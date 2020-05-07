Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to Stanley Black & Decker's preferred stock issuance

New York, May 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Baa3 rating
to Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.'s (SWK) remarketed
Series C Perpetual Preferred Stock, originally issued in 2017.
Stanley Black and Decker's existing ratings and stable outlook remain
unchanged. SWK will not directly receive any proceeds from this
remarketing, with proceeds instead used to satisfy in full the related
2017 equity unit holders' obligations to purchase the company's
common stock under their purchase contracts.
Since investment grade issuers have rarely missed coupon payments on these
types of securities, Moody's considers the cash flow stream associated
with them to be similar in nature to the cash outflows associated with
servicing debt. The preferred stock contains equity-like
features, including no stated maturity and the option to skip coupon
payments if the common stock dividend is suspended. However,
the large step-up feature in year three reduces the level of equity
credit because Moody's considers a step-up of more than 100
basis points over the life of the hybrid to be a strong incentive to call
the instrument. As a result, these securities receive no
equity treatment in Moody's calculation of debt coverage and financial
leverage ratios. The preferred stock will receive basket "A" treatment
(i.e. 0% equity and 100% debt) for the purpose
of adjusting financial statements. Please refer to Moody's cross-sector
rating methodology "Hybrid Equity Credit" (September 2018) for further
details.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
....Perpetual Preferred Stock, Assigned
Baa3
RATINGS RATIONALE
Stanley Black and Decker's Baa1 senior unsecured rating reflects the company's
successful track record of acquisition driven growth, which at times
has resulted in elevated financial leverage from a mixture of assumed
debt and pension liabilities or debt financing, as well as rapid
growth in goodwill and intangibles. Moody's view of the company's
credit profile assumes that adjusted debt-to-EBITDA will
remain at approximately 2.5x through economic cycles, while
building retained earnings. SWK's business profile benefits from
its global scale, leading market share, business line and
geographic diversity, substantial cash flow generation, strong
liquidity, and conservative financial policies. These strengths
are offset by an expected decline in top-line growth this year
due to a significant decline in demand for SWK's products, with
an anticipated recovery in 2021. This decline is a result of mandatory
stay-in-place orders and the closing of most non-essential
businesses globally due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. Moody's regards the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. The rating further incorporates
the cyclical nature of the majority of the company's revenue base and
significant concentration of revenue from home centers and mass merchants,
which limits its bargaining power and exposes it to inventory corrections.
SWK's liquidity is excellent and takes into consideration strong positive
free cash flow and full revolver availability. Moody's views SWK's
financial strategy as conservative and expects the company will continue
to successfully balance shareholder and creditor interests. The
company's board structure is comprised of highly experienced and mostly
independent directors, which should help minimize governance risks,
including excessive leverage above target levels and aggressive acquisitions.
The stable outlook reflects the company's commitment to a conservative
financial profile and strong liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The ratings could be upgraded if the company sees consistent profit growth
and margin expansion. A demonstrated commitment and ability to
drive adjusted debt-to-EBITDA consistently below 2.0x
would also support an upgrade.
The ratings could be downgraded in the event of a material decline revenue
or EBITA margin due to either weak economic conditions, poor strategic
execution or loss of market share. Adjusted debt-to-EBITDA
at levels exceeding 3.0x over a prolonged period would also result
in a downgrade.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in New Britain, Connecticut, Stanley Black &
Decker, Inc. is a global supplier of consumer hand and power
tools, industrial tools, security equipment, hardware
and home improvement products, and engineered solutions for professional,
industrial, and consumer use. The company was formed through
the merger of The Stanley Works and Black & Decker Corporation in
2010. Its core brands include Stanley, Facom, Proto,
Bostitch, Black & Decker, DeWALT, Porter Cable,
Craftsman, Lenox and Irwin, among others. For the twelve
months ended December 31, 2019, the company generated approximately
$14.4 billion in revenue.
