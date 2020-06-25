Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to MTU's senior unsecured notes

Frankfurt am Main, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today assigned a Baa3 rating to the €500 million senior unsecured notes issued by MTU Aero Engines AG (MTU). The outlook remains unchanged as negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

MTU Aero Engines AG has issued €500 million of senior unsecured notes for general corporate purposes. It is the first time since 2012 that MTU issues senior unsecured notes in the institutional bond market. The notes are being issued for general corporate purposes and will materially reinforce MTU's liquidity at a time when MTU is facing operational headwinds from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on demand for its engine original equipment and maintenance and repair activities.

The assignment of a Baa3 rating, in line with MTU's long term issuer rating, reflects the senior and unsecured nature of the notes being issued. The notes rank pari passu with all existing senior unsecured debt instruments of MTU.

Moody's affirmed MTU's Baa3 long term issuer rating on 17th April 2020. The rating affirmation considered MTU's strong balance sheet position prior to the coronavirus outbreak as a strong mitigant to the severity of the demand shock from the outbreak combined with the expectation of a performance turnaround in 2021. Furthermore, the affirmation reflected the company's proactive operational and financial measures implemented to mitigate the impact of the current market disruptions.

MTU's Baa3 rating remains supported by (1) the company's established position as a global supplier of engine components and subsystems, and the largest independent provider of aircraft engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services worldwide; (2) high revenue visibility supported by strong backlog (equivalent to around four years of production based on 2019 sales); (3) strong demand from airlines for narrow body aircrafts, especially A320 family equipped also with GTF engines; (4) improvement in profitability over the past few years despite dilution from GTF ramp up.

At the same time the rating is constrained by (1) still modest Moody's free cash flow (FCF) generation, albeit improving in the past two years and partly driven by discretionary capex; (2) growing shareholder remuneration; (3) relatively high concentration of in service fleet and orders in single aisles, in particular in GTF engines.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook to the current rating reflects the uncertainties related to the length of the current outbreak and the recovery pattern of demand for aircrafts and MRO services post outbreak.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Positive rating pressure is unlikely in the short term. Longer term a gross leverage as measured by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA below 2.5x and retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt above 35% as well as sustained positive FCF generation, with FCF/debt in the high-single digits in percentage terms could lead to positive rating pressure.

Negative rating pressure would build if leverage (Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA) would increase sustainably above 3.0x. A drop in RCF/Net debt below 25% on a sustainable basis and materially negative FCF generation could lead to negative pressure on the current rating. A deterioration in the group's liquidity profile would also exert negative pressure on the rating. Given the current market shock from the coronavirus outbreak we do not expect MTU's leverage to drop back to below 3.0x before 2022.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Aerospace and Defense Industry published in March 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108840. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CORPORATE PROFILE

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTU) is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and its shares have been publicly listed since 2005. In 2019, its revenue amounted to €4.6 billion and company reported EBIT was €757 million (16.4% margin).

MTU's range of activities extends from development, manufacturing and marketing to maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines. It is one of the major international companies in the industry and cooperates with leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) — GE Aviation, Pratt & Whitney (United Technologies Corporation) and Rolls-Royce plc. The group has two operating segments: (1) the OEM business, consisting of the commercial business (33% of 2019 revenue) and the military business (10%), which covers new commercial engines, including spare parts, and the whole of the military sector; and (2) the commercial MRO business (57%), which provides MRO services for aircraft engines. The MRO business primarily services airlines.

