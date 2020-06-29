Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to SSE's hybrid notes; stable outlook

London, 29 June 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned a Baa3 long-term rating to the Junior Subordinate Capital Securities (the Hybrids) to be issued by SSE plc (SSE). The size and completion of the Hybrids are subject to market conditions. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 rating assigned to the Hybrids is two notches below SSE's Baa1 issuer rating, reflecting the features of the Hybrids. The instruments are perpetual with no fixed redemption date, deeply subordinated and SSE can opt to defer coupons on a cumulative basis. The rating is in line with those of existing hybrid notes issued by the company.

In Moody's view, the Hybrids have equity-like features that allow them to receive basket 'C' treatment (i.e., 50% equity or "hybrid equity credit" and 50% debt for financial leverage purposes). Please refer to Moody's Cross-Sector Rating Methodology "Hybrid Equity Credit" (September 2018) for further details. Under Moody's methodology, a company's hybrid equity credit is subject to a cap at 30% of the company's equity plus hybrid equity credit. SSE's equity credit is likely to be constrained by the cap as a result of the issuance of the new Hybrids. However, Moody's expects the equity credit to reduce below the cap if, as anticipated, the proceeds of the Hybrids are used to refinance certain existing hybrid notes at their first call date in line with SSE's stated intention to maintain the size of its hybrids broadly unchanged over time.

As the Hybrids' rating is positioned relative to another rating of SSE, a change in either (1) Moody's relative notching practice; or (2) the Baa1 issuer rating of SSE could affect the Hybrids' rating.

SSE's Baa1 rating reflects (1) the high share of earnings from regulated networks, which are expected to provide relatively stable and predictable cash flows despite significantly lower allowed returns as signaled by Ofgem; and (2) a growing portfolio of renewables under long-term contracts as well as dividends from renewable joint ventures. These factors are balanced against the company's (1) moderate scale compared to European peers and a largely domestic focus; (2) degree of exposure to commodity markets and weather patterns; (3) fairly high financial leverage; and (4) track record of shareholder-supportive financial policies.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that SSE's financial profile will improve so that the company maintains credit metrics commensurate with the current ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive pressure could develop on the rating, if SSE appeared likely to achieve funds from operations (FFO)/net debt sustainably above the low 20s and retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt above the mid-teens in percentage terms.

The ratings could be downgraded if (1) SSE appeared unlikely to achieve FFO/net debt around 20% and RCF/net debt trending toward the low teens; (2) SSE's off-balance-sheet liabilities (including net debt at unconsolidated joint ventures or guarantees to third parties) increased materially; or (3) a deterioration in the competitive and/or regulatory environment increased the volatility of SSE's cash flows. Downward rating pressure could also occur if SSE adopted a more aggressive financial policy.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1066389. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

SSE plc, headquartered in Perth, is a holding company for a group whose main operations are power generation, electricity and gas networks, and supply. Its other activities include storage and gas production, as well as energy portfolio management.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Joanna Fic

Senior Vice President

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Neil Griffiths-Lambeth

Associate Managing Director

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

