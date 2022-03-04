Moody's assigns Baa3 to Alabama State University's (AL) Series 2022; outlook stable

New York, March 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa3 rating to Alabama State University's, AL (ASU) proposed $45 million of General Tuition and Fee Revenue Bonds, Series 2022 (fixed rate, maturing 2040) to be issued through the Board of Trustees of Alabama State University. Moody's maintains a Baa3 issuer rating and Baa3 on rated revenue bonds. ASU recorded total debt of $202 million at fiscal end 2020. During fiscal 2021, approximately $139 million of Department of Education HBCU Capital Financing Program debt was forgiven as authorized by the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA) of December 2020. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Maintenance of the Baa3 issuer rating incorporates ASU's improved financial operations stemming from significant coronavirus-related federal aid relief, including forgiveness of 70% of debt during fiscal years 2020-21. Strengthened financial reserves have boosted ASU's liquidity, allowing the university to reduce its reliance on an operating line of credit for cash flow needs, providing some flexibility to implement strategic enrollment initiatives to address its very competitive student market. A very good operating environment acknowledges strong federal and state support (State of Alabama, Aa1 stable) for ASU now and for the foreseeable future, reflecting a shifting societal trend for greater governmental financial support of the mission of historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

The rating remains constrained by ongoing significant student market challenges. Enrollment is down 35% from its peak in 2013, and a price sensitive student population limits ASU's ability to materially grow net tuition, contributing to fair brand and strategic positioning. While leverage has been significantly reduced from the loan forgiveness program, ASU is exposed to a large pension liability and potential for rising pension expenses. With very limited capital investment over the last five years and a rising age of plant, deferred maintenance and long-term campus improvements remain a financial and competitive challenge, constrained by still limited fiscal resources. Favorably, governance and management credibility is improving after a period of significant dysfunction and turmoil, a credit supportive element.

The assignment and maintenance of the Baa3 on the general tuition and fee revenue bonds incorporates ASU's issuer rating, along with debt instrument considerations that include good debt service coverage by pledged revenue.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that ASU will continue to receive solid state operating support and take prudent fiscal measures to build liquidity, with no further reliance on the operating line of credit. A continued supportive state and federal funding environment is core to the outlook.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- A long-term track record of sustained, improved core business operations including consecutive years of improved operating performance

- Substantial and sustained liquidity improvement

- Strengthening of strategic position, evidenced by ability to meet enrollment and net tuition revenue growth targets

- Further demonstration of management and governance stability

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Inability to reduce annual operating deficits and cover debt service from operations

- Inability to maintain adequate levels of liquidity or increasing reliance on an operating line of credit

- Negative shifts in federal funding for financial aid or broader deterioration in government support

- Deterioration of governance and management stability, policies, or practices

LEGAL SECURITY

The general tuition and fee revenue bonds are secured by the university's tuition and housing revenue (Pledged Revenues). Fiscal 2021 pledged revenues of $40.3 million covered maximum annual debt service of $7.2 million by 5.6x.

ASU may issue additional bonds on a parity basis under this pledge as long as the future issue is for facilities improvements and passes the additional bonds test. For the ABT, pledged revenue to MADS must be no less than 1.2x and MADS may not exceed 12% of Total Current Funds Revenues.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the planned Series 2022 bonds will be used to refund the Series 2010 bonds and pay costs of issuance.

PROFILE

Alabama State University is a four year public higher education institution offering undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees. ASU is one of 100 US historically black college and universities (HBCU), which was established in 1867 and located in the state capital of Montgomery. In fiscal 2020, the university recorded operating revenue of $136 million and in fall 2021, enrolled 3,740 full-time equivalent (FTE) students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1257002. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

