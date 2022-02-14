Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to Metalloinvest's bonds; stable outlook

London, 14 February 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
assigned a Baa3 rating to the $650 million backed senior unsecured
notes issued by Metalloinvest Finance D.A.C.,
a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of JSC Holding Company METALLOINVEST
(METALLOINVEST or the company). The backed senior unsecured notes
are guaranteed by the company's key subsidiaries. The outlook
on Metalloinvest Finance D.A.C.'s rating is stable.
"The assignment of rating to the bonds with the stable outlook reflects
METALLOINVEST's substantial deleveraging in 2021, corporate governance
improvements with our expectation that there are no shareholder loans
provided as of 31 December 2021 and that the balance of such loans,
if any, will not be material in the future. Expected disposal
of Ural Steel plant will substantially improve the company's carbon
footprint while growing share of value-added products (HBI,
DRI, pellets, high quality steel) will allow the company to
weather volatility in iron ore and steel prices with modest debt" says
Denis Perevezentsev, a Vice President-Senior Credit Officer
at Moody's.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The assignment of Baa3 rating with the stable outlook to the backed senior
unsecured notes reflects a track record of deleveraging, high profitability,
which the company has managed to sustain through the cycle owing to its
vertically integrated business model and fairly high commodity prices,
adhering to its financial and dividend policy with modest levels of debt,
as well as corporate governance improvements, including elimination
of loans issued to shareholders as of 31 December 2021 as well as amendments
in the corporate structure, which have supported these improvements
in transparency. While the company has long enjoyed a strong market
position in iron ore in Russia due to the quality of its two major mines,
this has been strengthened by the success of its mining segment;
and while the company's financial policy was previously characterised
by large dividends and loans to its shareholders, strong profitability
over the last few years has improved financial flexibility enabling accelerated
debt reduction, underpinned by a more conservative financial policy,
now targeting net leverage below 1.5x through the cycle with capital
spending to be funded entirely out of operating cashflows. Although
the potential disposal of Ural Steel plant for $500 million to
Zagorsk Pipe Plant in February 2022 is not likely to trigger material
debt reduction as the company has a comfortable debt level, it will
reduce the company's Scope 1 greenhouse gas emissions by almost
twice to about 6.8 million tonnes per year, reducing capital
spending and allowing the management to focus on strategic goals of improving
efficiency of production and further growing the share of value added
products, such as hot briquetted iron (HBI) and pellets.
The closing of the transaction is expected by the company during 1H 2022.
The company's unique vertically integrated business model and its status
as the largest merchant hot briquetted iron (HBI) producer in the world
with one of the lowest cash costs in the sector and stellar reserve base,
which SRK estimated at 15.4 billion tonnes, with an operating
life of 150 years, will support strong financial results while the
company's high share of value added products fit very well with the global
decarbonisation trends. Moody's expects the company to continue
delivering strong operating and financial performance, which will
allow it to maintain modest levels of leverage under various iron ore
and steel price scenarios. The company's financial policy requires
its free cash flows after shareholder distributions to remain positive.
The nature of the company's open pit mines with high quality ore grades
supported by weak rouble exchange rate and the company's focus on operational
efficiencies will support the company's performance through the cycle
despite volatility in iron ore and steel prices. METALLOINVEST's
leverage, as measured by Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA declined to
0.8x as of 30 June 2021 from 1.5x as of year-end
2020. The deleveraging was achieved by a combination of Moody's
adjusted EBITDA expansion to $4.4 billion in the last twelve
months ending 30 June 2021 (2020: $2.6 billion) supported
by debt reduction with Moody's adjusted debt declining to $3.4
billion as of 30 June 2021 from $3.8 billion as of year-end
2020. During 2021 the company reduced debt by about $0.7
billion to about $3 billion as of 31 December 2021, which
will result in the Moody's adjusted leverage of about 0.5x-0.8x
as of 31 December 2021.
