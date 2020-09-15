Moody's assigns Baa3 to CAPFA's (FL) Student Housing Refunding Revenue Bonds (Capital Projects Loan Program - Florida Universities), Series 2020A-1&A-2; outlook is stable

New York, September 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned a Baa3 rating to the proposed Capital Projects Finance Authority's (CAPFA) (FL) $129.09 million Student Housing Refunding Revenue Bonds, Series 2020A-1 (Capital Projects Loan Program - Florida Universities) and $21.095 million Student Housing Refunding Revenue Bonds, Taxable Series 2020A-2 (Capital Projects Loan Program - Florida Universities). The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 rating is based on strong demand for the project, solid financial proformas, including the funding of a special COVID-19 debt service reserve fund (COVID Fund) equal to $7.8 million, which mitigates to an extent the risks from COVID-19 and limited university support. Project Fall occupancy was close to 100% for the five years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the pandemic, demand currently remains strong for the 2020/21 academic year with both properties 100% preleased and physical occupancy at approximately 96% as of September 4, 2020. Project leases are binding and noncancelable.

The rating also reflects limited support from the University of Central Florida (UCF) (Aa3/Stable). The project will enter into a Cooperation Agreement with UCF and will benefit from the university's large and growing enrollment through referrals from the university. Historically the affiliation with and support from the UCF has been mixed and the university has distanced itself from the project when there have been issues at the project. The university broke the initial Referral Agreement with the project in 2010 following project difficulties related to water intrusion and did not restate the Referral Agreement until the 2011-12 academic year.

The rating is also based on lower principal amortization in FY21 and FY22 and the addition of a $7.8 million COVID Fund, which equals half of maximum annual debt service. Moneys in the COVID fund can be used only to pay bond debt service and only after project surplus funds have been depleted. Any moneys remaining in the COVID Fund on October 1, 2022, will be released from the project.

The refinancing is expected to occur at a time when COVID-19-related risks are high and the addition of the COVID Fund helps to mitigate these risks. The availability of the COVID Fund allows the project to work under a breakeven occupancy of 52% in FY21. If occupancy drops only to 63% in FY21, the moneys in the COVID fund will be available to be used equally in FY21 and FY22. Under a standard 3/3 92% occupancy, if the COVID Fund is not tapped, the Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) is 1.52x in FY21 and 1.56x in FY22 and a 75% breakeven occupancy. From FY23, projected debt service coverage ratios remain solid at 1.25x (under a 3/3 92% occupancy) and an 85% breakeven occupancy.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact of additional risk from the COVID-19 crisis on the student housing project and subsequently the bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the project will continue to demonstrate strong occupancy and solid debt service coverage with the COVID Fund providing additional financial support in FY21 and FY22 to mitigate to some extent the heightened risks from the pandemic.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- A substantial increase in debt service coverage and continued strong occupancy

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- A substantial decrease in net operating income along with an expectation that project financial difficulties would persist going forward

- Indication of reduced support for the project from the university

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are special obligations payable solely from the pledged revenues of the project and other funds held with the Trustee and do not constitute obligations for the issuer or the university. The obligations are secured by payments made under the Loan Agreement, a leasehold mortgage and amounts held by the Trustee under the Indenture.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds will be used to (i) refund and defease all of the outstanding Capital Project Financing Authority, Student Housing Revenue Bonds, Senior Series 2000F-1 Bonds and the Subordinate Series 2000G Bonds (Capital Projects Loan Program - Florida Universities); (ii) repay the prior MBIA mortgage advances which were used to fund the costs of rehabilitating the project, pay certain working capital expenses related to the project and pay debt service on the Senior Series 2000F-1 Bonds; (iii) fund a debt service reserve fund and the COVID Fund; and (iv) pay the costs of issuing the bonds.

PROFILE

The obligor is CAPFA Capital Corp. 2000F, a special purpose corporation, acting as an instrumentality of the Capital Projects Finance Authority for the limited purposes of acquiring, financing and operating the off-campus student residential housing facilities known as The Pointe at Central and Knights Circle. These facilities are affiliated with the University of Central Florida.

Capital Projects Finance Authority is a public corporation organized and existing under the laws of Florida for the purpose of making loans for public capital projects, including educational facilities for student housing.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Housing Projects published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1077122. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jacqueline McFadyen

Lead Analyst

Housing

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Florence Zeman

Additional Contact

Housing

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

