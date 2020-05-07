Moody's assigns Baa3 ratings to proposed senior unsecured notes of Leidos, Inc

Approximately $1.25 billion of debt affected
New York, May 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigned Baa3 ratings to the planned $1.25
billion of senior unsecured notes to be issued by Leidos, Inc ("Leidos"
or the "company"), the proceeds of which will be used
to repay a $1.25 billion 364-day bridge loan that
partially funded the company's $1.65 billion acquisition
of Dynetics, Inc. in January 2020. Beyond the Dynetics,
Inc. acquisition, Leidos' $1 billion acquisition
of L3Harris' Security Detection and Automation ("L3ADA") business,
which just closed, was funded through a two-year term loan.
"The notes issuance partially refinances $2.7 billion
of maturing debt over the next 24 months, and we anticipate the
balance ($1.45 billion) will be repaid with free cash flows,
enabling Leidos to meet its 3x post-acquisition de-leveraging
target," says Bruce Herskovics, Moody's lead analyst
for Leidos.
"Notwithstanding government facility access issues that COVID-19
has temporarily imposed on some of Leidos' service contracts,
we anticipate the de-leveraging target will be met with relative
ease following a banner year for bookings that should permit organic revenue
growth of 7%-8% near term," added Herskovics.
The spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating global
economic outlook, very low and volatile oil prices, and asset
price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across
many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The commercial aerospace
and defense sectors have been adversely affected by the shock given indirect
exposure to the severely pressured airline industry and sensitivity to
consumer demand and sentiment, and to some degree also to facilities
access during the lockdown period. Leidos' revenue dependence on
defense and health programs and, to a lesser degree, on airport-related
technology/capital spending projects has left it exposed to shifting market
sentiment within these unprecedented operating conditions. Moody's
regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Today's actions reflect the impact on Leidos of the breadth and severity
of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has
triggered.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Baa3 ratings for Leidos' senior unsecured debt continues to
reflect the company's position as the largest pure-play defense
services contractor with scale to prime large contracts and with noteworthy
customer breadth spanning foreign governments, US federal agencies,
and commercial health markets. Beyond a good contract execution
record, leading large service procurements requires financial capacity
to meet long-term performance obligations, depth of human
resources and a good understanding of how information technology change
will advance customer efficiency in the future. Backlog exceeded
$28 billion at March 31, 2020 and will likely climb in coming
quarters based on recent awards.
Credit metrics will be somewhat stretched for the rating level in 2020
following the Dynetics and L3ADA acquisitions, but Leidos had built
up financial capacity for these and they will expand the addressable market
and bring capabilities that should enhance the company's return
profile. Commensurate with Leidos' measured financial policies,
the company plans to direct free cash flow toward debt reduction across
2020 and 2021. Moody's anticipates pro forma leverage will
decline from around 3.9x to about 3.0x in 2021. Moody's
anticipates that the $450 million bonds due December 2020 and most
of the $1.2 billion two-year bridge loan will be
repaid through internally generated cash flows. Moody's anticipates
that Leidos will generate free cash of $675 million in 2020 and
around $800 million in 2021. At April 3, 2020,
Leidos held cash of $445 million and there were no borrowings under
the company's $750 million revolving credit facility.
The notes to be issued will be guaranteed by direct parent Leidos Holdings,
Inc., thereby keeping all the debts of Leidos and Leidos
Holdings, Inc. pari passu with respect to each other,
on a senior unsecured basis. Moody's expects the $1.25
billion notes issuance will be comprised of two to three different maturity
tranches ranging from five to 12 years.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Downward ratings pressure would follow contract performance issues or
significant backlog declines, aggressive shareholder return initiatives,
leverage above 3.5x on a sustained basis, and/or a diminished
liquidity profile such as from a lack of progress toward reducing short-dated
debt maturities. Upward ratings momentum would depend on sustained
high backlog, asset returns above 7%, free cash flow-to-debt
greater than 15%, and strong liquidity with cash-to-sales
approaching 10%.
Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos Holdings,
Inc. is a defense/intelligence engineering and health services
provider. Revenues for the twelve months ended April 3, 2020
were approximately $11.3 billion.
The following rating actions were taken:
Assignments:
..Issuer: Leidos, Inc
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Baa3
