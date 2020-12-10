Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to LBJ Infrastructure Group LLC Series 2020C bonds; outlook of 2020C bonds stable; places rating of outstanding Series 2020A and 2020B bonds under review for possible downgrade

Approximately $545 million of bonds affected

New York, December 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned Baa3 to LBJ Infrastructure Group LLC's proposed $1.18 billion Senior Lien Revenue Refunding Bonds (LBJ Infrastructure Group LLC I-635 Managed Lanes Project) Taxable Series 2020C bonds issued by the Texas PAB Surface Transportation Corporation. The outlook for Series 2020C bonds is stable.

The 2020C senior lien bond proceeds will be used to voluntarily repay approximately $1.1 billion of subordinate lien TIFIA loans.

Moody's also placed the Baa2 rating LBJ Infrastructure Group LLC's $538 million Senior Lien Revenue Refunding Bonds (LBJ Infrastructure Group LLC IH-635 Managed Lanes Project) Series 2020A (Tax-Exempt) Bonds and $7 million Senior Lien Revenue Refunding Bonds (LBJ Infrastructure Group LLC IH-635 Managed Lanes Project) Series 2020B (Taxable Bonds) issued by the Texas PAB Surface Transportation Corporation under review for downgrade. The ratings review reflects the proposed restructuring of debt to make all debt parri pasu with existing senior lien bondholders.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Texas PAB Surface Transportation Corporation

....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Assigned Baa3

On Review for Possible Downgrade:

..Issuer: Texas PAB Surface Transportation Corporation

....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa2

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 rating of the new Series 2020C bonds reflects increased leverage at the senior lien level caused by the proposed transaction that would also remove the subordinate and accommodative payment obligations of the existing TIFIA loan. The rating reflects that in order to voluntarily repay TIFIA obligations at this time, LBJ will employ a riskier debt service profile that includes bullet maturities and capital appreciation bonds (CABs). The proposed CABs provide benefit of keeping fixed debt service requirements low in the next few years revenue from the company's managed toll lanes recover from COVID-19 caused traffic disruptions, but also leads to higher equity distributions in the near term at the expense of increased total leverage.

The proposed bullet structure will also require refinancing of maturing in 2027, 2030, and 2035 and expose the project to market risk. The project currently has a 22-year tail from the maturity of the outstanding amortizing bonds to the end of the concession, which mitigates the risk of refinancing the bullet maturities. The concession life coverage ratio above 2.8x in Moody's revenue base case supports the ability to finance future takeout of bullets.

The Baa3 rating positively considers the managed lane's fundamental strengths as a congestion reliever in a densely populated, primarily commuter corridor in a growing economic service area in Dallas. Revenues now benefit from the managed lane's central location in a regional managed lane network. The generally supportive concession terms with a clearly defined toll rate setting mechanism that includes dynamic tolling is essential to driving long-term revenue growth as it allows the sponsors to adjust toll rates every five minutes to maintain average traffic speeds above 50 mph or traffic volumes below certain thresholds.

The sound project financing features include a limitation on business activity and equity distributions, a letter of credit backed twelve month debt service reserves account (DSRA) and a five-year forward looking major maintenance reserve account (MMRA), and lender step-in rights The proposed change to a mostly non-amortizing structure detracts from some of the stronger project financings provisions.

The review of LBJ's Infrastructure Group's outstanding senior lien bonds will focus on the completion of the proposed transaction, which would increase debt at the senior lien and introduce refinancing risk to existing bondholders.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

There is little possibility of upgrade of the ratings.

A downgrade of the Baa2 rating on existing senior lien bonds is likely to occur if the planned sale of Series 2020C bonds is completed.

A downgrade of the 2020C bonds could occur if revenue performance underperforms Moody's base case forecast or if additional leverage is added that weakens forecast financial metrics of the concession term.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on 2020C bonds reflects that traffic and revenue will perform in line with forecast expectations, which assumes stronger recovery in 2021 as travel patterns normalize following the COVID-19 outbreak, and provide ample coverage of interest costs through the first bullet maturity in 2027.

LEGAL SECURITY

All obligations of LBJ Infrastructure Group LLC (concessionaire), existing and subsequent to the issuance of the Series 2020C Senior Bond, are secured by all real and personal property which are subject to the lien granted under the Security Documents, including (i) all of the concessionaire's right, title and interest in and to all of its tangible and intangible assets, including its interest in the Comprehensive Development Agreement, toll revenues and Project Accounts, (ii) a pledge by LBJ Infrastructure Group Holding LLC (HoldCo) of its membership interests of the concessionaire and (iii) a mortgage on the concessionaire's leasehold interest in the Project property granted by Texas Department of Transportation pursuant to the Comprehensive Development Agreement and the Lease.

USE OF PROCEEDS (FOR NEW ISSUES)

The proceeds from the issuance of the Series 2020C Senior Bonds will be used (i) to voluntarily prepay in full the principal and accrued interest on the TIFIA Loan and (ii) to pay the costs of issuing and delivering the Series 2020C Senior Bonds (including the costs related to the repayment of the TIFIA Loan)

PROFILE

LBJ Infrastructure Group LLC (concessionaire) is a special purpose entity that was awarded a 52-year concession by Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to build, finance and operate the project, the most significant element of which is a 13.25 mile long managed lanes facility located adjacent to existing un-tolled Interstate Highways 635 and 35E near Dallas, Texas. The concessionaire is approximately 54.6% indirectly owned by Cintra LBJ LLC, 28.33% by APG Asset Management US Inc., 17.07% by Meridiam LBJ Holdings Corporation ("Meridiam"). The Texas Private Activity Bond Surface Transportation Corporation served as the conduit bond issuer on behalf of LBJ Infrastructure Group LLC.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed Toll Roads Methodology published in December 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1244932. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

