Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to Sitios Latinoamerica's senior unsecured notes; stable outlook

New York, May 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a Baa3 rating to Sitios Latinoamerica SAB de CV ("Sitios")' $1 billion 5.375% senior unsecured notes due 2032. The outlook for the rating is stable. This is the first time Moody's assigns a rating to Sitios.

Sitios will be created as a result of a spin-off from America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. ("America Movil" A3 negative), making it one of the largest tower companies in Latin America in terms of number of sites. America Movil is currently the initial issuer of the notes and Sitios will assume all the obligations upon the execution of the spin-off, releasing America Movil from all liabilities related to these notes. Upon the execution of the spin-off, Sitios will be an independent company which will only share the same owners with America Movil.

Upon the execution of the spin-off, the notes will be guaranteed by Torres do Brasil S.A. and Torres Latinoamérica, S.A. de C.V., main operating subsidiaries of Sitios. Proceeds from the notes will be used to refinance existing indebtedness of America Movil.

The following rating was assigned:

..Issuer: Sitios Latinoamerica SAB de CV

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Sitios Latinoamerica SAB de CV

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 rating considers Sitios' business model that provides high cash flow visibility from contracts containing escalators to compensate for inflation with America Movil, which will be Sitios' anchor tenant representing around 86% of cash flows.

While the company is exposed to emerging markets and operates in low-rated countries, the rating is not constrained given 1) geographic diversification in 15 countries in Latin America with none of them, except for Brazil (which represents 34%) representing more than 11% of cash flows, 2) Sitios' diversified funding source with a capital structure that will include term loans with Mexican, Brazilian and Peruvian banks, as well as the outstanding notes which are filed with the Singapore stock exchange 3) natural hedge provided by around half of Sitios' cash flows generated in US dollars, 4) relative isolation from local inflationary pressures and 5) sound long-term fundamentals for growth due to demand for wireless connectivity, combined with still low penetration rates in the region.

The Baa3 does not incorporate any M&A, only organic growth; as such, Moody's expects that the recent spectrum auctions in Brazil will drive growth opportunities for mobile operators; thus, for tower companies. Sitios will also benefit from an experienced seasoned management team which also led Telesites, America Movil's spin-off of the Mexican towers executed back in 2015. Sitios will share same sponsors with America Movil, the Slim group, that will own 58% of the company with the balance floating.

The rating is constrained by the company's high concentration in one tenant and the lack of history of operating as a separate entity. Sitios' Master Services Agreement with America Movil that have a term of 10 years (with the exception of Chile, which is 5 years) is also a rating constraint. These terms are below the industry standard of around 15 years. As a mitigating factor Moody's assumes that switching costs are high and for this reason the agreements will remain in place for long term, also somewhat alleviating the customer concentration.

Sitios' good liquidity will be supported by around $50 million in cash, no major debt maturing in the next five years, the expectation of positive free cash flow and a $50 million committed revolving credit facility in place once the spin-off is executed. Management is expected to refrain from paying dividends at least during the first three years to allow for some deleverage that Moody's expects to trend towards 6x (Moody's adjusted) in the next three years driven mainly by EBITDA improvements. Sitios' consolidated debt is expected to reach $3 billion, on a reported basis, in the first year comprised by the senior unsecured notes and local term loans ($1 billion in Mexican pesos already closed and $1 billion with other banks in the region expected to be executed upon the spin-off). The rating also considers the company's natural hedge on debt since around half of its cash flows will be US dollars.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Sitios will be able to execute its growth plan achieving deleverage while maintaining adequate liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The rating could be upgraded over time if Sitios is able to increase its operating scale while maintaining its market position as one of the largest tower companies in the region. Quantitatively, an upgrade would be considered if the company reduces its Moody's adjusted leverage to below 5 times on a sustained basis maintaining an adequate liquidity.

Sitios' ratings could be downgraded if there is a material deviation from its current business plan in the medium term. A deterioration in the credit profile of America Movil, its main tenant, could also lead create negative pressure on the ratings. A deterioration in Sitios' liquidity profile or credit metrics, such that Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA is sustained above 6 times could also lead to a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Communications Infrastructure published in February 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1277198. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Sitios is a spin-off of America Movil including communications towers and other passive infrastructure that will own around 35 thousand sites holding leading market positions in the region. Sitios will operate in 15 countries and is expected to generate revenues of $645 million and EBITDAaL at $345 million on a pro forma basis. The company will be 58% owned and controlled by the Slim group and will be independent from America Movil, which will be its main tenant. Sitios will operate in Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Guatemala, Chile, Ecuador, Honduras, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Costa Rica, Uruguay, Panama and Puerto Rico.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

