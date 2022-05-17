Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to Motorola's proposed debt issuance

New York, May 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa3 rating to Motorola Solutions, Inc.'s ("MSI" or "Motorola") proposed notes issuance. The net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including a tender offer for a portion of the company's existing 2024 notes. The ratings outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Motorola's Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects the company's leading position in the communications equipment business, broad geographic and product diversification, and solid cash generation. Motorola benefits from its strong market position within the government and public safety business across its many product and service lines, and relative stability during economic downturns. After a brief slowdown in 2020, Motorola has returned to moderate levels of growth. The credit profile also considers Motorola's history of using debt to fund share buybacks and acquisitions as well as the company's large underfunded pension.

Leverage increases as a result of the issuance will be minimal if any. Leverage as of April 2, 2022 was approximately 3.4x. Motorola's leverage has moderated in recent years as the company has retired debt used for acquisitions. Moody's expects that Motorola will continue to make acquisitions to build out its services business and expand the portfolio of next generation public and enterprise safety products. Motorola has strong cash generating capabilities, and Moody's assumes the vast majority of free cash flow will be used for acquisitions and buybacks over the next few years.

The stable ratings outlook reflects Moody's expectation of mid-single digit organic revenue and EBITDA growth driven by solid demand for Motorola's public safety products. The stable outlook accommodates a moderate level of acquisitions and occasional temporary debt increases.

Motorola's liquidity is robust, based on high levels of cash, a $2.25 billion undrawn revolver, and Moody's expectation of well over $1 billion of free cash flow (on a Moody's adjusted basis). Cash and short-term investments as of April 2022 were $878 million.

Motorola's ESG Credit Impact Score is neutral to low (CIS-2). The CIS score balances the company's moderately negative environmental with neutral-to-low social and governance risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Motorola (i) maintains its strong operating performance and market position and (ii) demonstrates a commitment to more conservative financial policies including maintaining leverage below 3x. The ratings could be downgraded if (i) leverage is expected to be sustained above 4x (ii) revenues, margins or cash flow generation weaken or (iii) the market position of the government and public safety business were to deteriorate.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Motorola Solutions, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa3

Motorola Solutions, Inc. ("MSI" or "Motorola") is a leading provider of public safety communications equipment, software and systems. MSI's revenues were $8.3 billion in the fiscal quarter ended April 2, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Diversified Technology published in February 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1278817. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