Moody's expects iron ore prices (62% Fe China) to move gradually
toward their $70-$80/ton average levels of 2016-19
beyond 2022. Tight iron ore supplies will keep prices above their
historical norms through 2022, but prices have retreated from their
peaks reached in 2021 as supplies have increased and demand growth has
decelerated. Restrictions on steel production in China limit future
demand growth for iron ore. Iron ore prices peaked at above $230
per tonne in May 2021 and then contracted. Average iron ore prices
of over $160/ton in 2021 were stronger than any time since 2008,
but weakened to levels closer to $92/ton in November 2021 on Chinese
government efforts to curb commodity prices and inflation. For
environmental reasons, China is also easing its production of steel
from 2H 2021, the main end market for iron ore, and margin
compression of steel producers are leading to higher use of lower-quality
iron ore for now. Iron ore prices have also eased in the end of
2021 with some recovery in supply in Australia and Brazil. Moody's
uses a medium-term price sensitivity range of $80/tonne-$125/tonne
for iron ore with the estimated 2022 price of $100/tonne,
which is the agency's baseline approximation for evaluating credit risk
to companies within the sector, although iron ore prices have recently
recovered to $150/tonne on temporary supply restrictions and strong
demand, and are well above that range.
METALLOINVEST's unique vertically integrated business model with access
to abundant reserves, developed infrastructure, fairly low
energy costs and pelletising and HBI units, as well as its steel
segment, incapsulates resilience of its financial results through
the cycle. METALLOINVEST's exposure to the volatility in iron ore
prices is mitigated by its focus on high-grade iron ore,
pellets and HBI, which are HVA iron ore products and accounted for
72% of iron ore product shipments in 2021 (2020: 72%).
The prices of these products are less volatile, and they offer a
premium compared with conventional iron ore concentrate. This justifies
the company's focus on high value added products and explains the resilience
of the company's metrics through the cycle and its strong positioning
vis-à-vis peers which don't have substantial premium
pellets or HBI/DRI capacities. METALLOINVEST is the leading producer
of merchant HBI and the second largest producer of pellets globally.
The company benefits from the high quality of its iron ore concentrate,
with an iron content of up to 70% and low levels of impurities.
Moody's expects the fairly high premium for high-grade pellets
and HBI to continue over the next twelve months even if benchmark iron
ore prices decline, supported by the growing global demand for more
efficient and less-pollutive steel feedstock. METALLOINVEST
is a low-cost producer of HVA iron ore products, solidly
positioned in the first quartile of the global cost curve because of its
vertical integration into high-grade iron ore mining and low energy
costs. The company's low cost position is further supported by
the weak rouble as more than 80% of its operating costs are denominated
in roubles, while around 60% of its revenue is earned in
hard currency.
Moody's estimates the company's capital spending in 2022-23,
on average, of up to $0.9 billion per year under the
iron ore price assumption (62% Fe, CFR China) of about $125
per tonne (2020: $502 million, as adjusted by Moody's),
or up to $0.6 billion under the iron ore price assumption
of $85 per tonne, with the increase in spending mainly related
to the projects at the company's mining segment, which will increase
the share of high value added products, increase the iron content
in ore, will improve characteristics and output of pellets.
Such projects include, inter alia, construction of HBI-4
unit and conveyor complex at Lebedinsky GOK (LGOK), new HBI unit
in Kursk region (JV of MGOK and USM), flotation facility and crushing
and conveyor complex at Mikhailovsky GOK (MGOK) as well as a few projects
at the company's steel segment aimed at reduction of steel costs.
The launch of HBI units at LGOK (fully owned by the company) and MGOK
(45% owned by the company and to be developed on a joint venture
basis with the company's related party) will further the company's leadership
positions in the HBI market, increasing the company's total HBI
capacity to around 7.9 million tonnes per year by 2024 (on a pro-rata
basis) from the current capacity of about 5 million tonnes per year and
will further improve consolidated EBITDA margin of the company.
Despite this pick-up in capital spending Moody's estimates the
company to maintain gross leverage, as measured by Moody's adjusted
debt/EBITDA of below 2.0x in 2022-23 under iron ore price
scenario of $85/tonne-$125/tonne. Lower iron
ore prices will result in lower EBITDA, which would be somewhat
offset by lower capital spending and dividend distributions, supportive
for the credit metrics. The company monitors the level of its capital
spending relative to the market environment and can effectively cap its
capital spending if market environment deteriorates. Historically,
annual capital spending has been around 20% of the company's EBITDA
over the last three years and Moody's estimates that capital spending
will equal, on average, about 20%-25%
of the company's EBITDA going forward.
METALLOINVEST has strong liquidity and benefits from its balanced debt
maturity profile. As of 31 December 2021, METALLOINVEST's
liquidity comprised nearly $0.4 billion in cash and equivalents,
and around $0.5 billion in available long-term committed
credit facilities, some of which are committed. Moody's expects
the company to generate operating cash flow of about $3.5
billion in 2022 under the iron ore price assumption of $125/tonne
($2.6 billion under iron ore price assumption of $85/tonne).
