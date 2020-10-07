Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to SDI's $750 million senior unsecured notes

New York, October 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a Baa3 senior unsecured rating to Steel Dynamics Inc.'s (SDI) new $750 million in senior unsecured notes. The notes will be issued under the company's Well-Known Seasoned Issuer shelf registration ("WKSI") rated (P)Baa3 for senior unsecured debt securities. All other ratings are unchanged. The outlook is stable.

Proceeds will be used to redeem the 4.125% senior unsecured notes maturing in 2025 and for general corporate purposes.

"Although the $400 million increase in gross debt will contribute to a modest increase in SDI's leverage position in 2020, the company will continue to exhibit strengthening EBITDA over the balance of 2020 and in 2021, excellent liquidity and strong cash balances relative to requirements including growth in working capital, capital expenditures and dividends" said Carol Cowan, Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst for SDI.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Steel Dynamics, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa3

RATINGS RATIONALE

SDI's Baa3 senior unsecured ratings considers its low cost mini- mill operating structure, diversified product mix, high value add percentage of its product mix (roughly 68%) and demonstrated ability to perform well through various industry cycles. SDI is viewed as among the lowest cost steel producers in the US on a per ton basis given the integrated nature of its business model, which enables the company to better manage through periods of lower prices, as was experienced in 2019 and will be again in 2020 due to weak operating performance across many key end markets as a result of the coronavirus.

SDI's performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 reflected the impact of nationwide shutdowns, automotive plant shutdowns from approximately mid-March through Mid-May, and overall weak industrial demand as a result of the corona virus. This contributed to an approximate 11.5% decline in total shipments relative to the first quarter, and margin compression on lower realized prices. EBITDA contracted almost 35% to $237 million (including Moody's standard adjustments) from the strong levels of the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. Strengthened automotive shipments going forward will support earnings growth due to the higher value add content, while SDI's diversity to end markets -exposure to any one market does not exceed 20% - also provides support.

Based upon the company's third quarter guidance, EBITDA contraction in 2020 is now expected at the lower end of our previous range (between roughly 17% and 30% of 2019 EBITDA). This would imply leverage in 2020 between 3x and 3.3x, and declining below 3x in 2021. This remains acceptable for the rating given the solid liquidity position.

The stable outlook anticipates that despite contraction in earnings and debt protection metrics in 2020, continued improvement will be evident in the second half with further strengthening in 2021. The outlook anticipates that the company's cost position, diversity of products and value-added focus will contribute to ongoing recovery. The outlook also incorporates expectations that SDI will continue to maintain discipline in its financial policies and capital allocation across various stakeholders and investments and execute levers available should market and earnings recovery be slower than currently anticipated.

SDI's liquidity is supported by its roughly $1.6 billion in cash and short-term investments at June 30, 2020 and its $1.2 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility maturing December 3, 2024. The company's debt maturity profile will benefit from the redemption of the 2025 notes.

SDI, like all producers in the global steel sector faces pressure to reduce greenhouse gas and air pollution emissions, among a number of other sustainability issues and will likely incur costs to meet increasingly stringent regulations. SDI, as a US company, is subject to numerous regional, state and Federal regulations, including but not limited to the Clean Air Act, the Clean Water Act, the Comprehensive Environmental Responsible Compensation & Liabilities Act (CERCLA). Producers such as SDI who utilize the electric arc furnace (EAF) process (use a greater percentage of scrap, i.e. recycled steel) to make steel have lower greenhouse gas emissions than the integrated producers who produce steel using the blast furnace process (use primarily coal and iron ore to produce steel). Additionally, through its Metals Recycling Segment, SDI is a significant recycler of ferrous and nonferrous metals. The company remains focused on water and approximately 99% of water used in the production system is reused water.

From a governance perspective SDI has performed well through various troughs in the industry in recent years and remained focused on its capital structure, free cash flow generation and discipline as to level of debt given industry volatility. The company has exhibited a balanced approach to deployment of its cash flow between growth, debt reduction and shareholder returns. Although the company is continuing its development of and spending on the strategically important greenfield flat-rolled mill, with a mid-2021 start-up date, despite the challenging 2020 operating environment due to the coronavirus, the company's current liquidity position and operating cash flow expected in 2020 comfortably covers the expected moderate negative free cash flow generation as a result of higher capital expenditures in 2020 and continued dividend payments.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if SDI demonstrates performance through various price troughs that would maintain leverage, as measured by the adjusted debt/EBITDA ratio, at no more than 2.5x and (operating cash flow less dividends)/debt above 30%. An upgrade would consider the continuation of financial discipline in investment and acquisition activity. Continued strong liquidity would also be a factor.

The ratings could be downgraded should performance or releveraging result in debt/EBITDA exceeding 3x on a sustained basis and (operating cash flow less dividends)/debt consistently be below 25%. Significant contraction in liquidity would also be an important consideration.

Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Steel Dynamics, Inc. (SDI) manufactures steel through its domestic mini-mills, which have an estimated annual shipping capacity of approximately 13 million tons (8.4MM tons flat roll and 4.6MM tons long rolled products). In addition, the company ranks among the largest scrap processors in the United States. SDI also operates steel fabrication facilities, which manufacture trusses, girders, joists, and decking, and owns two iron-making facilities (Iron Dynamics and its idled Minnesota Operations, which includes its 84% owned Mesabi Nugget). Revenues for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020 were $9.5 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Steel Industry published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1074524. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

