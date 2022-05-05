Moody's assigns Baa3 ratings to Vår Energi's senior notes; affirms Baa3 issuer rating with stable outlook

London, May 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned a Baa3 rating to the proposed dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes to be issued by Var Energi ASA (Var Energi). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the company's Baa3 long term issuer rating. The outlook remains stable.

Var Energi is planning to issue senior unsecured notes whose proceeds will be used to partially refinance the company's existing $3.0 billion bridge-to-bond facility entered into in November 2021 and to pay customary fees and expenses related to the transaction.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 rating assigned to Var Energi's notes are rated in line with the issuer rating, as they represent entirely unsecured obligations of the issuer. There is no significant structural subordination of creditors at Var Energi's level, given the group's policy of avoiding third-party debt raised at the subsidiary level.

Today's rating affirmation reflects Moody's expectation of strong credit metrics for the Baa3 rating and continued adherence to a conservative financial policy displayed by Var Energi, balanced by the company's short reserve life of 4 years on a proved developed (1PD) basis and relative to peers, limited near-term production growth and still somewhat short track record of operating as an independent Exploration and Production (E&P company).

Var Energi's Baa3 rating is supported by the company's financial profile characterised by low leverage and materially strengthened cash flow coverage through the first quarter of 2022. Stable production volumes of around 240 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboepd) and high price realisations contributed to positive Free Cash Flow (FCF) generation of $1.8 billion for the Last Twelve Months ended 31 March 2022 (LTM), enabling a substantial reduction of the company's funded debt by $1.2 billion. As a result, Var Energi's gross debt to EBITDA (as adjusted by Moody's) decreased to 0.8x as at the end of March 2022 from 1.2x as at the end of December 2021, while Moody's-adjusted Retained Cash Flow (RCF) to debt rose to 62% from 45% over the same period. Moody's expects Var Energi's leverage to remain below 1.0x, on account of further debt reduction pro-forma for the planned refinancing and even assuming conservative price assumptions of $70/barrel Brent price for the rest of 2022 and of $65/barrel in 2023. Despite rising annual outflows for capital investments of $2.5 - $2.7 billion and dividend payments of around $1 billion, the rating agency expects continued positive FCF generation of $250 million in 2022 and $730 million in 2023. Finally, Moody's projects the RCF to debt metric to remain well in excess of 60% over the next few years. Notwithstanding the strong financial profile, Var Energi's ratings remain constrained by a relatively short 1PD reserve life of 4 ? 4.5 years (based on current production and assuming a reserve replacement ratio of 100%), alongside modest scale for an investment grade E&P company and a still relatively limited track record of operating as a large independent hydrocarbon producer.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental considerations incorporated in Var Energi's ratings include independent exploration & production companies' generally very high exposure to environmental risks, notably carbon transition risks. Var Energi's scope 1 and 2 CO2 emissions of 8.7 kg CO2/operated boe in 2021 were significantly lower than the global average of approximately 19 kg CO2/boe. Nevertheless, low scope 1 and 2 emissions do not mitigate the increasing likelihood of changes in regulations and tax policies to contain carbon dioxide emissions. Moody's particularly sees a higher likelihood of meaningful policy shifts in Europe and the US, which together represent a substantial share of global economic output and oil and gas demand.

From a corporate governance perspective, Moody's positively notes the company's commitment to prudent financial and hedging policies. Moody's also recognizes the significant track record of the shareholders and the commitment to their investments in Var Energi. In particular, Moody's highlights the long-standing track record of anchor shareholder Eni S.p.A. (Baa1 stable), which has been operating on the Norwegian Continental Shelf since 1965. Eni controls the board of directors although it does not fully consolidate Var Energi in its financial statements. Moody's does not expect meaningful changes to Var Energi's corporate governance following the partial IPO process concluded in mid-February 2022.

LIQUIDITY

Var Energi's liquidity is good. The company reported unrestricted cash of $521 million as at 31 March 2022 and maintains access to (a) a $1.5 billion revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in 2026, fully undrawn at the latest reporting date; (b) a $1.5 billion working capital facility due 2024 and drawn by $340 million as at 31 March 2022 and (c) two unsecured RCFs of cumulatively $600 million due 2023, also fully undrawn. Both the liquidity and the working capital facilities are subject to a 3.5x net leverage and to a 5.0x interest coverage covenants, under which the company has substantial headroom.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Var Energi will continue to gradually increase its production profile, underpinned by low cost production and a favourable tax regime supporting the development of its pipeline of growth projects. This should allow the company to grow its production profile and operating cash flow while keeping leverage to moderate levels through the cycle.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded to Baa2 if Var Energi demonstrates the ability to:

» continue to grow and diversify its business and production profile;

» sustain production towards 350 kboepd, while maintaining a reserve replacement rate of no less than 100%;

» pursue financial policies which ensure that adjusted RCF to total debt is maintained above 60% on a sustained basis.

A rating upgrade would also require the company to maintain a strong liquidity profile and to establish a longer track record as an independent company with a conservative financial policy.

Conversely, the ratings could be downgraded to Ba1 if:

» average production falls below 200 kboepd on a sustained basis or reserve replacement falls considerably below 100%;

» Var Energi's financial profile materially deteriorates and net adjusted leverage increased sustainably above 1.75x;

» adjusted RCF to total debt fall below 40% for an extended period of time.

The rating could also be downgraded should the company's liquidity profile significantly weaken.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1284973. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

