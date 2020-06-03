Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to Seagate's new notes

New York, June 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa3 rating to Seagate HDD Cayman's ("Seagate") proposed senior unsecured notes due in 2031. The company will use the proceeds from the notes and cash on hand to fund the tender offers for senior notes due 2022 and 2023. The Baa3 rating for Seagate's existing senior unsecured debt and stable ratings outlook are unaffected. The new senior notes will be guaranteed by Seagate's indirect parent, Seagate Technology plc.

Moody's expects the proposed refinancing to be largely credit neutral though it improves Seagate's debt maturity profile. At the quarter ended April 3, 2020, Seagate's total debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) was 2.4x. The Covid-19 pandemic has increased uncertainties and costs for Seagate but its revenues and profitability have remained resilient due to the exceptionally strong demand for high capacity drives from large cloud services providers. The Baa3 rating and the stable outlook reflect Moody's expectations that strong long-term demand for high capacity data storage drives will mitigate downside risks to Seagate's profitability and that it will maintain a conservative financial profile to mitigate its above-average business risks. Moody's expects Seagate to maintain leverage at about 2x and strong cash balances, and generate free cash flow of about 11% of adjusted total debt over the next 12 to 18 months. Seagate's dividend payout ratio is high and its shareholder returns have consistently exceeded its target of returning 50% of its free cash flow (before dividends) to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The Baa3 rating incorporates Moody's expectation that the company will maintain a balanced capital allocation policy during periods of cyclical strength such that it will preserve flexibility to maintain leverage around 2x in a deeply cyclical business.

Seagate is one of the two leading suppliers of Hard Disk Drives (HDDs) and it benefits from the growing demand for data storage driven by the secular shift toward cloud computing and other emerging applications. Seagate's business risks are high as a result of its revenue concentration in the HDD product category, substitution risks from flash-based Solid State Drives (SSDs), high demand volatility, and pricing pressure. In addition, product cycles are short and execution risk in managing technology transitions and global supply chains is high. Seagate's product mix shift toward high capacity drives will protect its profitability but the growing revenue concentration in the hyperscale cloud end market will amplify business volatility.

Moody's could downgrade Seagate's ratings if it expects eroding earnings or aggressive financial policies will result in total debt to EBITDA to exceed the low 2x (Moody's adjusted) or free cash flow below 10% of adjusted debt on a sustained basis. Given Seagate's shareholder returns and high business risks, a ratings upgrade is unlikely over the next 12 to 18 months. The ratings could be upgraded over time if Seagate generates sustained growth in profits, increases revenue diversification, and Moody's expects leverage to remain below 2x (Moody's adjusted) and free cash flow above 25% of adjusted debt through industry cycles.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Assigned Baa3

The principal methodology used in this rating was Diversified Technology published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Diversified-Technology--PBC_1130737. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Seagate HDD Cayman ("Seagate") is a leading provider of data storage solutions. The HDD products accounted for 93% of its revenues in the twelve months ended April 3, 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

