Moody's assigns Baa3 to AutoNation's proposed $600 million unsecured notes

New York, February 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned a Baa3 rating to AutoNation, Inc.'s ("AutoNation"), proposed $600 million senior unsecured note offering. All other ratings remain unchanged including AutoNation's Baa3 senior unsecured and Prime-3 short-term commercial paper ratings. The outlook remains unchanged at stable.

Proceeds from the proposed notes offering will be used to repay outstanding short-term borrowings and general corporate purposes.

Assignments:

..Issuer: AutoNation, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Baa3

RATINGS RATIONALE

AutoNation's Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects its position as the largest auto retailer in the US, with formidable positions in the markets in which it has chosen to operate, its sensible brand-extension strategy, good liquidity, flexible and resilient operating model, excellent execution ability, and favorable credit metrics. AutoNation's rating also benefits from a diversification towards used cars, which is a steady source of current and future profitability. We also view the company as possessing significant operating flexibility to reduce costs in line with any drop in new and used car sales which enabled it to mitigate the revenue pressure from the initial impact from the coronavirus pandemic.

The stable outlook reflects our belief that AutoNation will take whatever mitigating measures within its control to preserve liquidity and ensure a minimal weakening of its credit profile during any macroeconomic environment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include a sustained improvement in operating performance coupled with a financial strategy that results in debt to EBITDA sustained below 3.0 times and EBIT to interest sustained above 6.0 times while maintaining strong liquidity.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade would include a softening of operating performance or the adoption of a more aggressive financial strategy with respect to either debt financed acquisitions or shareholder returns that resulted in a sustained deterioration in credit with debt to EBITDA above 4.0 times or EBIT to Interest of below 5.0 times.

AutoNation, Inc., headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is the nation's largest automobile retailer, with 339 new vehicle franchises and 256 stores in 17 states. Revenue for the LTM period ending December 31, 2021, was approximately $25.8 billion.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296095. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