This liquidity will comfortably cover METALLOINVEST's capital spending
of up to $0.9 billion in 2022 and shareholder distributions.
Owing to proactive debt management, the company reduced its debt
coming due in 2022-24 and as of 31 December 2021 the company has
almost no debt maturing in 2022 while debt maturing in 2023 is about $0.6
billion, in 2024 - $0.2 billion. Moody's
views the related refinancing risks as low because of the company's sustainable
operating cash flow, and access to both domestic and international
debt financing.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS
METALLOINVEST is exposed to environmental, social and governance
(ESG) risks typical for a company in the mining sector. The environmental
risks include, but are not limited to, air, soil and
water pollution as a result of the processes used in the mining,
processing and smelting of metals. Moody's generally views these
risks, including water shortages and human-made hazards,
as very high for mining companies. Such hazards may include wall
collapses at the company's open-pit mines, flooding,
underground fires and explosions, and cave-ins or ground
falls at underground mines. All of the company's mines are open-pit
mines. Another type of hazard common to the mining industry is
the collapse or leakage of tailings dams. METALLOINVEST regularly
inspects its tailings storage facilities.
Governance risks are an important consideration for all debt issuers and
are relevant to bondholders and bank lenders because governance weaknesses
can lead to a deterioration in a company's credit quality, whereas
governance strengths can benefit its credit profile. METALLOINVEST
is a privately held company with a concentrated ownership structure,
which creates a risk of rapid policy changes, elevated shareholder
distributions, transactions with related parties and other non-creditor
friendly transactions. From that standpoint Moody's believes that
the risks are mitigated by the fact that METALLOINVEST has public debt
instruments and demonstrates a high level of public information disclosure
and a track record of deleveraging. The risk that METALLOINVEST
might favour shareholders' interests over debt providers' amid substantial
dividend distributions is mitigated to some extent by the alignment of
its distribution policy with its net leverage and free cash flow.
Over the last two years the company managed to reduce the balance of loans
provided to related parties (with our expectation that there are no such
loans as of 31 December 2021), which it had used in lieu of or in
addition to dividend distributions, and it also demonstrated a track
record of adhering to its financial and dividend policy, which it
adopted in 2019. Corporate governance is exercised through the
oversight of independent members, who constitute five out of twelve
seats on the board of directors, and through the relevant board
committees.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook on the notes rating reflects Moody's expectation that,
over the next 12-18 months, METALLOINVEST will sustain its
modest leverage level, maintain strong liquidity and pursue a balanced
financial policy.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could upgrade the notes rating if the company were to (1) generate
positive FCF on a sustainable basis; (2) continue demonstrating a
track record of balanced financial policy and prudent corporate governance,
showing restraint and transparency with respect to shareholder distributions
and maintaining its (CFO - dividends)/debt above 40%;
and (3) maintain strong liquidity.
Moody's could downgrade the notes rating if (1) the company's Moody's-adjusted
total debt/EBITDA were to rise above 2.75x on a sustained basis;
(2) shareholder distributions or capital spending were to significantly
exceed Moody's current expectations; (3) the company's capital spending
exceeds the level of operating cash flows or the company does not calibrate
the level of shareholder distributions in case market environment deteriorates
which would result in the negative free cash flows after shareholder distributions
on a sustained basis; or (4) operating performance and liquidity
were to deteriorate substantially. A downgrade of Government of
Russia's (Baa3 stable) sovereign rating could also lead to a downgrade.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was Mining published in
October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1292752.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
METALLOINVEST is Russia's largest producer of high-quality iron
ore, pellets and HBI/direct reduced iron. The company has
one of the world's largest iron ore reserves, which it estimates
at 15.4 billion tonnes, with an operating life of 150 years.
In 2021, METALLOINVEST produced 40.8 million tonnes (mt)
of iron ore, 28.5 mt of pellets, 7.7 mt of HBI/direct
reduced iron, 2.4 mt of pig iron and 4.9 mt of crude
steel. In the last twelve months ending 30 June 2021, the
company generated revenue of $8.4 billion (2020: $6.4
billion) and Moody's-adjusted EBITDA of $4.4 billion
(2020: $2.6 billion). METALLOINVEST is wholly
owned by the Russia-domiciled USM Metalloinvest LLC (a part of
the Holding Company USM LLC), Alisher Usmanov (49%) is the
major beneficiary of the Holding Company USM LLC.
