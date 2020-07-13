Moody's assigns Baa3 to Adani Ports' proposed bonds

Singapore, July 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa3 rating to the proposed
USD senior unsecured bonds to be issued by Adani Ports and Special Economic
Zone Limited (APSEZ).
The issuer rating and the rating of APSEZ's existing senior unsecured
bonds remain unchanged at Baa3.
The outlook on the ratings is negative.
APSEZ will use the majority of the proceeds to refinance its existing
debt and/or that of its subsidiaries, which could include Krishnapatnam
Port Company Limited, subject to the completion of its acquisition
by APSEZ. The company will use the remainder of the proceeds for
other general corporate purposes.
The bonds will represent a senior unsecured obligation and rank equally
with all of APSEZ's existing and future unsecured and unsubordinated
debt.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"As the proposed USD bonds rank pari passu to all of APSEZ's
existing and future unsecured and unsubordinated debt, the Baa3
rating of these bonds follows that of its existing senior unsecured bonds
issued in 2017 and 2019 respectively", says Abhishek Tyagi,
a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.
APSEZ's Baa3 issuer rating primarily reflects the company's strong market
position as the largest port developer and operator in India by cargo
volume. The rating also takes into consideration the long-term
growth potential of India's economy as a whole, a key driver behind
the large increase in the volume of traded goods over the past few years.
Despite a temporary reduction in trade volumes and revenue due to the
coronavirus outbreak, Moody's expects that APSEZ's credit
profile will withstand the impact of the coronavirus given its moderate
financial profile and robust liquidity heading into the fiscal year ending
March 2021 (fiscal 2021), as well as its ability to postpone capital
spending.
APSEZ reported strong 8% growth in container traffic in fiscal
2020 compared with the previous year, with container traffic contributing
41% of its total cargo volume during the same period.
Moody's expects that APSEZ's performance over next two to three
years will be driven by the ramp-up of capacity relating to its
recently commissioned ports and terminals and its growing share of containers,
with the addition of new terminals to its portfolio.
That said, in the short term APSEZ is operating in a challenging
global economic environment as a result of the coronavirus outbreak and
continued global trade tensions. As such, Moody's expects
APSEZ's overall cargo volumes, excluding contributions from acquisitions,
will decline by 10%-12% in fiscal 2021.
In addition, APSEZ's financial leverage, as measured
by funds from operations (FFO)/debt, should be in the 13%-17%
range over the next 12-18 months. Such metrics are still
appropriate for its Baa3 rating.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The negative rating outlook over the next 12 to 18 months reflects the
negative outlook on India's sovereign rating and the fact that virtually
all of the company's business operations are based in India.
Given the negative outlook, the rating is unlikely to be upgraded
in the near term. But Moody's could change the outlook to
stable if the outlook on the sovereign rating changes to stable from negative.
In the long term, Moody's could upgrade APSEZ's rating if
(1) the sovereign rating is upgraded; (2) the company continues to
improve its operating performance and business mix; and (3) it undertakes
permanent deleveraging, with its FFO/debt increasing above 22%
on a sustained basis.
On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade APSEZ's rating
if the sovereign rating is downgraded or if cargo volumes decline significantly,
resulting in the company's financial metrics deteriorating beyond the
parameters of its Baa3 rating category. Credit metrics indicative
of a downgrade include APSEZ's FFO/debt falling below 14%
on a sustained basis and cash interest coverage falling below 2.75x-3.00x.
A reinstatement of related-party loans could also strain the rating.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Privately Managed Port
Companies published in September 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1040210.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited is a major private-sector
participant in India's logistics chain. It operates 10 port concessions
around the country at varying stages of development.
The company's landmark concession is the Mundra Port and the Special Economic
Zone (SEZ) surrounding the port in Gujarat.
APSEZ is the largest port developer and operator in India when measured
by volume, with coal and other dry bulk terminals showing an annual
capacity of 426 million tonnes.
