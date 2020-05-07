Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to Stanley Black & Decker's preferred stock issuance

New York, May 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Baa3 rating to Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.'s (SWK) remarketed Series C Perpetual Preferred Stock, originally issued in 2017. Stanley Black and Decker's existing ratings and stable outlook remain unchanged. SWK will not directly receive any proceeds from this remarketing, with proceeds instead used to satisfy in full the related 2017 equity unit holders' obligations to purchase the company's common stock under their purchase contracts.

Since investment grade issuers have rarely missed coupon payments on these types of securities, Moody's considers the cash flow stream associated with them to be similar in nature to the cash outflows associated with servicing debt. The preferred stock contains equity-like features, including no stated maturity and the option to skip coupon payments if the common stock dividend is suspended. However, the large step-up feature in year three reduces the level of equity credit because Moody's considers a step-up of more than 100 basis points over the life of the hybrid to be a strong incentive to call the instrument. As a result, these securities receive no equity treatment in Moody's calculation of debt coverage and financial leverage ratios. The preferred stock will receive basket "A" treatment (i.e. 0% equity and 100% debt) for the purpose of adjusting financial statements. Please refer to Moody's cross-sector rating methodology "Hybrid Equity Credit" (September 2018) for further details.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Stanley Black and Decker's Baa1 senior unsecured rating reflects the company's successful track record of acquisition driven growth, which at times has resulted in elevated financial leverage from a mixture of assumed debt and pension liabilities or debt financing, as well as rapid growth in goodwill and intangibles. Moody's view of the company's credit profile assumes that adjusted debt-to-EBITDA will remain at approximately 2.5x through economic cycles, while building retained earnings. SWK's business profile benefits from its global scale, leading market share, business line and geographic diversity, substantial cash flow generation, strong liquidity, and conservative financial policies. These strengths are offset by an expected decline in top-line growth this year due to a significant decline in demand for SWK's products, with an anticipated recovery in 2021. This decline is a result of mandatory stay-in-place orders and the closing of most non-essential businesses globally due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The rating further incorporates the cyclical nature of the majority of the company's revenue base and significant concentration of revenue from home centers and mass merchants, which limits its bargaining power and exposes it to inventory corrections.

SWK's liquidity is excellent and takes into consideration strong positive free cash flow and full revolver availability. Moody's views SWK's financial strategy as conservative and expects the company will continue to successfully balance shareholder and creditor interests. The company's board structure is comprised of highly experienced and mostly independent directors, which should help minimize governance risks, including excessive leverage above target levels and aggressive acquisitions.

The stable outlook reflects the company's commitment to a conservative financial profile and strong liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be upgraded if the company sees consistent profit growth and margin expansion. A demonstrated commitment and ability to drive adjusted debt-to-EBITDA consistently below 2.0x would also support an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded in the event of a material decline revenue or EBITA margin due to either weak economic conditions, poor strategic execution or loss of market share. Adjusted debt-to-EBITDA at levels exceeding 3.0x over a prolonged period would also result in a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in New Britain, Connecticut, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. is a global supplier of consumer hand and power tools, industrial tools, security equipment, hardware and home improvement products, and engineered solutions for professional, industrial, and consumer use. The company was formed through the merger of The Stanley Works and Black & Decker Corporation in 2010. Its core brands include Stanley, Facom, Proto, Bostitch, Black & Decker, DeWALT, Porter Cable, Craftsman, Lenox and Irwin, among others. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the company generated approximately $14.4 billion in revenue.

