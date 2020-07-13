Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to TenneT's green hybrid notes; stable outlook

Frankfurt am Main, July 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned a Baa3 long-term
rating to the Green Hybrid (the "Junior Subordinated Hybrid")
to be issued by TenneT Holdings B.V. (TenneT, A3 stable),
execution is subject to market conditions. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Baa3 rating assigned to the Hybrids is one notch lower than TenneT's
baa2 standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and three notches lower
than TenneT's A3 senior unsecured rating. This reflects (1)
the features of the Hybrids: the instruments are perpetual with
no fixed redemption date, deeply subordinated and TenneT can opt
to defer coupons on a cumulative basis, and (2) that the A3 senior
unsecured rating benefits from two notches of uplift based on our expectations
for potential extraordinary support from the Dutch Government (rated Aaa
with a stable outlook). The difference in ratings takes into account
Moody's view that in a distressed scenario, support from the
Dutch Government could entail distinctions between deeply subordinated
notes and senior unsecured notes. The rating is in line with those
of existing hybrid notes issued by the company.
In Moody's view, the Hybrids and aforementioned equity-like
features allow them to receive basket 'C' treatment (i.e.,
50% equity or "hybrid equity credit" and 50% debt for financial
leverage purposes). Please refer to Moody's Cross-Sector
Rating Methodology "Hybrid Equity Credit" (September 2018) for further
details.
As the Hybrid's rating is positioned relative to another rating of TenneT,
a change in either (1) Moody's relative notching practice; or (2)
the A3 senior unsecured rating of TenneT, could affect the Hybrid's
rating.
TenneT's A3 rating incorporates a two-notch uplift for potential
state support from its standalone credit quality (BCA) of baa2.
This is based on Moody's assessment of moderate dependence between TenneT
and its owner, the government of Netherlands (Aaa stable),
and a strong likelihood of TenneT receiving support. TenneT's baa2
BCA benefits from (1) the company's monopoly position as the licensed
provider of electricity transmission services in the Netherlands and its
service area in Germany; and (2) the relatively stable and predictable
flows it generates under these well-defined and relatively stable
regulatory frameworks. Moody's expects TenneT's network operations
in Germany to account for the majority of the group's earnings (around
75% of underlying EBIT over the 2013-18 period) and regulated
assets under its planned investment programme. TenneT's BCA is
constrained by the group's substantial investment programme over the next
10 years, which will weaken credit metrics. However,
the impact should be manageable given (1) the measures taken to strengthen
its capital structure; and (2) both regulatory frameworks allowing
timely cost recovery for large investment projects.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The outlook on the ratings is stable, reflecting Moody's view that
TenneT will be able to maintain credit metrics over the medium term in
line with the minimum guidance for its current rating, in particular
Funds From Operations (FFO) to Net Debt at least in the high single digits
in percentage terms, despite pressure from its investment programme.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Given TenneT's significant investment programme, upward rating
pressure is unlikely at this stage. However, an upgrade could
be considered if TenneT were to exhibit FFO interest coverage solidly
above 3.0x and FFO/Net Debt at least in low teens in percentage
terms on a sustainable basis during the main phase of its investment programme,
assuming no major deterioration in TenneT's low business risk profile.
TenneT's ratings could experience downward pressure if its financial performance
weakened significantly, with debt protection measures declining
below levels that we consider commensurate with the current baa2 BCA,
for example, FFO Interest Coverage below 2.5x, FFO/Net
Debt below high single digits in percentage terms or RCF/Net Debt falling
to 5% or below, on a persistent basis. This could
result from an increase in capex above the forecast level without offsetting
measures to strengthen TenneT's balance sheet and/or adverse regulatory
decisions.
The methodologies used in this rating were Regulated Electric and Gas
Networks published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1059225,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
TenneT is the fully state-owned holding company of TenneT TSO B.V.
and TenneT GmbH & Co. KG, the intermediate holding company
for the group's German subsidiaries TenneT TSO GmbH and TenneT Offshore
GmbH. TenneT TSO B.V. is the sole owner and operator
of the Netherlands' high-voltage transmission grids. TenneT
TSO GmbH is the owner and operator of the high-voltage electricity
transmission network that runs north to south through large sections of
Germany. With a total grid length of around 23,500 kilometres
(km), TenneT's network area covers over 42 million end-users
in the Netherlands and Germany.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
The rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for
Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its
website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Charles Berckmann
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Infrastructure Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Andrew Blease
Associate Managing Director
Infrastructure Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454