Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to Telia's proposed hybrid security

Madrid, September 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's) has today assigned a Baa3 long-term rating to Telia Company AB's ("Telia" or "the company") proposed issuance of EUR-denominated junior subordinated fixed rate 5.25 year reset capital securities (hybrid debt) due 2082. Telia's other ratings and stable outlook remain unchanged.

"The Baa3 rating we have assigned to the hybrid debt is two notches below Telia's senior unsecured EMTN ratings of Baa1, primarily because the instrument is deeply subordinated to other debt in the company's capital structure," says Carlos Winzer, a Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst for Telia.

Telia plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 rating assigned to the hybrid debt is two notches below the group's senior unsecured EMTN rating of Baa1. The two-notch rating differential reflects the deeply subordinated nature of the hybrid debt. The instrument: (1) is long dated, with a tenure of at least 60 years; (2) is senior only to common equity; (3) provides Telia with the option to defer coupons on a cumulative basis; (4) steps up the coupon by 25 basis points (bps) from year 2032 and an additional 75bps in year 2047; (5) steps up the coupon by 500 bps upon the occurrence of a change of control event; and (6) Telia must come current on any deferred interest if there are any payments on parity or junior instruments, subject to customary carve-outs. The company does not have any preferred shares outstanding that would rank junior to the hybrid debt.

In Moody's view, the notes have equity-like features that allow them to receive basket "C" treatment, i.e., 50% equity and 50% debt for financial leverage purposes (please refer to Moody's Hybrid Equity Credit methodology published in September 2018).

Telia Company AB's (Telia) Baa1 rating reflects the company's scale and leading position as an integrated entity in its highly competitive domestic market; network quality in Sweden following a period of significant network investments; strong liquidity; and 39.5% ownership by the Government of Sweden (Aaa stable), which translates into a one-notch uplift to the final rating.

However, the rating also reflects the decline in Telia's scale, geographical diversification and growth potential following the exit of its operations in Eurasia; the sale of its tower business and the use of part of the proceeds from asset disposals for share buybacks, a credit negative; and the sustained strain in the fixed-line and enterprise segments in Sweden.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

Although Telia's operating performance will remain under strain over the next 12-18 months and leverage will remain high for the rating category, the stable outlook factors in management's commitment to strengthen its balance sheet and accelerate leverage reduction, such that its Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA falls below 3.0x on a sustained basis

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

As the hybrid debt rating is positioned relative to another rating of Telia, either (1) a change in Telia's senior unsecured Baa1 rating; or (2) a re-evaluation of its relative notching could affect the hybrid debt rating.

A rating downgrade could result if the company's credit metrics weaken, such that its retained cash flow/adjusted net debt remains below 20% and adjusted total debt/EBITDA remains above 3.0x for a prolonged period. In addition, if the government were to reduce its stake to less than 20%, Moody's would no longer consider the company a GRI, which would likely result in a one-notch downgrade.

Moody's would consider upgrading Telia's rating to A3 if the company strengthens its credit metrics, such that its retained cash flow/adjusted net debt remains above 25% and adjusted total debt/EBITDA remains below 2.5x, both on a sustained basis.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Assignment:

..Issuer: Telia Company AB

....Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa3

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES

The methodologies used in this rating were Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/48906, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

COMPANY PROFILE

Telia Company AB, domiciled in Stockholm, Sweden, is a leading provider of wireline and wireless services in the Nordic and Baltic regions. In the financial year ended December 2021, it generated approximately SEK88 billion in revenues and approximately SEK30 billion in adjusted EBITDA. As of December 2021, the Swedish government held a 39.5% equity stake in Telia.

