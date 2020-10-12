Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to Tabreed's proposed notes; affirms existing ratings and outlook

London, 12 October 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today assigned a Baa3 instrument rating to the proposed benchmark-size
senior unsecured notes to be issued by National Central Cooling Company
PJSC (Tabreed). At the same time, Moody's has affirmed
the company's Baa3 long-term issuer rating and Baa3 rating
on the outstanding senior unsecured sukuk certificates issued by Tabreed
Sukuk SPC Limited. The rating outlook remains stable. The
proceeds from the issuance will be used to finance bolt-on acquisitions
and for general corporate purposes.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of the issuer rating reflects Moody's estimates
that Tabreed's Retained Cash Flow (RCF)-to-Net Debt ratio
(after Moody's adjustments) will remain close to 10% until 2022
pro forma for the proposed acquisitions. Whilst this ratio is at
the weak end of the guidance for the Baa3 rating, Moody's
expects it to recover in subsequent years thanks to strong cash flow generation.
The company has announced that it will use the proceeds of the proposed
bond to fund acquisitions of certain district cooling assets in Abu Dhabi
with a total capacity of 95 kRT. The affirmation of the rating
assumes that the assets acquired will be of good quality, the end
customers of good credit standing and that the underlying supply contracts
will have similar characteristics to the existing ones and provide good
cash flow visibility.
Tabreed is unlikely to be materially affected by the ongoing coronavirus
outbreak -- which Moody's identifies as a social risk --
given the stable and essential nature of demand for district cooling services,
a strong contractual coverage, with 84% of 2019 EBITDA generated
from fixed capacity charges, and the resilience of its customers
which are mostly government-owned entities. Moody's expects
that Tabreed will seek to maintain investment grade credit metrics by
adapting its dividend policy to any unforeseen changes in the operating
environment.
The Baa3 issuer rating of Tabreed remains supported by the company's (1)
strong cash flow resilience because of long-term fixed charge contracts;
(2) low operating risk levels, with most variable costs being passed
through; (3) strong competitive positions in growing Gulf Cooperation
Council (GCC) markets; and (4) complementary shareholder base.
At the same time, the rating is constrained by Tabreed's (1) geographical
concentration in the Middle East; (2) a relatively high level of
customer concentration; (3) high dividends, which limit free
cash flow (FCF); and (4) appetite for debt-funded acquisitions.
Moody's notes that the company's gross debt is set to increase
substantially this year as a result of debt-funded acquisitions
which include Emaar's district cooling assets earlier this year.
The proposed notes rank pari passu with the existing unsecured financial
indebtedness of the company, including the company's $500
million sukuk. The notes are unsecured, but benefit from
guarantees of the main operating subsidiaries. Accordingly,
they are rated in line with the existing senior unsecured notes and the
LT issuer rating.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's views Tabreed's liquidity as excellent, supported
by cash and cash equivalents of AED311 million as of 30 June 2020,
AED325 million available under the company's revolving credit facility
maturing in December 2023, and projected cash from operations of
AED1.0 billion for the next 12 months. Uses of cash include
AED194 million of current debt maturities, projected capital spending
and acquisitions of around AED1,600 million and dividend payments
of around AED345 million in the next 12 months.
OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of sustained operating
performance in the next 12-18 months and a gradual deleveraging
within Moody's guidance for the rating.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Positive rating pressure could emerge over time, should Tabreed
sustainably improve its financial profile such that (Funds from operations
+ interest)/interest increases above 5.0x and Retained cash
flow (RCF)/net debt increases above 15%.
Conversely, negative rating pressure could develop if RCF/net debt
decreases below 10% or (Funds from operations + interest)/interest
decreases below 4.0x.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Unregulated Utilities
and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1066389.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
National Central Cooling Company PJSC (Tabreed) is an independent district
cooling company based in Abu Dhabi, UAE, and operating in
the Middle East. The company provided a total of over 1.3
million refrigerated tons of chilled water as of 30 June 2020 through
83 plants in five countries, with a reported revenue of AED1.6
billion ($424 million) and EBITDA of AED870 million ($237
million) in the 12 months to 30 June 2020. Tabreed is owned by
two majority shareholders, Mamoura Diversified Global Holding PJSC
(41.9%, Aa2 stable) and ENGIE SA (40%,
A3 negative), with the remaining 18.1% publicly traded
on the Dubai Financial Market.
The local market analyst for this rating is Thomas Le Guay, +971
(423) 795-45.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Julia Pribytkova
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Limited, Russian Branch
7th floor, Four Winds Plaza
21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.
Moscow 125047
Russia
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Mario Santangelo
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454