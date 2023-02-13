Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to Sally's new term loan

New York, February 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned a Baa3 rating to Sally Holdings LLC's ("Sally") new proposed 7-year term loan. Sally's Ba1 corporate family rating ("CFR"), its Ba1-PD probability of default rating and Ba2 rating on the company's senior unsecured notes remain unchanged. There is no change to the company's speculative grade liquidity rating of SGL-1. The outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the new term loan, along with balance sheet cash, will be used to refinance the company's $406 million term loan due July 2024 and to pay fees and expenses.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Sally Holdings LLC

....Backed Senior Secured Term Loan, Assigned Baa3 (LGD2)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Sally's Ba1 CFR reflects its good market position in the professional beauty supply market, typically steady performance through economic cycles, geographic diversity, and strong merchandising focus which has historically benefitted the company's margins. The rating also reflects Sally's improved credit metrics. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic Sally had a history of maintaining high debt levels but during the pandemic it shifted its focus to debt reduction. Since 2020, the company has repaid $650 million of debt, including its $300 million secured notes in May 2022 with balance sheet cash. Sally's lower debt burden coupled with stable operating performance has resulted in debt/EBITDA improving to 2.8x for the LTM ended December 31, 2022 from 4.0x in 2020. EBIT to interest coverage also strengthened to 3.6x from 2.4x for the same period, although there is very little cushion in the coverage ratio relative to Moody's 3.5x downgrade threshold. Moody's expects leverage to remain moderate at around 3.0x in 2023 and for coverage to improve over time as Sally's earnings improve. Earnings will improve in part due to the company's Fuel for Growth cost reduction initiative, as well as increased penetration of the company's owned brands, which currently represent 30% of revenue. The rating is constrained by a highly uncertain business environment, the company's relatively small scale and continued need to execute its business transformation plans.

Sally maintains very good liquidity supported by $99 million of unrestricted cash on hand and $418 million available under the company's $500 million ABL revolving credit facility expiring May 2026. The company generated $119 million of free cash flow for the LTM Ended December 31, 2022.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that credit metrics will not deteriorate meaningfully from current levels and company will continue to implement strategies to improve top line results. The outlook takes into account that the company will maintain a disciplined approach to shareholder returns and acquisitions

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

A ratings upgrade will require well-articulated and clear financial policies that support credit metrics and a capital structure consistent with an investment grade rating, including a largely unsecured capital structure. A higher rating would also require very good liquidity with strong free cash flow generation, consistent revenue growth and margin expansion, improving position of its e-commerce business, and adjusted debt to EBITDA sustained below 2.5x and EBIT/interest sustained above 5.5x.

Ratings could be downgraded if operating performance were to sustainably weaken, financial policies were to become more aggressive, or the company is unable to maintain at least good liquidity. Specific metrics that could lead to a downgrade include adjusted debt to EBITDA sustained above 3.5x, or EBIT/interest sustained below 3.5x.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies with revenues of approximately $3.8 billion for the LTM period ended 12/31/22. Through the Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses, the Company sells and distributes through over 4,500 stores, including 133 franchised units, and has operations throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Germany.

