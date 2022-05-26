Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to Spectrum Academy, UT's Charter Sch. Rev. Bonds Series 2022; outlook stable

New York, May 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa3 rating to the Utah Charter School Finance Authority, UT's $5.7 million Charter School Revenue Bonds (Spectrum Academy - Stars Campus Project) Series 2022. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the Baa3 rating on the school's outstanding charter school revenue bonds. Following the sale, the school will have about $33 million in outstanding revenue debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 rating reflects the school's robust 17-year operating history supported by a perpetual charter, growing enrollment trends with good prospects for sustained demand and a demonstrated history of strong governance and prudent financial management. Spectrum's mission is unique; it provides special educational services especially for students with high-functioning Autism Spectrum Disorders. In this way, the school serves a social need in the region, which bolsters its competitive profile. The rating also incorporates relatively narrow, though stable, liquidity and debt service coverage coupled with somewhat high debt leverage.

The coronavirus pandemic had a relatively limited impact on the school. Spectrum transitioned to remote learning at the onset of the pandemic which was a difficult but brief transition. The district was uniquely positioned for reopening given the size of its current facilities, small class sizes and staff composition, which allowed the school to quickly transition back to full in-person learning after two months of remote.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the school's established operating history, coupled with a healthy wait list and solid management, will continue to support stable operations going forward. The stable outlook also reflects our expectation that although liquidity will remain somewhat narrow compared to peers, the school will maintain comfortable headroom above the liquidity covenant of 40 days cash on hand.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial improvements to liquidity coupled with healthy and sustained debt service coverage

- Continued growth in the school's operating budget and enrollment

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Any weakening of liquidity

- Enrollment declines accompanied by a weakened wait list - Inability to provide sound debt service coverage following the issuance of the 2022 bonds

LEGAL SECURITY

The 2022 bonds are being issued by the Utah Charter School Finance Authority, proceeds of which will be loaned to Spectrum Academy per the loan agreement. Spectrum Academy's obligation to make payments under the loan agreement is absolute and unconditional. State aid payments are Spectrum Academy's primary source of revenue and are the principal and expected source of repayment of the bonds.

Nevertheless, the bonds are backed by all revenue, rentals, fees, third-party payments, receipts, donations, contributions or other income of the charter school. Per the loan agreement, Spectrum Academy covenants that it will direct the treasurer of the State and the Utah Office of Education to disburse all state payments directly to the custodian for subsequent disbursements to the trustee. The bonds are additionally secured by a mortgage on, and security interest in, the school's facilities. Previously, the mortgage securing the 2020 bonds did not encumber the existing STARS building at the North Salt Lake Campus, which was paid for with cash and did not have any associated debt specifically related to the facility. As a part of proposed 2022 project, Spectrum plans to sell the existing STARS facility and build a new facility on the North Salt Lake campus. The mortgage securing the 2020 bonds and 2022 bonds will subsequently include all of Spectrum's facilities.

Bond covenants include a 40 days' cash on hand requirement and a minimum of 1.05x annual debt service coverage. Bondholders additionally benefit from a fully funded debt service reserve fund at maximum annual debt service on the bonds. Spectrum Academy has no plans to issue additional debt at this time though the current bonds have an Additional Bonds Test based both on projected coverage and the ability to maintain an investment grade rating.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will finance the costs of the acquisition, construction and equipping of charter school facilities adjacent to the school's North Salt Lake campus.

PROFILE

Spectrum Academy, Inc. is a Utah public charter school and a nonprofit corporation organized under the laws of the State of Utah. The school is specifically designed with a mission to provide education and programming for students with high functioning Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) and others who would benefit from its unique learning environment. The charter school currently operates under a charter agreement originally granted in 2005 with the Utah State Charter School Board. Spectrum Academy began operations in fiscal 2007 with 150 students in grades K-8 at the school's first campus in North Salt Lake. The school was then allowed to increase its enrollment cap to 558 students, which led to the construction of the school's second building in North Salt Lake. The second building is adjacent to the first building and housed grades 6-12. The approval to increase enrollment was based on the school's plans to add 9th and 10th grades in fiscal 2011, then add 11th grade in fiscal 2012 and subsequently the final 12th grade class for fiscal 2013. Spectrum Academy then opened a second campus in Pleasant Grove Utah in fiscal year 2015 with grade 12 being added in fiscal 2017.

Spectrum Academy's enrollment reached 1,505 students in grades K-12 in fiscal 2022. The school is authorized for up to 1,582 students. State charter schools in Utah, including Spectrum Academy, have perpetual charter terms, meaning the term of the charter agreement will continue unless terminated by the State Charter School Board.

Spectrum Academy now operates seven buildings at two major campuses. The four buildings in North Salt Lake include the North Salt Lake S.T.A.R.S. building (grades K-6), the North Salt Lake elementary building (grades K-3), the North Salt Lake intermediate building (grades 4-8) and the North Salt Lake high school building (grades 9-12). There are three buildings at the Pleasant Grove Campus, including elementary and secondary (grades K-12) education facilities and a S.T.A.R.S building. Proceeds from the 2020 bonds expanded the Pleasant Grove Campus by adding $3.7 million S.T.A.R.S facility that increased student capacity by about 100 students. Spectrum will use the 2022 bond proceeds to duplicate the existing S.T.A.R.S program by constructing a new S.T.A.R.S facility at the North Salt Lake campus.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Charter Schools published in September 2016 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64397. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

