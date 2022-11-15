Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to United Rental's new first lien notes, downgrades second lien notes to Ba1

Approximately $9.3 billion of rated debt affected

New York, November 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa3 rating to United Rentals (North America), Inc.'s (URNA) planned $1.5 billion first lien senior secured notes due 2029. URNA's parent, United Rentals, Inc. and URNA's domestic subsidiaries will guarantee the notes. Moody's downgrade of URNA's second lien senior secured notes to Ba1 from Baa3 reflects lower recovery prospects in the event of a default given the new first lien debt being added to URNA's capital structure. The rating agency also affirmed URNA's Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR), Ba1-PD probability of default rating, Baa3 senior secured first lien rating, and Ba2 senior unsecured rating. URNA's speculative grade liquidity rating remains unchanged at SGL-1. The outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the notes together with roughly $514 million of ABL borrowings will be used to fund URNA's $2 billion pending acquisition of Ahern Rentals Inc.'s general rental business. The transaction will be structured as an asset purchase agreement that will include a rental fleet valued at roughly $1.85 billion based on original equipment cost, 2,300 employees, and 105 locations.

"United Rentals has a solid track record of integrating large acquisitions," said Moody's Vice President-Senior Analyst Brian Silver. "That said, the acquisition of certain assets of Ahern Rentals is credit negative, given that it is moderately leveraging and involves integration risk," Silver continued.

Moody's expects that this acquisition will accelerate United Rentals' growth by giving the company more equipment available to rent in a strong operating environment while makers of original equipment continue to face manufacturing constraints.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: United Rentals (North America), Inc.

.... Gtd Senior Secured Second Lien Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ba1 (LGD3) from Baa3 (LGD3)

Assignments:

..Issuer: United Rentals (North America), Inc.

....Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa3 (LGD2)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: United Rentals (North America), Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba1-PD

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bonds/Debentures, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD5)

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Affirmed Baa3 (LGD2)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: United Rentals (North America), Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

URNA's Ba1 CFR reflects the company's considerable scale from its position as North America's largest equipment rental company. The rating also reflects the company's broad array of equipment offerings, solid end market and customer diversification, low financial leverage and consistent profits. URNA will remain acquisitive, which will increase its scale and expand its product offerings to better meet its customers' needs. The company also has a large amount of secured debt in its capital structure. The ratings incorporate Moody's acknowledgment of URNA's track record of quickly integrating acquisitions and subsequently deleveraging to restore its credit metrics.

Moody's expects URNA to organically grow its topline by about 3% while debt-to-EBITDA declines to around 2 times over the next 12-18 months. EBITDA margin will remain healthy owing to our expectation for continued strength in utilization rates.

URNA's free cash flow including proceeds from equipment sales will experience low-teens growth in 2023 despite greater working capital investments, as revenue grows and margins remain robust. Staying competitive requires access to considerable capital to grow the equipment fleet, so capital spending can increase substantially. URNA's capital investments are also expected to increase given its larger scale after acquiring Ahern's assets.

United Rental's fleet generates greenhouse gas emissions, which drives moderately negative carbon transition and waste and pollution scores. The company's governance risks are moderately negative and reflect the company's secured capital structure, offset in part by its otherwise relatively conservative financial policy.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that URNA will have 3% organic topline growth as its end markets remain healthy, and that URNA will gradually deleverage to about 2.0 times debt-to-EBITDA over the next 12-18 months.

The SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects URNA's very good liquidity, largely supported by about $2.2 billion of availability under its $4.25 billion ABL facility that expires in 2027. Liquidity is further supported by $75 million of cash and Moody's expectation for free cash flow of about $1.8 billion in 2023. Free cash flow includes the proceeds from equipment sales that Moody's expects to be in excess of $1 billion.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded with debt-to-EBITDA sustained around 2 times and FFO-to-debt maintained around 40%. An upgrade would be accompanied by a capital structure that allows for maximum financial flexibility. Strong liquidity to manage through industry cycles and consistent evidence of equipment sales at strong realized values would also be important factors in the consideration of a rating upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if debt-to-EBITDA is likely to approach 3 times or FFO-to-debt declines below 25%. A downgrade could also occur if the company does large debt-funded acquisitions that are not followed by deleveraging, or if the company's liquidity weakens.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Equipment and Transportation Rental published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379526. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

United Rentals (North America), Inc., headquartered in Stamford, CT, is the largest North American equipment rental company with a rental fleet of approximately 890,000 units. The company's rental equipment is valued at approximately $17.4 billion (at original equipment cost) across the company's 1,343 rental locations across North America (and 13 branches in Europe and 46 in Australia/New Zealand). The company has two reportable segments: General Rentals and Specialty (formerly Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions). While the primary source of revenue is from renting equipment, the company also sells new and used equipment and related parts and services.

