Moody's assigns Baa3 to Albemarle's new $1.5 billion notes issuance

New York, May 10, 2022 -- Moody's assigned Baa3 ratings to Albemarle Corporation's approximately $1.5 billion new senior unsecured notes with 5, 10 and 30 year maturities. Proceeds of the notes are expected to be used to repay $425 million in 2024 notes, CP outstandings, a portion of which was used to finance the recent Huntsman settlement payment, and general corporate purposes. Moody's expects proceeds will also be used to finance the cash flow deficit arising from the large capex plans, which include the company's wave 3 lithium projects. The outlook on the ratings is stable.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Albemarle Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa3

RATINGS RATIONALE

Albemarle's credit profile reflects its strong margins, diverse and leading technologies, strong and unique raw material sources, and robust business positions with each of the three segments enjoying leading global market positions. The rating is further supported by the company's broad geographic presence, customer focused solutions and robust EBITDA margins across its three segments, especially the lithium segment.

Tight lithium market is driving a surge in global lithium prices and Albemarle's EBITDA. The company expects 2022 EBITDA to be up 200-225% in the Lithium segment, or 100-140% for the total company, and the company has recently increased its EBITDA guidance range to $1.7 to $2.0 billion, due mainly to the surge in market prices and lithium shortages in the industry. Also, completion of wave 2 projects will help lift volumes by 20-30%, driven by the first commercial sales from the recently completed La Negra III and IV lithium projects in Chile; from the Kemerton I conversion plant in Australia, commencing in the second half, and from the pending acquisition of conversion assets in China. The substantial step up in prices due to market tightness and the restart of the Wodgina mine in Australia will also help fuel EBITDA growth this year.

Further growth is expected next year from full year operation of La Negra III and IV and Kemerton I, plus the completion and first commercials sales from Kemerton II. High capex the next 3-5 years will mainly finance Wave 3 projects, which the company expects will more than double lithium carbonate and hydroxide capacity from 175 to 375 ktpa when completed. Wave 3 projects consist of new conversion assets in China, which include one pending acquisition, which is still subject to regulatory approvals in China; construction of two new conversion facilities, construction of Kemerton III and IV in Australia and brine investments in Silver Peak, Nevada.

The company expects 2022 capex to be in the range of $1.3-$1.5 billion, but Moody's believes inflation could push this range higher, to complete wave 2 and commence construction on wave 3 projects. Moody's expects capex to remain elevated over the next few years, supporting estimates of robust EV growth but also resulting in negative free cash flow, the financing of which is being helped in the short term by the current notes issuance. Free cash flow beyond this year will depend on capex levels, the extent to which wave 2 projects achieve and sustain high production rates, and the strength of lithium markets two and three years out.

Given the huge jump in lithium prices and EBITDA, adjusted gross leverage in 2022 is estimated to improve to the mid 2x range, but capital expenditures will result in negative free cash flow. Moody's expects metrics to remain adequate for the rating but free cash flow and the possible need for future borrowings will depend on the pace of the company's growth investments, including wave 4, the growth in EV demand and the strength of the lithium markets. The ongoing strategic review of the catalyst business could eventually provide a source of funds to support growth and metrics.

Debt reduction with the equity issuance proceeds in the second quarter last year allowed a step change improvement in adjusted gross Debt-to-EBITDA into the mid 3x range. However, leverage will significantly improve this year into the mid 2x range with the jump in lithium prices as well as volume growth in lithium more than offsetting pressure in the catalyst segment.

The company's strategic focus to expand its lithium portfolio in step with the fast-growing EV market is anticipated to benefit the growth profile long term given the secular trend that is expected from the trend to EVs, including government support in multiple regions for the EV market.

Moody's believes the company's financial policies and leverage target range of 2.0-2.5 times remain consistent with investment grade ratings, however Moody's is currently focused on the scale and pace of capex and what it means for free cash flow and future debt levels and metrics. Moreover, the ratings incorporate a certain level of event risk given the forces in the lithium industry and the company's strategic focus to expand its lithium portfolio in step with the fast-growing electric vehicle ("EV") market; the current ratings do not incorporate another large debt-financed M&A transaction.

Other risks in the credit include sovereign risks where the company has a concentration of current or future assets, including Chile and China; the former is undergoing changes to its constitution that could result in a change in perspective in how it views and manages its valuable natural resources, namely lithium.

ESG considerations

ESG risks are material to the credit profile of Albemarle. Social risks are viewed as lower than average for the chemical industry. The company benefits from demographics and societal trends as none of its products are hydrocarbons that rely on crude-derived raw materials, resulting in low carbon transition risk, and its three segments provide products with some positive environmental and social benefits: Catalysts help refinery customers adhere to increasingly stringent air and fuel standards; Bromine's flame retardants are used in fire safety products; and Lithium is a key raw material in batteries used in electric vehicles, which should realize good global growth as EVs are expected to displace conventional internal combustion engines (ICEs) over time.

Environmental risks are also considered lower than the chemical industry average, although waste and pollution risks are a concern but again less than the overall industry. Liability reserves, ARO and indemnification exposure totaled $186 million at year ending December 2021. Natural capital risk is considered above average for the industry due to surface and open pit mining practices, while water management risk is similar to the indusry with exposure to two areas of high water risk in Chile and Jordan.

Liquidity analysis

Albemarle's liquidity is good, supported by $463 million in balance sheet cash as of March 31, 2022 and the full availability under the $1.0 billion revolving credit facility, which matures in August 2024 and supports the Prime-3 (P-3) short term rating on the company's CP program. The company had $222.4 million of commercial paper notes outstanding and $250 million outstanding on their 2019 Credit Facility at March 31, 2022. Free cash flow is expected to again be negative in 2022 as strategic capex and other uses of cash again exceed EBITDA estimates. However, liquidity sources are more than enough to finance the deficit. Future EBITDA will benefit from completion and earnings contribution from lithium projects and at some point we expect free cash flow to turn positive. But we doubt this will occur in 2022 and is more likely to occur in subsequent years given the company's ambitious organic growth objectives and pending wave 3 projects.

Rating outlook

The stable outlook assumes that the company's capex and M&A plans will not significantly outpace organic cash flow and require significant new borrowings that result in prolonged deviation from the company's longer term (unadjusted) net leverage target of 2.0x-2.5x. The stable outlook also anticipates successful commissioning and commercial sales from Albemarle's wave 2 projects: La Negra III and IV and Kemerton I and II; and that the company will not significantly exceed its near term capex guidance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the company's robust organic and inorganic growth ambitions that require external financing in the short term and might need additional financing in the future, an upgrade is not being considered at this time. An upgrade would be considered once significant progress is made in its longer-term lithium growth plan, including success in the operation and construction of wave 2 and 3 projects, event risk subsides, RCF/Debt exceeds 25%, and gross adjusted leverage is sustained below 3.0x.

Moody's would consider a downgrade if actual or projected lithium capacity and EBITDA fail to exhibit a substantial upward trend line and whereby adjusted net debt/EBITDA are sustained at or above the mid 3x range or spike to 4.0x. These metrics include Moody's standard adjustments that add roughly $400 million to debt

Albemarle Corporation (Albemarle), headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, is a global producer of lithium and bromine products, catalysts (mostly for oil refining), and specialty chemicals including flame retardants for use in a diverse set of end markets. Albemarle operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine and Catalysts. Revenues were approximately $3.6 billion for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

