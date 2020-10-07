Moody's assigns Baa3 to $750 million of new Conagra Brands notes

New York, October 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a Baa3 rating to $750 million of senior unsecured notes being offered by Conagra Brands, Inc. ("Conagra"). All other ratings for the company remain unchanged, including the Baa3 rating for senior unsecured debt. The rating outlook is stable.

Net proceeds from the notes, together with borrowings under a currently undrawn $600 million unsecured term loan established in May 2020 and/or commercial paper borrowings, will be used for general corporate purposes. These include to repay or redeem outstanding long-term debt, including $1.2 billion of 3.80% unsecured notes due October 2021 and $500 million of floating rate notes due October 2020.

The transaction is credit positive because it will improve liquidity by extending maturities without materially affecting cash interest costs and free cash flow.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

New Assignments:

..Issuer: Conagra Brands, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Baa3

RATINGS RATIONALE

Conagra's credit profile is supported by its diverse portfolio of well-known branded food products, solid cash flows and relatively large scale. These positive factors are balanced against the high financial leverage that resulted from the 2018 Pinnacle Foods acquisition, which has declined steadily through earnings growth and debt repayment. Conagra remains on track to achieve its targeted transaction-related cost synergies and is strengthening credit metrics in line with its deleveraging plan.

In terms of governance, Moody's expects that Conagra's financial policies will continue to be supportive of its investment-grade profile. Since the leveraged acquisition of Pinnacle Foods -- a major negative shift in financial policy that led to a one notch downgrade to Baa3 -- Conagra has favorably prioritized debt reduction in the use of operating cash flow. The company is currently approaching its targeted debt/EBITDA level of 3.5x to 3.6x by the end of fiscal 2021, based on company-defined EBITDA that includes anticipated synergies and affiliate earnings. On this basis, as of the first quarter of fiscal 2021 the Company's net debt to last twelve month adjusted EBITDA ratio was 3.7x. For the same period, Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA for Conagra, that excludes affiliate earnings and anticipated synergies, was approximately 4.6x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Conagra's operating performance and overall credit profile will improve over time through ongoing initiatives to streamline operations, boost operating profit margin and enhance sales growth by focusing on targeted innovation under its highest-potential brands.

Conagra's ratings could be upgraded if the company improves operating performance such that debt/EBITDA is sustained below 4.0x and retained cash flow / net debt approaches 15%. A rating downgrade is possible if operating performance deteriorates such that debt /EBITDA is likely to be sustained above 4.5x or financial policies become more aggressive.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

With approximately $11.1 billion in annual net sales, Chicago, Illinois-based Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) is one of North America's largest manufacturers of packaged foods. Key retail food brands include Marie Callender's®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Orville Redenbacher's®, Peter Pan®, Reddi-wip®, Banquet®, Chef Boyardee®, Hunt's®, Birds Eye®, Vlasic®, Wish Bone®, Duncan Hines®, and Gardein.

