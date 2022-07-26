Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to Ningbo Haishu's proposed EUR notes

Hong Kong, July 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa3 senior unsecured rating to the EUR notes to be issued by Heng Yuan International Company Ltd, and unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Ningbo Haishu Dev & Constn Invt Grp Co., Ltd (Ningbo Haishu, Baa3 stable).

The rating outlook is stable.

Ningbo Haishu will use the proceeds for project construction and general working capital.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Ningbo Haishu's Baa3 rating reflects its close linkage with the local government as a dominant local government financial vehicle (LGFV) in the Haishu district of Ningbo city. It is engaged in the bulk of public policy projects such as affordable housing in the district and has a robust track record of receiving government payments," says Ying Wang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

Ningbo Haishu's Baa3 issuer rating is based on (1) the Haishu district government's capacity to support (GCS) score of baa2, and (2) Moody's assessment of how the company's characteristics affect the district government's propensity to support, resulting in a one-notch downward adjustment.

Moody's assessment of Haishu district government's capacity to support reflects (1) Haishu district's status as a district in Ningbo city, which is one of five centrally planned cities in China; (2) its relatively strong economic and fiscal profile. This is despite the district government being one of the lower administrative levels in Moody's assessment of the hierarchy of regional and local governments (RLGs) in China (A1 stable); and (3) the district's relatively high contingent liability risk due to increased infrastructure projects by its state-owned enterprises (SOEs) after its geographic expansion in 2016.

Ningbo Haishu's Baa3 rating also reflects the Haishu district government's propensity to support the company, given (1) the district government's effective and direct control of Ningbo Haishu; (2) the company's status as a major LGFV in the district, with a dominant market share in public policy projects in Haishu district (it is responsible for 98% of the district's affordable housing projects and 80% of infrastructure construction projects); (3) the company's track record of receiving government cash payments; and (4) its good access to funding from banks and the domestic bond market, given its status as the key LGFV in Ningbo city's Haishu district in Zhejiang province, a favorable region among onshore and offshore investors.

However, the one-notch downward adjustment from the Haishu government's GCS score mainly reflects Ningbo Haishu's fast debt growth relative to the size of government payments received. The debt growth is driven by the district's rapid development after the jurisdiction's expansion to 595.5 square kilometers (sq km) from 29.4 sq km in late 2016.

Ningbo Haishu's exposure to commercial businesses is insignificant – the segment contributes less than 5% to the company's total assets as of the end of 2021. Its commercial businesses include an equity investment in the local education industry as guided by the government, and a mining business to support local infrastructure construction projects.

Ningbo Haishu has a track record of receiving recurring government cash payments in the form of capital injections, government repurchases, government bond allocations and operating subsidies. Between 2019-21, it received around RMB12 billion of government cash support, which were sufficient to cover around 50%-60% of the company's annual investment and working capital needs.

The company also has low contingent liability exposure. Its external guarantees were around RMB667 million as of the end of 2021, equivalent to around 5% of equity, mostly provided in previous years to support other local SOEs under the government's guidance.

The rating also considers the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

Ningbo Haishu bears high social risks as it implements public policy initiatives by building public infrastructure in Haishu district in Ningbo city. Demographic changes, public awareness and social priorities shape the company's development targets and ultimately affect the Haishu district government's propensity to support the company.

Governance considerations are material to the rating as Ningbo Haishu is subject to oversight by the Haishu district government and has to meet several reporting requirements, reflecting its public-policy role and status as a government-owned entity.

Environmental risks are low for Ningbo Haishu.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Ningbo Haishu's stable outlook reflects (1) the stable outlook on China's sovereign rating; (2) Moody's expectation that Haishu district's GCS score will remain stable; and (3) Moody's expectation that the Haishu district government's control and oversight of the company will remain largely unchanged over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's could upgrade the rating if (1) China's sovereign rating is upgraded and Haishu district's GCS strengthens, which could arise from a significant strengthening in Haishu district's economic or financial profile or its ability to coordinate timely support; or (2) Ningbo Haishu's characteristics change in a way that strengthens the Haishu district government's propensity to support, such as through an increase in government payments and an improvement in the predictability of government payment mechanisms, whereby dedicated fiscal budget allocations and transfers from higher-tier governments can consistently cover a large share of the company's operational and debt-servicing needs.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) China's sovereign rating is downgraded or Haishu district's GCS weakens, which could arise from a significant weakening in Haishu district's economic or financial profile or its ability to coordinate timely support; (2) changes in Chinese government's policies prohibit RLGs from providing financial support to LGFVs; or (3) Ningbo Haishu's characteristics change in a way that weakens the Haishu district government's propensity to support, such as:

- A decline in its position as the major platform that undertakes infrastructure construction and affordable housing projects in Haishu district;

- Material changes in its core businesses, including a substantial expansion into commercial activities at the cost of public services, or substantial losses by its commercial activities;

- Rapid increases in its debt and leverage, with fewer corresponding government payments, which increase its reliance on high-cost financing, including borrowing from non-standard channels; or

- A material increase in loans, guarantees or other credit exposures to external parties from the current level, or a material loss resulting from these credit exposures.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Local Government Financing Vehicles in China Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386644. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Ningbo Haishu is mainly engaged in affordable housing construction, infrastructure construction and maintenance work in Ningbo city's Haishu district. In 2021, it reported total assets of RMB36.5 billion and a revenue of RMB5.4 billion.

The company's predecessor was set up in December 2014 and restructured in July 2018 with increased registered capital to cater for increasing infrastructure and affordable housing construction needs in Haishu district after its geographical expansion. Ningbo Haishu is wholly owned by Haishu's district asset management center, a government unit under the Haishu State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC) that manages all SOE assets in the district. The company is effectively and ultimately controlled by the Haishu district government.

The local market analyst for this rating is Sarah Xu, +86 (21) 2057-4030.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Ying Wang

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Ivan Chung

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

