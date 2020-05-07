Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to Owens Corning's senior unsecured notes

New York, May 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Baa3 rating to Owens Corning's
proposed $300 million senior unsecured notes due 2030. OC's
Baa3 senior unsecured rating is not impacted by the proposed transaction.
The outlook remains stable.
Moody's views the proposed issuance as credit positive since proceeds
will result in additional liquidity with about $530 million of
cash on a pro forma basis at Q1 2020. Higher cash interest payments
will not materially affect interest coverage or cash flow. However,
the addition of more permanent debt in OC's capital structure is
contributing to an increase in leverage.
"The weaker demand environment in key market segments and uncertainties
and disruptions owing to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak will result
in significant deterioration in credit metrics for 2020,"
according to Peter Doyle, a Moody's VP-Senior Analyst.
"Expectation of recovery in 2021 and a durable liquidity provide
offsets to near term challenges."
The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:
Assignments:
..Issuer: Owens Corning
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned
Baa3
RATINGS RATIONALE
Owens Corning's Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects Moody's expectation
that OC's businesses will benefit from an economic recovery beginning
in late 2020 or early 2021, with the roofing division driving revenue
and earnings, albeit at lower levels than the previous year.
Moody's believes that roofing repair products experience less demand
volatility than other building products due to their nondiscretionary
nature. Moody's Global Macro Outlook projects a 4.5%
growth in GDP for 2021 for the US, from which OC derives about two-thirds
of its revenue.
Further supporting OC's credit profile is the company's resilient
liquidity, including Moody's expectation of free cash flow
in the range of $150 million - $170 million as the
company works though inventory and reduces capital expenditures but maintains
dividend payments of around $105 million. Free cash flow,
pro forma cash on hand and around $400 million of availability
at Q1 2020 under the company's $800 million revolving credit
facility is more than sufficient to pay off its $150 million term
loan maturing February 2021. Moody's does not consider OC's
$280 million securitization facility expiring 2020 ($0 outstanding
at March 31, 2020) in its assessment of liquidity as the value of
the company's receivables may be unpredictable due to ongoing economic
uncertainties. Moody's projects OC will maintain sufficient
financial covenant headroom under its senior unsecured revolving credit
facility and term loan despite a $987 million goodwill and intangible
impairment charge.
OC took a sizeable goodwill impairment charge related to its insulation
division. A portion of the impairment charge is related to the
company's acquisition of Paroc Group Oy in early 2018 for €900
million and Pittsburgh Corning in mid-2017 for about $560
million. Although non-cash, the impairment charge
indicates that OC currently does not anticipate the same level of cash
flow from each acquisition as it did at the time of each transaction.
Moody's projects meaningful deterioration in OC's debt leverage
to the range of 4.25x to 4.50x at FYE20 from 2.6x
at December 31, 2019. Moody's estimate of leverage includes
the incremental debt from the proposed offering and significant deterioration
in revenue and earnings. Moody's forecasts include a scenario
in which revenue will decline by 15% in 2020 and EBITA margin will
contract to the range of 6.0% - 7.0%
for 2020 versus 11.9% for 2019. The rapid and widening
spread of the coronavirus outbreak and the resulting economic contraction
are creating a severe and extensive credit shock, limiting construction
activity including the demand for replacement of residential roofs,
insulation, and glass fiber materials. Moody's regards the
coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given
the substantial implications for public health and safety. Governance
risks Moody's considers in OC's credit profile include a moderately
aggressive financial strategy, including maintaining the current
dividend level while significantly curtailing capital expenditures and
increasing balance sheet debt.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that OC will benefit
from a recovery in its end markets and improve credit metrics while maintaining
robust liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Factors that could lead to an upgrade:
Moody's forward view over the intermediate term will limit upward
rating movement. Over the long-term OC could be considered
for an upgrade if it achieves the following (all ratios incorporate Moody's
standard adjustments):
» Debt-to-LTM EBITDA sustained below 2.5x
» EBITA margin maintained near 12.5%
» Ongoing trends in end markets support sustained organic growth
» Financial policies remain supportive of an investment grade rating,
such as maintaining a balanced approach towards rewarding shareholders
and protecting the interest of debt holders
Factors that could lead to a downgrade:
OC fails to improve its operations and credit metrics remain below the
following (all ratios incorporate Moody's standard adjustments):
» Debt-to-LTM EBITDA sustained above 3.25x
» EBITA margin trending towards 10%
» The company's liquidity profile deteriorates
Owens Corning, headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is a global
producer of composites and building materials systems. Products
range from glass fiber used to reinforce composite materials utilized
in multiple industries to insulation and roofing for residential,
commercial, and industrial applications. Revenue for the
twelve months ended March 31, 2020 was about $7.2
billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
