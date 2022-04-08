Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to SSE's hybrid notes; stable outlook

London, April 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned a Baa3 long-term rating to the Junior Subordinate Capital Securities (the Hybrids) to be issued by SSE plc (SSE). The size and completion of the Hybrids are subject to market conditions. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 rating assigned to the Hybrids is two notches below SSE's Baa1 issuer rating, reflecting the features of the Hybrids. The instruments are perpetual with no fixed redemption date, deeply subordinated and SSE can opt to defer coupons on a cumulative basis. The rating is in line with those of existing hybrid notes issued by the company.

In Moody's view, the Hybrids have equity-like features that allow them to receive basket 'C' treatment (i.e., 50% equity or "hybrid equity credit" and 50% debt for financial leverage purposes). Please refer to Moody's Cross-Sector Rating Methodology "Hybrid Equity Credit" (September 2018) for further details.

As the Hybrids' rating is positioned relative to another rating of SSE, a change in either (1) Moody's relative notching practice; or (2) the Baa1 issuer rating of SSE could affect the Hybrids' rating.

SSE's Baa1 rating is supported by (1) its diversified business mix; (2) the high share of earnings from regulated transmission and distribution networks under a well-established and transparent regulatory framework in Great Britain; (3) a growing portfolio of renewables under long-term contracts and capacity revenue that give good visibility on a significant portion of the group's earnings; and (4) the group's track record of rotating assets to alleviate financing needs. These factors are, however, balanced against (1) a degree of exposure to commodity markets and weather patterns; (2) the group's substantial capital investment programme and the associated execution risks; (3) an ongoing use of joint ventures, which result in a material share of cash flows over which SSE does not have full control and may be structurally subordinated to project finance debt; and (4) its relatively high financial leverage.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that SSE's metrics will improve to the levels commensurate with the current ratings, namely funds from operations (FFO)/net debt of around 20% and retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt trending towards the low teens in percentage terms.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the company's sizeable investment plans, upward pressure on SSE's ratings is not currently anticipated. Over the longer term, a rating upgrade would require a material improvement in the credit metrics, with FFO/net debt sustainably above the low 20s and RCF/net debt above the mid-teens, both in percentage terms.

SSE's ratings could be downgraded if it appears likely that the company's credit metrics will not improve to the levels consistent with the guidance for the Baa1 ratings, on a sustainable basis. A material increase in debt with a priority claim on cash flows at any of the operating companies or joint ventures could also put downward pressure on SSE's ratings.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1066389. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

SSE plc, headquartered in Perth, is a holding company for a group whose main operations are power generation, electricity networks and supply. Its other activities include storage and energy portfolio management.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

