidity.

Moody's could downgrade KMG's rating if it were to downgrade Kazakhstan's sovereign rating, or if the company's Moody's-adjusted retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt were to decline below 15% on a sustained basis and liquidity were to deteriorate significantly.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The methodologies used in this rating were Integrated Oil and Gas Methodology published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1172345, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

COMPANY PROFILE

KazMunayGas NC JSC (KMG) is Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company. KMG is one of the largest producers of crude oil in Kazakhstan. Its subsidiaries KTG, Intergas Central Asia (ICA, Baa3 positive) and JSC KazTransOil operate the country's pipeline infrastructure. KMG also controls Kazakhstan's downstream sector. KMG is mandated by the state to protect the state's interests in the oil and gas sector. KMG is 100% owned by the Kazakh government, 90.42% via its Samruk-Kazyna holding and 9.58% via the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In 2019, KMG produced 23.62 million tonnes (mt) of oil (2018: 23.61 mt) and 8.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas (2018: 8.1 bcm), and generated Moody's-adjusted EBITDA of KZT2,065 billion (2018: KZT1,779 billion).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

