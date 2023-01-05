Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to Regal Rexnord's new senior unsecured notes

New York, January 05, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa3 rating to Regal Rexnord Corporation's (Regal Rexnord) proposed $4.2 billion senior unsecured notes. Moody's also affirmed the company's Baa3 long-term issuer rating. The outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the new notes will be used to fund a portion of the $4.95 billion acquisition of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (Altra), and pay related transaction and financing fees. The remainder of the acquisition will be funded with bank credit facility debt and balance sheet cash.

The affirmation of the Baa3 long-term issuer rating and the newly assigned Baa3 senior unsecured ratings collectively reflect Moody's expectation of deleveraging following the pending acquisition of Altra. Pro forma debt/EBITDA for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022 will increase to over 4.5x (excluding synergies). However, Moody's expects that debt/EBITDA will decline to around 3.5x by the end of 2024. Moody's also considers that macroeconomic-related supply chain and cost pressures could slow the pace of deleveraging. The ratings also reflect the strategic benefits of the acquisition, including increased revenue scale while favorably contributing to the company's cash flow profile.

The following rating actions were taken:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Regal Rexnord Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa3

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Regal Rexnord Corporation

....Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Regal Rexnord Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Regal Rexnord's Baa3 senior unsecured rating benefits from its well-established market position in the electronic motors, air moving subsystems, automation components and powertrain markets. Its pricing power and brand strength are reflected in its strong EBITDA margins that approximate 20%. Pro forma for the acquisition of Altra, the company will have significant scale, with revenue exceeding $7.0 billion, and it will generate strong free cash flow well exceeding $500 million per annum during 2023-2024. The company's exposure to diversified end markets and favorable secular tailwinds in certain end markets helps mitigate its exposure to other, more macro-economically sensitive, customers and end-markets. The acquisition enhances the company's industrial powertrain and industrial automation solutions across diverse end markets.

The ratings are primarily constrained by Moody's expectation for initially high leverage following the close of the Altra acquisition. The rating is also constrained by execution and integration risk.

Despite the acquisition's strategic benefits, Altra represents a materially sized, largely debt-funded transaction acquisition for the company. Further, the recency of the $3.7 billion acquisition of Rexnord Process & Motion Control (PMC) adds to execution risk given the concurrent integration of these businesses expected over the next two years. Regal Rexnord is also not immune to ongoing inflationary cost pressures, as well as supply chain challenges. Moody's expects demand for the company's products to remain resilient and margins to improve due to cost efficiencies and acquisition synergies. That said, the weak macroeconomic outlook, particularly in Europe, could inhibit the company's ability to deleverage.

A key underpinning of Moody's view is the company's public commitment to reduce leverage and maintain corporate governance and financial policies supportive of an investment grade rating. Moody's expects the company's initially high financial leverage of 4.5x excluding synergies will be reduced as debt is prepaid with excess cash flow. Combined with earnings growth, Moody's forecasts that debt/EBITDA will trend towards 3.5x by the end of 2024. Longer-term, Moody's anticipates that the company will work to fulfill its public net leverage target of 2.0x - 2.5x and moderate shareholder returns until this threshold has been met. The company has a track record of maintaining low leverage, improving profit margins, and integrating prior acquisitions.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for a relatively smooth integration of both Rexnord PMC and Altra, which the rating agency expects will result in earnings expansion and debt repayment from free cash flow.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A ratings upgrade could be considered if the company is able to successfully integrate Altra and Rexnord PMC. Consistent, profitable growth with strong free cash flow would exert upward ratings pressure. Specifically, the ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA were to decline below 3.0x and EBITDA margins were to be maintained in the 20% range.

The ratings could be downgraded if financial policies become more aggressive, or if macroeconomic headwinds materially slow the pace of deleveraging. Further, material disruption from integration or failure to achieve anticipated cost and revenue benefits from the acquisitions could lead to a downgrade. Specifically, if debt/EBITDA does not improve towards 3.5x, or the company's pro forma free cash flow were to meaningfully weaken, there could be downward rating pressure.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin, Regal Rexnord Corporation, is a leading global manufacturer and engineer of industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products and specialty electrical components and systems. Pro forma for the pending Altra acquisition, revenues are expected to exceed $7.0 billion.

