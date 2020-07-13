Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to TenneT's green hybrid notes; stable outlook

Frankfurt am Main, July 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned a Baa3 long-term rating to the Green Hybrid (the "Junior Subordinated Hybrid") to be issued by TenneT Holdings B.V. (TenneT, A3 stable), execution is subject to market conditions. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 rating assigned to the Hybrids is one notch lower than TenneT's baa2 standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and three notches lower than TenneT's A3 senior unsecured rating. This reflects (1) the features of the Hybrids: the instruments are perpetual with no fixed redemption date, deeply subordinated and TenneT can opt to defer coupons on a cumulative basis, and (2) that the A3 senior unsecured rating benefits from two notches of uplift based on our expectations for potential extraordinary support from the Dutch Government (rated Aaa with a stable outlook). The difference in ratings takes into account Moody's view that in a distressed scenario, support from the Dutch Government could entail distinctions between deeply subordinated notes and senior unsecured notes. The rating is in line with those of existing hybrid notes issued by the company.

In Moody's view, the Hybrids and aforementioned equity-like features allow them to receive basket 'C' treatment (i.e., 50% equity or "hybrid equity credit" and 50% debt for financial leverage purposes). Please refer to Moody's Cross-Sector Rating Methodology "Hybrid Equity Credit" (September 2018) for further details.

As the Hybrid's rating is positioned relative to another rating of TenneT, a change in either (1) Moody's relative notching practice; or (2) the A3 senior unsecured rating of TenneT, could affect the Hybrid's rating.

TenneT's A3 rating incorporates a two-notch uplift for potential state support from its standalone credit quality (BCA) of baa2. This is based on Moody's assessment of moderate dependence between TenneT and its owner, the government of Netherlands (Aaa stable), and a strong likelihood of TenneT receiving support. TenneT's baa2 BCA benefits from (1) the company's monopoly position as the licensed provider of electricity transmission services in the Netherlands and its service area in Germany; and (2) the relatively stable and predictable flows it generates under these well-defined and relatively stable regulatory frameworks. Moody's expects TenneT's network operations in Germany to account for the majority of the group's earnings (around 75% of underlying EBIT over the 2013-18 period) and regulated assets under its planned investment programme. TenneT's BCA is constrained by the group's substantial investment programme over the next 10 years, which will weaken credit metrics. However, the impact should be manageable given (1) the measures taken to strengthen its capital structure; and (2) both regulatory frameworks allowing timely cost recovery for large investment projects.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The outlook on the ratings is stable, reflecting Moody's view that TenneT will be able to maintain credit metrics over the medium term in line with the minimum guidance for its current rating, in particular Funds From Operations (FFO) to Net Debt at least in the high single digits in percentage terms, despite pressure from its investment programme.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Given TenneT's significant investment programme, upward rating pressure is unlikely at this stage. However, an upgrade could be considered if TenneT were to exhibit FFO interest coverage solidly above 3.0x and FFO/Net Debt at least in low teens in percentage terms on a sustainable basis during the main phase of its investment programme, assuming no major deterioration in TenneT's low business risk profile.

TenneT's ratings could experience downward pressure if its financial performance weakened significantly, with debt protection measures declining below levels that we consider commensurate with the current baa2 BCA, for example, FFO Interest Coverage below 2.5x, FFO/Net Debt below high single digits in percentage terms or RCF/Net Debt falling to 5% or below, on a persistent basis. This could result from an increase in capex above the forecast level without offsetting measures to strengthen TenneT's balance sheet and/or adverse regulatory decisions.

The methodologies used in this rating were Regulated Electric and Gas Networks published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1059225, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

TenneT is the fully state-owned holding company of TenneT TSO B.V. and TenneT GmbH & Co. KG, the intermediate holding company for the group's German subsidiaries TenneT TSO GmbH and TenneT Offshore GmbH. TenneT TSO B.V. is the sole owner and operator of the Netherlands' high-voltage transmission grids. TenneT TSO GmbH is the owner and operator of the high-voltage electricity transmission network that runs north to south through large sections of Germany. With a total grid length of around 23,500 kilometres (km), TenneT's network area covers over 42 million end-users in the Netherlands and Germany.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

The rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

