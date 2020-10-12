Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to Tabreed's proposed notes; affirms existing ratings and outlook

London, 12 October 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today assigned a Baa3 instrument rating to the proposed benchmark-size senior unsecured notes to be issued by National Central Cooling Company PJSC (Tabreed). At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the company's Baa3 long-term issuer rating and Baa3 rating on the outstanding senior unsecured sukuk certificates issued by Tabreed Sukuk SPC Limited. The rating outlook remains stable. The proceeds from the issuance will be used to finance bolt-on acquisitions and for general corporate purposes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the issuer rating reflects Moody's estimates that Tabreed's Retained Cash Flow (RCF)-to-Net Debt ratio (after Moody's adjustments) will remain close to 10% until 2022 pro forma for the proposed acquisitions. Whilst this ratio is at the weak end of the guidance for the Baa3 rating, Moody's expects it to recover in subsequent years thanks to strong cash flow generation. The company has announced that it will use the proceeds of the proposed bond to fund acquisitions of certain district cooling assets in Abu Dhabi with a total capacity of 95 kRT. The affirmation of the rating assumes that the assets acquired will be of good quality, the end customers of good credit standing and that the underlying supply contracts will have similar characteristics to the existing ones and provide good cash flow visibility.

Tabreed is unlikely to be materially affected by the ongoing coronavirus outbreak -- which Moody's identifies as a social risk -- given the stable and essential nature of demand for district cooling services, a strong contractual coverage, with 84% of 2019 EBITDA generated from fixed capacity charges, and the resilience of its customers which are mostly government-owned entities. Moody's expects that Tabreed will seek to maintain investment grade credit metrics by adapting its dividend policy to any unforeseen changes in the operating environment.

The Baa3 issuer rating of Tabreed remains supported by the company's (1) strong cash flow resilience because of long-term fixed charge contracts; (2) low operating risk levels, with most variable costs being passed through; (3) strong competitive positions in growing Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) markets; and (4) complementary shareholder base. At the same time, the rating is constrained by Tabreed's (1) geographical concentration in the Middle East; (2) a relatively high level of customer concentration; (3) high dividends, which limit free cash flow (FCF); and (4) appetite for debt-funded acquisitions. Moody's notes that the company's gross debt is set to increase substantially this year as a result of debt-funded acquisitions which include Emaar's district cooling assets earlier this year.

The proposed notes rank pari passu with the existing unsecured financial indebtedness of the company, including the company's $500 million sukuk. The notes are unsecured, but benefit from guarantees of the main operating subsidiaries. Accordingly, they are rated in line with the existing senior unsecured notes and the LT issuer rating.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views Tabreed's liquidity as excellent, supported by cash and cash equivalents of AED311 million as of 30 June 2020, AED325 million available under the company's revolving credit facility maturing in December 2023, and projected cash from operations of AED1.0 billion for the next 12 months. Uses of cash include AED194 million of current debt maturities, projected capital spending and acquisitions of around AED1,600 million and dividend payments of around AED345 million in the next 12 months.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of sustained operating performance in the next 12-18 months and a gradual deleveraging within Moody's guidance for the rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating pressure could emerge over time, should Tabreed sustainably improve its financial profile such that (Funds from operations + interest)/interest increases above 5.0x and Retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt increases above 15%.

Conversely, negative rating pressure could develop if RCF/net debt decreases below 10% or (Funds from operations + interest)/interest decreases below 4.0x.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1066389. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

National Central Cooling Company PJSC (Tabreed) is an independent district cooling company based in Abu Dhabi, UAE, and operating in the Middle East. The company provided a total of over 1.3 million refrigerated tons of chilled water as of 30 June 2020 through 83 plants in five countries, with a reported revenue of AED1.6 billion ($424 million) and EBITDA of AED870 million ($237 million) in the 12 months to 30 June 2020. Tabreed is owned by two majority shareholders, Mamoura Diversified Global Holding PJSC (41.9%, Aa2 stable) and ENGIE SA (40%, A3 negative), with the remaining 18.1% publicly traded on the Dubai Financial Market.

The local market analyst for this rating is Thomas Le Guay, +971 (423) 795-45.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

