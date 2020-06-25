Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to MTU's senior unsecured notes

Frankfurt am Main, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today assigned a Baa3 rating to the €500 million senior unsecured
notes issued by MTU Aero Engines AG (MTU). The outlook remains
unchanged as negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
MTU Aero Engines AG has issued €500 million of senior unsecured notes
for general corporate purposes. It is the first time since 2012
that MTU issues senior unsecured notes in the institutional bond market.
The notes are being issued for general corporate purposes and will materially
reinforce MTU's liquidity at a time when MTU is facing operational
headwinds from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on demand for its
engine original equipment and maintenance and repair activities.
The assignment of a Baa3 rating, in line with MTU's long term
issuer rating, reflects the senior and unsecured nature of the notes
being issued. The notes rank pari passu with all existing senior
unsecured debt instruments of MTU.
Moody's affirmed MTU's Baa3 long term issuer rating on 17th
April 2020. The rating affirmation considered MTU's strong balance
sheet position prior to the coronavirus outbreak as a strong mitigant
to the severity of the demand shock from the outbreak combined with the
expectation of a performance turnaround in 2021. Furthermore,
the affirmation reflected the company's proactive operational and financial
measures implemented to mitigate the impact of the current market disruptions.
MTU's Baa3 rating remains supported by (1) the company's established position
as a global supplier of engine components and subsystems, and the
largest independent provider of aircraft engine maintenance, repair
and overhaul (MRO) services worldwide; (2) high revenue visibility
supported by strong backlog (equivalent to around four years of production
based on 2019 sales); (3) strong demand from airlines for narrow
body aircrafts, especially A320 family equipped also with GTF engines;
(4) improvement in profitability over the past few years despite dilution
from GTF ramp up.
At the same time the rating is constrained by (1) still modest Moody's
free cash flow (FCF) generation, albeit improving in the past two
years and partly driven by discretionary capex; (2) growing shareholder
remuneration; (3) relatively high concentration of in service fleet
and orders in single aisles, in particular in GTF engines.
RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook to the current rating reflects the uncertainties
related to the length of the current outbreak and the recovery pattern
of demand for aircrafts and MRO services post outbreak.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Positive rating pressure is unlikely in the short term. Longer
term a gross leverage as measured by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA
below 2.5x and retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt above 35%
as well as sustained positive FCF generation, with FCF/debt in the
high-single digits in percentage terms could lead to positive rating
pressure.
Negative rating pressure would build if leverage (Moody's-adjusted
debt/EBITDA) would increase sustainably above 3.0x. A drop
in RCF/Net debt below 25% on a sustainable basis and materially
negative FCF generation could lead to negative pressure on the current
rating. A deterioration in the group's liquidity profile would
also exert negative pressure on the rating. Given the current market
shock from the coronavirus outbreak we do not expect MTU's leverage to
drop back to below 3.0x before 2022.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was Aerospace and Defense
Industry published in March 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108840.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
CORPORATE PROFILE
MTU Aero Engines AG (MTU) is headquartered in Munich, Germany,
and its shares have been publicly listed since 2005. In 2019,
its revenue amounted to €4.6 billion and company reported
EBIT was €757 million (16.4% margin).
MTU's range of activities extends from development, manufacturing
and marketing to maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines.
It is one of the major international companies in the industry and cooperates
with leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) — GE Aviation,
Pratt & Whitney (United Technologies Corporation) and Rolls-Royce
plc. The group has two operating segments: (1) the OEM business,
consisting of the commercial business (33% of 2019 revenue) and
the military business (10%), which covers new commercial
engines, including spare parts, and the whole of the military
sector; and (2) the commercial MRO business (57%), which
provides MRO services for aircraft engines. The MRO business primarily
services airlines.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Stanislas Duquesnoy
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Christian Hendker, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454