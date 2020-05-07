Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to Owens Corning's senior unsecured notes

New York, May 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Baa3 rating to Owens Corning's proposed $300 million senior unsecured notes due 2030. OC's Baa3 senior unsecured rating is not impacted by the proposed transaction. The outlook remains stable.

Moody's views the proposed issuance as credit positive since proceeds will result in additional liquidity with about $530 million of cash on a pro forma basis at Q1 2020. Higher cash interest payments will not materially affect interest coverage or cash flow. However, the addition of more permanent debt in OC's capital structure is contributing to an increase in leverage.

"The weaker demand environment in key market segments and uncertainties and disruptions owing to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak will result in significant deterioration in credit metrics for 2020," according to Peter Doyle, a Moody's VP-Senior Analyst. "Expectation of recovery in 2021 and a durable liquidity provide offsets to near term challenges."

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Owens Corning

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Baa3

RATINGS RATIONALE

Owens Corning's Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects Moody's expectation that OC's businesses will benefit from an economic recovery beginning in late 2020 or early 2021, with the roofing division driving revenue and earnings, albeit at lower levels than the previous year. Moody's believes that roofing repair products experience less demand volatility than other building products due to their nondiscretionary nature. Moody's Global Macro Outlook projects a 4.5% growth in GDP for 2021 for the US, from which OC derives about two-thirds of its revenue.

Further supporting OC's credit profile is the company's resilient liquidity, including Moody's expectation of free cash flow in the range of $150 million - $170 million as the company works though inventory and reduces capital expenditures but maintains dividend payments of around $105 million. Free cash flow, pro forma cash on hand and around $400 million of availability at Q1 2020 under the company's $800 million revolving credit facility is more than sufficient to pay off its $150 million term loan maturing February 2021. Moody's does not consider OC's $280 million securitization facility expiring 2020 ($0 outstanding at March 31, 2020) in its assessment of liquidity as the value of the company's receivables may be unpredictable due to ongoing economic uncertainties. Moody's projects OC will maintain sufficient financial covenant headroom under its senior unsecured revolving credit facility and term loan despite a $987 million goodwill and intangible impairment charge.

OC took a sizeable goodwill impairment charge related to its insulation division. A portion of the impairment charge is related to the company's acquisition of Paroc Group Oy in early 2018 for €900 million and Pittsburgh Corning in mid-2017 for about $560 million. Although non-cash, the impairment charge indicates that OC currently does not anticipate the same level of cash flow from each acquisition as it did at the time of each transaction.

Moody's projects meaningful deterioration in OC's debt leverage to the range of 4.25x to 4.50x at FYE20 from 2.6x at December 31, 2019. Moody's estimate of leverage includes the incremental debt from the proposed offering and significant deterioration in revenue and earnings. Moody's forecasts include a scenario in which revenue will decline by 15% in 2020 and EBITA margin will contract to the range of 6.0% - 7.0% for 2020 versus 11.9% for 2019. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak and the resulting economic contraction are creating a severe and extensive credit shock, limiting construction activity including the demand for replacement of residential roofs, insulation, and glass fiber materials. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Governance risks Moody's considers in OC's credit profile include a moderately aggressive financial strategy, including maintaining the current dividend level while significantly curtailing capital expenditures and increasing balance sheet debt.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that OC will benefit from a recovery in its end markets and improve credit metrics while maintaining robust liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Factors that could lead to an upgrade:

Moody's forward view over the intermediate term will limit upward rating movement. Over the long-term OC could be considered for an upgrade if it achieves the following (all ratios incorporate Moody's standard adjustments):

» Debt-to-LTM EBITDA sustained below 2.5x

» EBITA margin maintained near 12.5%

» Ongoing trends in end markets support sustained organic growth

» Financial policies remain supportive of an investment grade rating, such as maintaining a balanced approach towards rewarding shareholders and protecting the interest of debt holders

Factors that could lead to a downgrade:

OC fails to improve its operations and credit metrics remain below the following (all ratios incorporate Moody's standard adjustments):

» Debt-to-LTM EBITDA sustained above 3.25x

» EBITA margin trending towards 10%

» The company's liquidity profile deteriorates

Owens Corning, headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is a global producer of composites and building materials systems. Products range from glass fiber used to reinforce composite materials utilized in multiple industries to insulation and roofing for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Revenue for the twelve months ended March 31, 2020 was about $7.2 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Peter Doyle

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dean Diaz

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

