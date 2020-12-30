Moody's assigns Baa3 to $44.6M Oregon Facilities Authority Student Hsg Rev Bonds (CHF-Ashland, L.L.C. - Southern Oregon Univ Proj) Series 2021; outlook Stable

New York, December 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned the rating of Baa3 to the $44.6 million Oregon Facilities Authority Student Housing Revenue Bonds (CHF-Ashland, L.L.C. - Southern Oregon University Project) Series 2021. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 rating for the refinancing reflects historically strong demand for the project, solid affiliated Southern Oregon University ("SOU")(unrated) support, and reduced bond debt service in the near-term resulting in satisfactory financial proformas. The interest only periods of FY21 to FY23 in combination with anticipated capitalized interest amounts and retained funds in the surplus account that will be released as ground rent after FY23 will help ease liquidity pressure on the project should the current COVID-related occupancy of 59.5% extend beyond the winter quarter. The Moody's-adjusted FYE21 breakeven occupancy is 43%.

Prior to FYE23 the approximately $1.7 million in surplus funds representing retained ground rent can only be used either for bond debt service in the event of insufficient rental revenue; to reimburse the Bond Insurer, Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp ("AGM") (A3/stable), for any claims paid under the Bond Insurance Policy; or can be used to reimburse SOU for partial refunds due to lease cancellations and deferments, which SOU has agreed to cover on behalf of the project. Prior to FYE23 amounts in excess of the $1.7 million in the surplus fund can flow out to SOU as ground rent and after FYE23 all retained amounts in the surplus fund can be released as ground rent.

Historically, the project has maintained strong demand that benefits from an on-campus residency requirement for all traditional first year students, as well as the first fill agreement from SOU to direct students to the project on a priority basis. These requirements have been temporarily waived until FYE21 due to the pandemic. Additionally, SOU has an incentive to operate efficiently given the potential for surplus cash flow.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact of additional risk from the COVID-19 crisis on the student housing project and subsequently the bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the project will demonstrate solid debt service coverage with the retained amounts in the surplus fund and reduced debt service providing additional financial support from FY21 to FY23 to mitigate, to some extent, the heightened risks from the pandemic.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

-An upgrade is not anticipated at this time

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

-Taps to the debt service reserve fund that impair the long-term credit profile of the project

-Indication of reduced support for the project from the university

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are limited obligations of the Issuer, secured solely by payments to be made under the Loan Agreement, trust estate assets, and a leasehold mortgage on the property, improvements and equipment therein.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Series 2021 proceeds will be used to advance refund the outstanding Series 2012 Bonds, to establish a Debt Service Reserve account funded at MADS, to fund capitalized interest and issuance costs, and to cover costs of the bond insurance policy from AGM.

PROFILE

CHF-Ashland, L.L.C. (the Borrower) is a limited liability company duly organized and existing under the laws of the State of Alabama whose sole member is the Collegiate Housing Foundation. The Borrower was formed for the purpose of acquiring and financing the project and is not expected to have any assets other than the project.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Global Housing Projects published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1077122. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

