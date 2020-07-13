Moody's assigns Baa3 to Adani Ports' proposed bonds

Singapore, July 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa3 rating to the proposed USD senior unsecured bonds to be issued by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ).

The issuer rating and the rating of APSEZ's existing senior unsecured bonds remain unchanged at Baa3.

The outlook on the ratings is negative.

APSEZ will use the majority of the proceeds to refinance its existing debt and/or that of its subsidiaries, which could include Krishnapatnam Port Company Limited, subject to the completion of its acquisition by APSEZ. The company will use the remainder of the proceeds for other general corporate purposes.

The bonds will represent a senior unsecured obligation and rank equally with all of APSEZ's existing and future unsecured and unsubordinated debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"As the proposed USD bonds rank pari passu to all of APSEZ's existing and future unsecured and unsubordinated debt, the Baa3 rating of these bonds follows that of its existing senior unsecured bonds issued in 2017 and 2019 respectively", says Abhishek Tyagi, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

APSEZ's Baa3 issuer rating primarily reflects the company's strong market position as the largest port developer and operator in India by cargo volume. The rating also takes into consideration the long-term growth potential of India's economy as a whole, a key driver behind the large increase in the volume of traded goods over the past few years.

Despite a temporary reduction in trade volumes and revenue due to the coronavirus outbreak, Moody's expects that APSEZ's credit profile will withstand the impact of the coronavirus given its moderate financial profile and robust liquidity heading into the fiscal year ending March 2021 (fiscal 2021), as well as its ability to postpone capital spending.

APSEZ reported strong 8% growth in container traffic in fiscal 2020 compared with the previous year, with container traffic contributing 41% of its total cargo volume during the same period.

Moody's expects that APSEZ's performance over next two to three years will be driven by the ramp-up of capacity relating to its recently commissioned ports and terminals and its growing share of containers, with the addition of new terminals to its portfolio.

That said, in the short term APSEZ is operating in a challenging global economic environment as a result of the coronavirus outbreak and continued global trade tensions. As such, Moody's expects APSEZ's overall cargo volumes, excluding contributions from acquisitions, will decline by 10%-12% in fiscal 2021.

In addition, APSEZ's financial leverage, as measured by funds from operations (FFO)/debt, should be in the 13%-17% range over the next 12-18 months. Such metrics are still appropriate for its Baa3 rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The negative rating outlook over the next 12 to 18 months reflects the negative outlook on India's sovereign rating and the fact that virtually all of the company's business operations are based in India.

Given the negative outlook, the rating is unlikely to be upgraded in the near term. But Moody's could change the outlook to stable if the outlook on the sovereign rating changes to stable from negative.

In the long term, Moody's could upgrade APSEZ's rating if (1) the sovereign rating is upgraded; (2) the company continues to improve its operating performance and business mix; and (3) it undertakes permanent deleveraging, with its FFO/debt increasing above 22% on a sustained basis.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade APSEZ's rating if the sovereign rating is downgraded or if cargo volumes decline significantly, resulting in the company's financial metrics deteriorating beyond the parameters of its Baa3 rating category. Credit metrics indicative of a downgrade include APSEZ's FFO/debt falling below 14% on a sustained basis and cash interest coverage falling below 2.75x-3.00x. A reinstatement of related-party loans could also strain the rating.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Privately Managed Port Companies published in September 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1040210. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited is a major private-sector participant in India's logistics chain. It operates 10 port concessions around the country at varying stages of development.

The company's landmark concession is the Mundra Port and the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) surrounding the port in Gujarat.

APSEZ is the largest port developer and operator in India when measured by volume, with coal and other dry bulk terminals showing an annual capacity of 426 million tonnes.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

