Moody's assigns Baa3 to Adani Electricity Mumbai's USD senior bond; outlook stable

Singapore, April 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a definitive Baa3 senior secured rating to the 10-year USD1 billion senior secured bullet bonds issued by Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML). The outlook is stable.

Servicing of the bonds will be supported by an obligor group that includes AEML and Power Distribution Services Limited (PDSL). Both AEML and PDSL are 74.9% owned subsidiaries of Adani Transmission Limited (ATL, Baa3 stable).

Proceeds from the bonds were used to partly fund the repayment of senior debt at AEML, with the excess retained for general corporate purposes.

AEML owns and operates ATL's integrated utility business in Mumbai, which is regulated by the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC), the state regulator. PDSL provides specialized network services as well as certain back-office services to AEML.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The Baa3 rating of AEML's USD bonds takes into account the mature and transparent regulatory framework under the MERC, underpinning predicable cash flows, as well as the quality of AEML's diversified customer base in Mumbai and its solid operating track record," says Spencer Ng, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

The bond rating is constrained at the Baa3 level, however, by the company's high financial leverage after factoring in AEML's capital expenditure plans and its exposure to competition from other licensed distributors in its catchment areas.

Over the next 2-3 years, Moody's expects AEML's funds from operations (FFO) to debt to remain in the low- to mid-9% range, compared to the minimum tolerance level of 9% for its Baa3 rating.

Moody's central scenario takes into account the recent tariff orders published by MERC [1], which -- in aggregate - include an approved capitalization of INR30 billion for the three regulated businesses over the five year control period, compared to the INR92 billion proposed by the company.

"The lower capitalization approved by the MERC will lead to slower growth in AEML's earnings relative to our previous expectation, but the impact will largely be offset by the corresponding reduction in capital expenditure-related debt and management's commitment to retain more cash within the business over the next 2-3 years," adds Ng.

AEML's management intends to undertake additional projects beyond those approved in the tariff order over the next 2-3 years, which may introduce regulatory risk as the inclusion of these projects into the regulated asset base upon completion is not guaranteed.

Such risk is considered manageable on balance, however, after taking into account (1) management's commitment to only undertake additional projects that have received in-principle approvals from the regulator, and (2) the track record of projects with in-principle approvals being accepted into the regulated asset base upon completion, after a prudence review by the regulator.

Nevertheless, AEML's metrics will weaken over the next 2-3 years if it raises additional debt to fund these additional projects, given that the company won't be compensated for the incremental capital expenditure until at least the mid-term review in 2023. Management has committed to adopting a measured approach towards the funding of these additional projects to preserve metrics supportive of its Baa3 rating, including using more of its cash on hand and operating cash flow to reduce the debt required to complete these projects or to defer some of the projects altogether.

AEML had total available liquidity of INR20 billion at the end of March 2020 according to management, which will support its ability to manage a likely increase in payment delays over the next 12 months as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. The expected delay considers the negative impact of the outbreak on the payment capacity of AEML's customer base, as well as the 3-month moratorium on the payment of fixed charges by certain commercial and industrial customers announced by the MERC.

AEML's rating is predicated on the timely repayment of around INR16 billion of intercorporate loans extended to an Adani Group entity - the largest component of the company's available liquidity - by the end of May. Moody's expects available liquidity to comprise of cash deposits and tradeable securities going forward, and any reinstatement of related-party loans in the future would strain the company's credit profile and rating.

AEML has a manageable exposure to carbon transition risk, given that most of the company's earnings are derived from its transmission and distribution business. At the same time, its 500MW Dahanu coal-fired power station is entitled to capacity payment subject to availability of the power station for dispatch. Over the next five years, AEML plans to procure more energy from renewable sources, which would help reduce its carbon footprint.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that AEML will maintain its solid operating performance and adopt a measured approach toward the use of debt to fund its capital expenditure plans, which will help support the maintenance of metrics consistent with the Baa3 rating over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's does not expect to upgrade the rating, given the capital expenditure planned over the next three to five years, which will be partly funded with debt. That said, Moody's could upgrade the bond rating if the obligor group's FFO/debt increases to above 15% on a consistent basis, without a change in the Government of India's Baa2 sovereign rating.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if the obligor group's FFO/debt falls below 9% on a sustained basis, which could be the result of (1) higher than expected debt being used to fund AEML's capital spending program, or (2) if there is a material deterioration in AEML's operating performance.

A delay in the repayment of the existing intercorporate loan or a reinstatement of related-party loans in the future would also prompt a review of AEML's Baa3 rating.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML) owns and operates an integrated utility business in Mumbai. Its business includes distribution and transmission networks, an electricity retail business and a 500-megawatt (MW) power station in Dahanu. All AEML's businesses are regulated by MERC, the state regulator for the power industry in Maharashtra.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] -- Citation -- MERC Multi Year Tariff (MYT) -- Order 325 of 2019, Order 298 of 2019 and Order 297 of 2019.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Spencer Ng

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Project & Infrastructure Finance

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore 48623

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Terry Fanous

MD-Public Proj & Infstr Fin

Project & Infrastructure Finance

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore 48623

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

