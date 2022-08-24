Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to Maryland Economic Development Corporation Senior Economic Development Revenue Bonds (Annapolis Mobility and Resilience Project) Series 2022A (Tax-Exempt)

New York, August 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a first-time rating of Baa3 to the Maryland Economic Development Corporation ("MEDCO")'s $44.4 million Senior Economic Development Revenue Bonds (Annapolis Mobility and Resilience Project) Series 2022A (Tax-Exempt). The bonds will be issued by the Maryland Economic Development Corporation. The outlook is stable.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Annapolis Mobility and Resilience Project

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa3

..Issuer: Maryland Economic Development Corporation

....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Assigned Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Annapolis Mobility and Resilience Project

...Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 rating reflects the average market position of the parking system, demand for which is derived from a small asset base and which is exposed to competition from alternative options located within walking distance and with comparable or lower prices. Annapolis Mobility and Resilience Project's cash flow is derived from a concession (between the City of Annapolis and MEDCO) that provides the exclusive right to demolish the existing Hillman Garage and to develop, design, build, operate and maintain the new Hillman Garage (to be located in the same physical footprint as the existing facility) and also to operate other additional parking assets across the Annapolis downtown area. In operations, the concession contemplates termination payments from the Annapolis (City of) MD (Aa1) to the concessionaire, even in a concessionaire default, that cover all financing liabilities less certain standard deductions. This supports a high recovery in a default scenario. The project also benefits from 12-month debt service reserve and a ramp up reserve that is retained until coverage meets defined thresholds.

The City will set the parking and citation rates as per the concession agreement which incorporates a large scheduled rate increase in the first year of operation, followed by annual inflation-linked increases thereafter, if revenues are below a defined parking revenue baseline and DSCRs are below 2.0x. Our baseline senior DSCR is approximately 1.6x and our average annual parking revenue is $4.9 million over the first 5 years of the concession.

Construction of the new Hillman Garage has started with the demolition of the existing facility in May 2022 and is expected to last 14 months. Once in operation, the project will receive revenue from parking sales and citations occurring on a relatively small parking system, with approximately 1,300 total spaces across a mix of garage, surface and street parking. A significant share of the users are transient parkers associated with discretionary or leisure-based activities, which may be volatile over time and tend to have greater price sensitivity.

In addition to the $44.4 million senior bond, the project acquisition will also be financed with a $25.4 million subordinate bond to be held by Amber Infrastructure Group. Although the subordinate bond is unsecured and cannot be accelerated or pursue rights or remedies as long as the senior bond is outstanding, it has some specific rights regarding joint matters of the project and financing documents. We consider the operating period liquidity to be adequate but limited because of the volatility in demand and excess operating cash flow after senior debt service will be used for subordinated debt service and payments to the City of Annapolis. Excess cash flow can be distributed to the city on a semiannual basis, subject to satisfaction of a distribution test of 1.3x senior DSCR. Subordinate debt payments are also subject to satisfaction of the same distribution test.

Additional challenges include construction and ramp up risk given the tight construction schedule and need of a timely start of operations. A scheduled interest payment occurs within six months of substantial completion, but management is expecting a fast ramp-up in operating revenue above historical levels, which we view as aggressive. A capitalized interest fund will be established to pay interest on the senior bonds until three months after the expected substantial completion date. The concession agreement incorporates the ability for the project to collect revenues from adjacent assets from the beginning of the baseline substantial completion date which allows the project to build some liquidity in the scenario that the parking garage construction is delayed. The fact that the long stop date is set to 12 months after substantial completion also provides further cushion given the short construction period of 14 months.

Governance was a key rating driver in assigning the Baa3 rating as project governance is mainly based on the alignment of the parties coming from project organizational structure other than specific governance arrangements.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation of completion of construction works on time and on budget, followed by the start of operations at a level that results in adequate senior DSCR of approximately 1.6x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

- Materially higher parking demand that outperforms with senior DSCR exceeding 3.5x

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

- Increased demand volatility compared to current expectations

- Parking demand weakens resulting in senior DSCRs trending towards 1.5x on a sustained basis

- Any indication that the Series 2022 subordinate debt or any future issuances of subordinated debt will pose risk to the senior debt

- Any indication that the City would not pay the termination payments as per the concession agreement

LEGAL SECURITY

The project benefits from fully amortizing fixed rate debt and standard project finance features, which include a trustee administered cash flow waterfall, limitations on additional debt, a 1.30x senior DSCR restricted payments test for subordinate debt payments and distribution payments to the city, a 12-month senior debt service reserve account (DSRA) funded in cash at closing, a capitalized interest account and operating and major maintenance reserves. The project also has an escrow account sized at 12-month senior debt service at closing which is subject to release if the project reaches certain defined DSCR thresholds, therefore this account might not be available during the operating period.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the senior debt issuance will be used to pay (i) construction costs, (ii) deposits to the developer reserve account, (iii) deposits to the construction contingency fund, (iv) a portion of the concession payment, (v) a deposit to the capitalized interest fund, (vi) a portion of the development cost and (vii) issuance costs.

PROFILE

The Maryland Economic Development Corporation (MEDCO) is the issuer of the debt and concessionaire for the Annapolis Mobility and Resilience Project.

The project comprises the right to demolish the existing Hillman Garage and to develop, design, build, finance, operate and maintain the new Hillman Garage and also to operate and maintain other additional parking assets across the Annapolis downtown area. The project delivery partners include Annapolis Infrastructure Resilience, LLC as Developer and Asset Manager, Maryland Economic Development Corporation ("MEDCO") as Issuer and Concessionaire, Whiting-Turner Contracting Company as D&C Contractor and Premium Parking Service, LLC as Operator. The concession grants the right and obligation to finance, design and construct and operate and maintain the new Hillman Garage and certain adjacent parking assets ("parking system") for the earlier of (1) 30.5 years, extendable for additional 10 years if required in connection with any rescue financing or (2) the full retirement of all project debt. The legacy 425-space Hillman Garage was demolished in May 2022 and the new 588- space facility is expected to open for operations in late July 2023 (expected substantial completion date).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Generic Project Finance Methodology published in January 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

