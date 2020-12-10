Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to LBJ Infrastructure Group LLC Series 2020C bonds; outlook of 2020C bonds stable; places rating of outstanding Series 2020A and 2020B bonds under review for possible downgrade

Approximately $545 million of bonds affected
New York, December 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned
Baa3 to LBJ Infrastructure Group LLC's proposed $1.18 billion
Senior Lien Revenue Refunding Bonds (LBJ Infrastructure Group LLC I-635
Managed Lanes Project) Taxable Series 2020C bonds issued by the Texas
PAB Surface Transportation Corporation. The outlook for Series
2020C bonds is stable.
The 2020C senior lien bond proceeds will be used to voluntarily repay
approximately $1.1 billion of subordinate lien TIFIA loans.
Moody's also placed the Baa2 rating LBJ Infrastructure Group LLC's
$538 million Senior Lien Revenue Refunding Bonds (LBJ Infrastructure
Group LLC IH-635 Managed Lanes Project) Series 2020A (Tax-Exempt)
Bonds and $7 million Senior Lien Revenue Refunding Bonds (LBJ Infrastructure
Group LLC IH-635 Managed Lanes Project) Series 2020B (Taxable Bonds)
issued by the Texas PAB Surface Transportation Corporation under review
for downgrade. The ratings review reflects the proposed restructuring
of debt to make all debt parri pasu with existing senior lien bondholders.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Texas PAB Surface Transportation Corporation
....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Assigned
Baa3
On Review for Possible Downgrade:
..Issuer: Texas PAB Surface Transportation Corporation
....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa2
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Baa3 rating of the new Series 2020C bonds reflects increased leverage
at the senior lien level caused by the proposed transaction that would
also remove the subordinate and accommodative payment obligations of the
existing TIFIA loan. The rating reflects that in order to voluntarily
repay TIFIA obligations at this time, LBJ will employ a riskier
debt service profile that includes bullet maturities and capital appreciation
bonds (CABs). The proposed CABs provide benefit of keeping fixed
debt service requirements low in the next few years revenue from the company's
managed toll lanes recover from COVID-19 caused traffic disruptions,
but also leads to higher equity distributions in the near term at the
expense of increased total leverage.
The proposed bullet structure will also require refinancing of maturing
in 2027, 2030, and 2035 and expose the project to market risk.
The project currently has a 22-year tail from the maturity of the
outstanding amortizing bonds to the end of the concession, which
mitigates the risk of refinancing the bullet maturities. The concession
life coverage ratio above 2.8x in Moody's revenue base case
supports the ability to finance future takeout of bullets.
The Baa3 rating positively considers the managed lane's fundamental strengths
as a congestion reliever in a densely populated, primarily commuter
corridor in a growing economic service area in Dallas. Revenues
now benefit from the managed lane's central location in a regional managed
lane network. The generally supportive concession terms with a
clearly defined toll rate setting mechanism that includes dynamic tolling
is essential to driving long-term revenue growth as it allows the
sponsors to adjust toll rates every five minutes to maintain average traffic
speeds above 50 mph or traffic volumes below certain thresholds.
The sound project financing features include a limitation on business
activity and equity distributions, a letter of credit backed twelve
month debt service reserves account (DSRA) and a five-year forward
looking major maintenance reserve account (MMRA), and lender step-in
rights The proposed change to a mostly non-amortizing structure
detracts from some of the stronger project financings provisions.
The review of LBJ's Infrastructure Group's outstanding senior
lien bonds will focus on the completion of the proposed transaction,
which would increase debt at the senior lien and introduce refinancing
risk to existing bondholders.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
There is little possibility of upgrade of the ratings.
A downgrade of the Baa2 rating on existing senior lien bonds is likely
to occur if the planned sale of Series 2020C bonds is completed.
A downgrade of the 2020C bonds could occur if revenue performance underperforms
Moody's base case forecast or if additional leverage is added that
weakens forecast financial metrics of the concession term.
OUTLOOK
The stable outlook on 2020C bonds reflects that traffic and revenue will
perform in line with forecast expectations, which assumes stronger
recovery in 2021 as travel patterns normalize following the COVID-19
outbreak, and provide ample coverage of interest costs through the
first bullet maturity in 2027.
LEGAL SECURITY
All obligations of LBJ Infrastructure Group LLC (concessionaire),
existing and subsequent to the issuance of the Series 2020C Senior Bond,
are secured by all real and personal property which are subject to the
lien granted under the Security Documents, including (i) all of
the concessionaire's right, title and interest in and to all of
its tangible and intangible assets, including its interest in the
Comprehensive Development Agreement, toll revenues and Project Accounts,
(ii) a pledge by LBJ Infrastructure Group Holding LLC (HoldCo) of its
membership interests of the concessionaire and (iii) a mortgage on the
concessionaire's leasehold interest in the Project property granted by
Texas Department of Transportation pursuant to the Comprehensive Development
Agreement and the Lease.
USE OF PROCEEDS (FOR NEW ISSUES)
The proceeds from the issuance of the Series 2020C Senior Bonds will be
used (i) to voluntarily prepay in full the principal and accrued interest
on the TIFIA Loan and (ii) to pay the costs of issuing and delivering
the Series 2020C Senior Bonds (including the costs related to the repayment
of the TIFIA Loan)
PROFILE
LBJ Infrastructure Group LLC (concessionaire) is a special purpose entity
that was awarded a 52-year concession by Texas Department of Transportation
(TxDOT) to build, finance and operate the project, the most
significant element of which is a 13.25 mile long managed lanes
facility located adjacent to existing un-tolled Interstate Highways
635 and 35E near Dallas, Texas. The concessionaire is approximately
54.6% indirectly owned by Cintra LBJ LLC, 28.33%
by APG Asset Management US Inc., 17.07% by
Meridiam LBJ Holdings Corporation ("Meridiam"). The
Texas Private Activity Bond Surface Transportation Corporation served
as the conduit bond issuer on behalf of LBJ Infrastructure Group LLC.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed
Toll Roads Methodology published in December 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1244932.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
