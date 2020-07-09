Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to Ocensa's proposed notes

New York, July 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Baa3 rating to Oleoducto Central S.A.'s (Ocensa) proposed new global notes. The Baa3 rating on the proposed notes is based on the rating of Ocensa. The proposed notes are senior unsecured, unsubordinated and pari passu with Ocensa's other senior foreign currency debt. Net proceeds from the notes issuance will be used to repay Ocensa's $500 million notes due May 2021. The rating of the notes assumes that the final transaction documents will not be materially different from draft legal documentation reviewed by Moody's to date and assume that these agreements are legally valid, binding and enforceable. The outlook on the rating is stable.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Oleoducto Central S.A.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa3

RATINGS RATIONALE

Ocensa's ratings and outlook reflect Moody's view that its credit profile is closely linked to that of its main shareholder and controlling entity, Ecopetrol S.A. (Ecopetrol, Baa3 stable). Ocensa's Baa3 rating reflects its leading industry position in Colombia and strategic importance to Ecopetrol as well as favorable industry dynamics in the country in terms of transportation demand for pipelines. The company's ratings also incorporate its tariff and contract structure that supports solid margins and predictable cash flow as well as a moderate financial leverage profile. These factors help offset its exposure as a single-asset pipeline, its relatively small scale within the midstream peer group, and a high dividend payout policy.

The stable outlook incorporates the stable oil production growth trend in Colombia (Baa2 stable) and Moody's expectation that Ocensa will remain the transportation of choice in the country.

Ocensa has good liquidity. The company's liquidity will be stronger after the issuance of the proposed notes but net proceeds from the new notes will be held in cash for the repayment of Ocensa's $500 million notes due in May 2021, in line with regulatory approvals obtained from the Colombian Ministry of Finance and Public Credit. We expect that the company's capital spending in the next couple of years will be small and mainly focused to internal projects. Ocensa has no committed bank facilities but has close relations with Colombian banks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ocensa's rating could be positively affected if the company sustains current credit metrics but shows lower vulnerability to Ecopetrol's financial profile with a dividend policy more aligned with the interests of bondholders. An upgrade of Ecopetrol could result in an upgrade of Ocensa's ratings but a rating upgrade of Colombia's sovereign rating would not necessarily trigger a rating upgrade of Ocensa.

Large projects or acquisitions that increase financial leverage could trigger a negative action on Ocensa's rating, although Moody's believes that the company's management and Ecopetrol are aligned in a desire to maintain modest leverage at the pipeline. A downgrade of Ecopetrol's or Colombia's ratings could result in a rating downgrade for Ocensa.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Ocensa is the largest crude oil pipeline and the only public-use pipeline in Colombia. Its pipeline is about 848 km in length with 745,000 barrels per day (bpd) of nominal capacity. The company is owned 72.7% by Ecopetrol through its wholly-owned midstream subsidiary, Cenit SAS. In March 2020, the company's assets amounted to close to $2 billion.

