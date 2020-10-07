Moody's assigns Baa3 to $750 million of new Conagra Brands notes

New York, October 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a Baa3 rating to $750
million of senior unsecured notes being offered by Conagra Brands,
Inc. ("Conagra"). All other ratings for the company remain
unchanged, including the Baa3 rating for senior unsecured debt.
The rating outlook is stable.
Net proceeds from the notes, together with borrowings under a currently
undrawn $600 million unsecured term loan established in May 2020
and/or commercial paper borrowings, will be used for general corporate
purposes. These include to repay or redeem outstanding long-term
debt, including $1.2 billion of 3.80%
unsecured notes due October 2021 and $500 million of floating rate
notes due October 2020.
The transaction is credit positive because it will improve liquidity by
extending maturities without materially affecting cash interest costs
and free cash flow.
The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:
New Assignments:
..Issuer: Conagra Brands, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned
Baa3
RATINGS RATIONALE
Conagra's credit profile is supported by its diverse portfolio of well-known
branded food products, solid cash flows and relatively large scale.
These positive factors are balanced against the high financial leverage
that resulted from the 2018 Pinnacle Foods acquisition, which has
declined steadily through earnings growth and debt repayment. Conagra
remains on track to achieve its targeted transaction-related cost
synergies and is strengthening credit metrics in line with its deleveraging
plan.
In terms of governance, Moody's expects that Conagra's financial
policies will continue to be supportive of its investment-grade
profile. Since the leveraged acquisition of Pinnacle Foods --
a major negative shift in financial policy that led to a one notch downgrade
to Baa3 -- Conagra has favorably prioritized debt reduction in the
use of operating cash flow. The company is currently approaching
its targeted debt/EBITDA level of 3.5x to 3.6x by the end
of fiscal 2021, based on company-defined EBITDA that includes
anticipated synergies and affiliate earnings. On this basis,
as of the first quarter of fiscal 2021 the Company's net debt to
last twelve month adjusted EBITDA ratio was 3.7x. For the
same period, Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA for Conagra,
that excludes affiliate earnings and anticipated synergies, was
approximately 4.6x.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Conagra's operating performance
and overall credit profile will improve over time through ongoing initiatives
to streamline operations, boost operating profit margin and enhance
sales growth by focusing on targeted innovation under its highest-potential
brands.
Conagra's ratings could be upgraded if the company improves operating
performance such that debt/EBITDA is sustained below 4.0x and retained
cash flow / net debt approaches 15%. A rating downgrade
is possible if operating performance deteriorates such that debt /EBITDA
is likely to be sustained above 4.5x or financial policies become
more aggressive.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Consumer Packaged Goods
Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
With approximately $11.1 billion in annual net sales,
Chicago, Illinois-based Conagra Brands, Inc.
(NYSE: CAG) is one of North America's largest manufacturers of packaged
foods. Key retail food brands include Marie Callender's®,
Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Orville Redenbacher's®,
Peter Pan®, Reddi-wip®, Banquet®,
Chef Boyardee®, Hunt's®, Birds Eye®, Vlasic®,
Wish Bone®, Duncan Hines®, and Gardein.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
