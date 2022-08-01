Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to new notes issued by HPS A-Life Direct Lending Fund, L.P.

New York, August 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a Baa3 rating to floating rate, revolving Notes to be issued by HPS A-Life Direct Lending Fund, L.P. (the "A-Life Fund") in a private placement. The Notes are being issued to Limited Partners of the A-Life Fund such that a Limited Partner's capital commitment to the A-Life Fund will be in the fixed ratio of 75% Notes:25% Limited Partner interests. The use of proceeds from the Notes placement will be investments in two direct lending strategies managed by HPS Investment Partners, LLC ("HPS"), namely core senior lending and specialty lending (the "Direct Lending Strategies").

The following rating actions were taken:

Issuer: HPS A-Life Direct Lending Fund, L.P.

Floating-rate, revolving notes, Assigned Baa3

Outlook: no outlook assigned

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 rating assigned to the notes reflects the risk-adjusted asset coverage (as adjusted) and leverage of the A-Life Fund as well as the substantial issuer and sector diversification of the Direct Lending Strategies. HPS has a solid track record as a senior secured direct investor with minimal defaults and cumulative losses over time, which supports the investment grade rating. The A-Life Fund's interest payment obligations are expected to be adequately covered by income earned on the Direct Lending Strategies' investments.

Interest paid on the Notes will be set at three-month term SOFR plus 5.00% (per annum), payable quarterly. Interest on the Notes, at the option of the Issuer, may be deferred, and no additional interest shall accrue on amounts that have been deferred. The term of the Notes aligns with the wind-up date of the A-Life Fund, which is fourteen years from the closing date, which may be accelerated if the A-Life Fund is wound up on an earlier date. The typical effective life of the investments in the fund is expected to less than 3 years although the actual maturities of the underlying investments may be longer. Capital may be called from investors, and investments may be undertaken, generally during the fund's commitment period, which lasts seven years from the closing date.

In considering the A-Life Fund's risk adjusted asset coverage, Moody's reviewed advanced amounts of the combined assets of the Direct Lending Strategies, which are valued based on unobservable inputs. In addition, Moody's considered the risk of loss to the Direct Lending Strategies' assets and their net income-generating potential under stressed conditions to assess the sufficiency of available cash flows for servicing and repaying the Notes. Following the fund's Commitment period, noteholders benefit from an interest coverage ratio test that requires distributable proceeds exceed 150% of accrued and unpaid interest. In the event of a breech, the fund will make prepayments to noteholders until Notes are repaid or the breach is cured.

The A-Life Fund's asset profile is considered weak. The credit profile of its investments is generally speculative grade and, as private investments, are considered illiquid. The asset allocation will be approximately 75% to the specialty lending strategy and approximately 25% to the core senior lending strategy. In these strategies, assets are mainly senior secured first-lien loans to borrowers that either HPS funds and accounts have sourced or that are originated by private equity sponsors. However, HPS has a solid track record as a senior secured direct investor with minimal defaults and cumulative losses over time, which supports the investment grade rating.

Among the Direct Lending Strategies, the HPS specialty lending strategy targets a portfolio of moderately more leveraged loans and incrementally higher returns. Conversely, the core senior lending strategy's investment targets are slightly less leveraged and earn lower returns.

The combined assets of the Direct Lending Strategies are broadly diversified have very low concentration ratios when measured both on a sector and an issuer basis.

The fixed charge coverage ratio, which compares net income earned from the Direct Lending Strategies' investments, less management fees and other fund expenses, to the interest paid on the Notes is adequate. The interest income generated by the Direct Lending Strategies is largely based on floating rate investments, helping to mitigate any rise in interest costs from an increase in SOFR.

The fund's features and structural considerations of the note issuance combined with Moody's opinion of the track record and performance of the fund's manager inform our view of governance risk under Moody's ESG framework, which is a key driver of the rating action.

RELATIVE PRIORITY OF CLAIM

In addition to assessing the key rating factors described above, Moody's considers the priority of claim of a closed-end fund's specific security types and any other qualitative factors relevant to the Fund's credit profile. In the case of the A-Life Fund, the Notes represent a single class of liability, and so the assigned rating reflects the senior credit profile of the fund. However, Moody's generally considers a unitranche structure to be less protective to senior claims, as there are no subordinated claims to absorb risk.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include would include stronger credit performance than expected, resulting in improved risk-adjusted asset coverage, and an improvement to the A-Life Fund's fixed charge coverage.

Conversely, a downgrade might occur in the wake of weakening credit performance and fixed charge coverage.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Closed-End Funds Methodology published in December 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/69686. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

