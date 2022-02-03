Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to Rogers' proposed hybrid notes; under review down

$1 billion of new notes rated

Toronto, February 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa3 rating to Rogers Communications Inc.'s ("Rogers") proposed $1 billion of subordinated notes due in 2082. The notes have the potential to be upsized and the company intends to use the proceeds to repay existing debt. Rogers' Baa1 senior unsecured notes ratings, (P)Baa1 senior unsecured shelf rating, Baa3 subordinated notes rating and Prime-2 (P-2) commercial paper rating are unchanged and remain under review for downgrade. Moody's also placed the Baa3 rating on the proposed subordinated notes under review for downgrade.

The review was initiated on March 15, 2021 when Rogers announced the acquisition of Shaw Communications Inc. (Shaw), Canada's fourth largest telecommunications service provider, for about C$26 billion on an enterprise value basis [1].

Assignments:

..Issuer: Rogers Communications Inc.

....Subordinated Global Notes, Assigned Baa3; Placed Under Review for Downgrade

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The Baa3 rating assigned to the subordinated notes is two notches below Rogers' Baa1 senior unsecured rating, and is consistent with the notching differential Moody's applies to hybrids for investment grade companies. The notes have an automatic conversion to preferred shares of Rogers upon occurrence of certain events, including bankruptcy. Therefore, note holders will have a preferred share claim against Rogers instead of a subordinated debt claim. The notes also provide Rogers with the option to defer coupons on a cumulative basis. The coupon steps up by 25 basis points (bps) 10 years after the issuance date and by a further 75 bps 25 years after issuance. In Moody's view, the notes have equity-like features which allow them to receive basket "C" treatment (i.e. 50% equity and 50% debt) for the calculation of credit metrics. Please refer to Moody's Cross-Sector Rating Methodology "Hybrid Equity Credit", published in September 2018, for further details.

Rogers' Baa1 senior unsecured rating benefits from: (1) strong and stable business profile supported by its position as Canada's third largest telecommunications service provider, measured by revenue; (2) healthy margins (adjusted EBITDA margin around 41%); (3) a conservative dividend policy relative to those of its peers; (4) rational, oligopolistic competition, supported a regulatory framework that favors facilities-based competition and restricts foreign ownership and (5) moderate growth prospects. The rating is constrained by: (1) acquisition risk and elevated leverage (adjusted Debt/EBITDA) from around 3x to over 5x, and potentially remaining above 4x by the end of 2023 with the Shaw transaction and 3500 MHz spectrum purchase); (2) governance concerns around family control; (3) ongoing competitive pressures as new wireless entrants encroach on its market position and telcos attempt to capture wireline market share; (4) geographic concentration of its wireline footprint relative to its national wireless presence, which limits bundling opportunities; and (5) ongoing need to balance cash flow amongst network investments, spectrum purchases, and dividend payments, which limits deleveraging capacity.

Rogers' ESG Credit Impact Score is Moderately Negative (CIS-3). ESG attributes have limited impact to date but there is potential for governance risk to pressure the Baa1 rating. The company's ability to respond to changing industry dynamics will help mitigate exposure to social risks around data privacy/cyber breaches and regulatory shifts over time. Governance risks include the impact of the pending acquisition of Shaw, which could result in a rating downgrade. The Rogers family has 97% voting power with a 29% equity interest.

The review will continue to focus on Rogers' funding plans for its acquisition of Shaw and impact on liquidity, deleveraging schedule, integration risks, potential synergies, regulatory impact, competitive dynamics, growth strategy, and governance practices. The acquisition is expected to close in the first half of 2022 and Moody's plans to conclude the review at or near to transaction close.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Rogers Communications Inc. is Canada's second largest telecommunications service provider. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 was C$14.7 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

1] SEDAR; Press Release dated March 15, 2021.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Peter Adu, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Donald S. Carter, CFA

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

