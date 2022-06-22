Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to Talen Energy Supply's $1.8 billion DIP facilities

New York, June 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa3 rating to Talen Energy Supply LLC (DIP)'s (Talen) $1.8 billion of senior secured super-priority debtor-in-possession (DIP) credit facilities, which were authorized by the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas interim order on 17 June 2022[1]. The rating primarily reflects the structural features of the DIP and the strong collateral coverage available to the DIP lenders.

Talen's DIP facilities are comprised of a $1.0 billion Senior Secured Term Loan and a $300 million Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, both new money, and a $458 million Senior Secured Letter of Credit Facility as rollover debt for letters of credit outstanding under the prepetition Revolving Credit Facility. Proceeds from the facilities will be used for general corporate purposes including working capital as well as transaction fees and expenses associated with the DIP facilities, ongoing bankruptcy process and LOCs.

Talen filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 on 9 May 2022. Moody's withdrew all ratings on Talen following the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

The following rating was assigned:

Issuer: Talen Energy Supply LLC (DIP)

$1.0 billion super priority senior secured first lien term loan, Baa3

$300 million super priority senior secured first lien revolving credit facility, Baa3

$458 million super priority senior secured first lien letter of credit facility, Baa3

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 rating assigned to Talen's DIP facilities reflects the super priority status and structural protections of the DIP facilities and the strong collateral coverage available to the DIP lenders. The rating is constrained by the relatively large size of the DIP facilities relative to pre-petition claims, at approximately 37%, and the senior secured lien granted to 22 counterparties under Talen's hedging program, who are pari passu with the DIP lenders. Other considerations include the cause of Talen's bankruptcy and the nature of the reorganization. The DIP facilities expire in approximately 18 months with a possible six-month extension.

The DIP facilities have a super priority claim on Talen's total assets, which includes all of the power plants owned by its various subsidiaries that have all provided a collateral guarantee. We estimate total collateral coverage of the DIP facilities to be between 2x and 3x, depending on conditions in the volatile merchant power markets, which is consistent with a Baa factor score under our Debtor-in-Possession Lending rating methodology. The DIP facilities' only operating performance covenant includes a minimum liquidity covenant of maintaining no less than $150 million of cash on hand at any time for any period of three (3) consecutive days.

Other covenants are related to Talen's hedging program. These covenants include a cap to the company's bilateral hedge exposure, which cannot exceed $1.175 billion through November 2022 or $750 million thereafter until maturity. Additionally, hedges cannot be for longer than 12 months. Under its future commission merchant (FCM) hedge program, Talen cannot exceed 25% of hedging volume for all hedges entered in while under the DIP agreement for any period longer than 30 days and the company's cash or credit support collateral requirement is capped at $400 million. Talen has a volumetric hedging covenant not permitting its outstanding hedging obligation with respect to power to exceed 5,356.8 GWh in any fiscal month.

Talen's bankruptcy was largely driven by the company's unsustainable debt load following two years of weak energy margins that drove a decline in cash flow and liquidity. By the end of 2021, Talen's liquidity was stressed by an increase in cash collateral requirements as a result of the higher natural gas prices. The company entered into a new first lien credit facility (Commodity Accordion) in late 2021, which provided some near-term liquidity relief. However, with the continued increase in natural gas prices driving an increase in cash collateral requirements in 2022, Talen's liquidity declined further. With little access to external liquidity sources, due in part to the stringent covenants from the Commodity Accordion facility, Talen filed a petition for relief under Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code on 9 May 2022 in the Southern District of Texas[2].

Talen Energy Supply LLC (DIP) (Talen) is an independent power producer with about 13 GW of generating capacity. Talen Energy Corporation (TEC), headquartered in The Woodlands, TX, is a privately owned holding company held by an affiliate of Riverstone Holdings LLC (Riverstone) that owns 100% of Talen and conducts all of its business activities through Talen.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Debtor-in-Possession Lending published in June 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/54004. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

This rating is assigned on a point-in-time basis and will be withdrawn as soon as practicable, before which it is subject to monitoring.

