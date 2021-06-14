Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to Lundin Energy AB's senior unsecured issuance; stable outlook

Frankfurt am Main, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a Baa3 rating to the senior unsecured notes issued by Lundin Energy Finance B.V., which are guaranteed by Lundin Energy AB (Lundin). The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 rating of the notes issued by Lundin Energy Finance B.V. is in line with the Baa3 long-term issuer rating of Lundin, reflecting that Lundin Energy Finance B.V. is a guaranteed subsidiary of Lundin. The notes will be senior unsecured and Moody's understands that they will rank pari-passu with other debt instruments in the group following their successful issuance. Given that the proceeds from the notes will be used to repay outstanding debt drawn under Lundin's corporate facility, the issuance will not lead to an increase in Lundin's leverage and thus will not change Lundin's Baa3 long-term issuer rating.

Lundin's Baa3 long-term issuer rating with a stable outlook primarily recognises (1) the company's very low production costs ($2.7/barrel of oil equivalent [boe]), well below the industry average, which supports its free cash flow (FCF) generation even in a low oil price scenario; (2) its established track record of exploration successes and reserve replacement, with a good pipeline of further organic opportunities to fuel production growth in the next 2-3 years, supported by the beneficial tax regime in Norway, where its assets are based; (3) its strategy to ensure carbon neutrality already from 2025, ahead of its peers; and (4) the rating agency's expectation that the company will continue to manage its balance sheet conservatively and exhibit credit metrics consistent with a Baa3 rating, such as Moody's adjusted retained cash flow (RCF)/debt above 45% (around 33% for 12 months to March 2021).

The main constraints for the company's Baa3 long-term issuer rating include (1) its relatively small scale and high asset concentration into its two main producing fields, Johan Sverdrup and Edvard Grieg, notwithstanding business interruption insurance policies in place and so far a good efficiency track record of both fields; (2) its exposure to inherently volatile oil prices; and (3) an M&A risk, even though its growth in the next 2-3 years is not dependent on acquisitions.

Lundin has a good liquidity profile, supported by its cash flow generating capabilities and a largely undrawn $1.5 billion committed credit facility maturing in December 2025 with two covenants with ample capacity. There are no meaningful debt maturities before December 2022, when a $500 million tranche of the company's credit facility falls due.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's rating assessment of Lundin considers its positions as an oil and gas producer with one of the lowest carbon footprints in the industry. In 2020 Lundin achieved a carbon intensity of 2.6kg CO2/boe on net equity basis (scope 1 and 2), which is well below the industry average, and its decarbonization strategy targets carbon neutrality already from 2025, backed by $750 million worth of investments in electrification, renewable energy and natural carbon capture.

Governance considerations includes the rating agency's assessment of Lundin's financial policies that Moody's deems consistent with a Baa3 rating.

In terms of social considerations, Lundin's Baa3 long-term issuer rating assumes that the ongoing investigations related to alleged complicity of Lundin in violations of International humanitarian law in Sudan during 1997--2003 will not lead to fines and reputational consequences that would substantially weaken the company's credit quality.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The Baa3 long-term issuer rating could be upgraded if Lundin demonstrated the ability to (1) materially enhance the diversification of its production profile; (2) sustain production towards 350 thousand of boe per day (Mboe/d), while maintaining a reserve replacement rate above 100%; (3) pursue financial policies ensuring that Moody's adjusted RCF/debt is maintained above 60% on a sustained basis.

The issuer rating could be downgraded to Ba1 if Lundin were not able to reach average production above 200 Mboe/d by 2023 and sustain it above that level afterwards, or if its reserve replacement fell considerably below 100% for a longer period. It could also be downgraded if there were indication of more aggressive financial management, leading to metrics, such as Moody's-adjusted net leverage sustainably above 1.5x (1.2x for 12 months to March 2021) or Moody's adjusted RCF/debt remaining below 45% for an extended period of time.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Independent Exploration and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Lundin is an independent oil and gas producer focusing on several offshore fields on the Norwegian continental shelf, including a 20% stake in the Johan Sverdrup field and a 65% stake in the Lundin-operated Edvard Grieg field. The company reported roughly 670 millions of boe of 2P reserves as of the end of 2020, around 95% of which were oil reserves, and achieved average daily production of 165 Mboe/d in 2020.

