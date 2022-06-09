Moody's assigns Baa3 ratings to UPL's senior unsecured 2028 notes

Singapore, June 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa3 rating to UPL Corporation Limited's (Baa3 stable) $300 million senior unsecured notes maturing in 2028.

Given the 2028 notes rank pari passu with UPL's Moody's-rated 2030 notes, the former are therefore rated at the same level as the latter notes and UPL's senior unsecured and issuer ratings.

The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

UPL Group comprises ultimate group holding company UPL Limited (UPL Ltd), UPL Corp and its various overseas operating subsidiaries. Given the significant overlap between UPL Group's Indian and overseas operations, as well as a centralized treasury function under parent entity UPL Ltd, Moody's ratings for UPL Corp continue to reflect the credit quality of UPL Group (UPL) as a whole.

The Baa3 ratings continue to reflect UPL's substantial scale, its status as the world's leading post-patent agrochemical producer, geographically diversified operations and the increasing proportion of differentiated products in its portfolio.

The ratings also incorporate challenges such as supply chain disruptions that could strain UPL's profitability and lengthen working capital cycles; and the inherent risks associated with the time-consuming and stringent regulatory requirements for the industry, especially in terms of product registrations.

During the fiscal year ending March 2022 (fiscal 2022), UPL generated consolidated revenues of $6.1 billion, an increase of around 20% over the same period last year, its highest ever organic growth. The revenue increase strengthened its position as one of the world's leading post-patent agrochemical producer.

However, the company used off-balance sheet financing to fund its growth, in the form of a non-recourse sale of its receivables (non-recourse factoring). Moody's adds back the amount to its adjusted debt calculations. As a result, UPL's adjusted debt/EBITDA leverage remained around 4.0x as of the end of March 2022, similar to levels as of the end of March 2021.

In Moody's view, underlying fundamentals for the agrochemical industry will remain solid, especially with countries prioritizing food security and farmers focusing on improving crop yields. These factors should help UPL achieve its revenue growth target of 10% during fiscal 2023, although Moody's forecasts a slight moderation in the company's profitability with elevated raw material costs, especially those that are crude oil-derivatives.

The company's increased use of non-recourse factoring was one-off and opportunistic. As such, UPL's working capital outflow should return to historical levels of around 5% of revenues, down from 14% in fiscal 2022. And its negative free cash flow in fiscal 2022 should turn positive in fiscal 2023. Consequently, its leverage should improve to less than 3.5x by March 2023, after staying flat at around 4.0x as of the end of the previous two fiscal years.

Any deviation from this expectation of a reduction in Moody's adjusted gross debt that delays deleveraging would immediately pressure the ratings.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

As an agrochemical producer, UPL faces high credit risks related to environmental risks, primarily in the form of air, soil and water emissions, as well as hazardous waste clean-up. UPL also faces high social risks, especially associated with health and safety at its manufacturing operations as indicated by a recent accidental fire that caused injuries as well as deaths.

Governance-related risks are manageable and neutral to the rating currently. UPL has a concentrated ownership with the founder family chairman, Mr. Shroff and his family owning 28.96% of the company. The company is publicly listed and five of its 10-member board of directors are independent, with an executive, promoter chairman.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that UPL will maintain a strong business profile and excellent liquidity, with credit metrics that will improve to levels appropriate for its Baa3 ratings. The stable outlook also incorporates the expectation that the company will not undertake any large or transformational acquisitions that significantly pressure its credit profile.

LIQUIDITY

UPL has an excellent liquidity profile. Moody's expects UPL's cash and cash equivalents of $885 million at March 2022, along with estimated cash flow from operations aggregating about $800 million, to be sufficient to meet its capital expenditure and shareholder distributions during fiscal 2023.

Even so, as an agrochemical company, UPL remains exposed to the inherent intra-year volatility in working capital that could result in swings to cash flow generation, causing a continued reliance on short-term 364-day working capital facilities to tide over such temporary mismatches.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Upward rating pressure could occur if UPL sustains an EBITDA margin at the higher end of the 22%-25% range, debt/EBITDA leverage well below 2.5x and consistent positive free cash flow generation.

Moody's could downgrade UPL's ratings if its EBITDA margin falls below 18%, gross debt/EBITDA leverage remains above 3.5x and net debt/ EBITDA above 2.7x, all on a sustained basis.

UPL's Baa3 stable ratings incorporate Moody's expectation that the company will prioritize debt reduction of at least $400 million by March 2023, and that there will be no increase in its non-recourse factoring receivables. Any aggressive financial policies that prioritize growth over absolute debt reduction will delay the company's deleveraging trajectory and exert negative rating pressure.

Any deviation from Moody's expectation of a gross debt reduction; a further increase in non-recourse factoring receivables; or shareholder-friendly policies such as share repurchases or higher-than-expected dividends would immediately pressure the ratings. At the same time, any debt-funded acquisitions that weaken the company's financial profile and delay its deleveraging would also hurt the ratings.

The ratings incorporate Moody's assumption that UPL Corp remains an integral part of UPL Group and that the significant interlinkages between the two will continue. Therefore, any further material divestiture in UPL Corp by UPL Group, or any significant increase in dividend payments by UPL Corp, will result in a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/60461. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Incorporated in Mauritius, UPL Corporation Limited (UPL Corp), is a 78% owned subsidiary of UPL Limited. Private equity firm TPG Capital and sovereign wealth fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority hold a 11% stake each in UPL Corp. UPL Limited is one of the largest agrochemical companies globally, operating in the post-patent markets. For the fiscal year ended 31 March 2022, UPL Limited generated revenues of $6.1 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $1.3 billion.

Headquartered in Mumbai and listed on the National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange, UPL Limited is 28.96% owned by the promoter family, led by Rajnikant Shroff, who is the company's chairman and managing director.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

