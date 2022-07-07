Moody's assigns Baa3 to Celanese's new debt; outlook remains negative

New York, July 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned Baa3 ratings to the new senior unsecured debt to be issued by Celanese US Holdings LLC ("Celanese"). Celanese plans to issue up to $9.5 billion of debt, which along with a three-year term loan and balance sheet cash, will be used to fund the $11 billion acquisition of DuPont de Nemours, Inc.' Mobility & Materials ("M&M") businesses later in 2022. The outlook remains negative.

"With the rise in interest rates and increased economic risk over the next 12 months, the cost to fund the acquisition of the M&M business has increased significantly," stated John Rogers, Senior Vice President at Moody's, and lead analyst on Celanese.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

New Assignments:

..Issuer: Celanese US Holdings LLC

....GTD Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Baa3

RATINGS RATIONALE

Celanese's Baa3 ratings reflect the size of the company pro forma for the acquisition (revenues of roughly $13 billion), greater than 20% EBITDA margins in both of its main businesses (Engineered Materials and Acetyls) and strong free cash flow generation. It also takes into account that the Engineered Materials business has a mix of stable and cyclical end markets, low-cost feedstocks in the Acetyls business and strong long term growth prospects for the Engineered Materials business. The rating is tempered by the weak credit metrics pro forma for the acquisition with leverage close to 4x and the historic cyclicality of the Acetyls business.

The Baa3 rating also incorporates the expectation that share repurchases will be suspended until leverage declines below 3.0x, the vast majority of free cash flow will go towards debt reduction and enable Celanese to repay $3.5-4.0 billion of debt by the end of 2024, which should allow leverage to return towards 3.0x from the proforma LTM level of roughly 4.1x. Assuming roughly $200 million of synergies (Celanese is estimating a total of $500-600 million of synergies by the end of 2025) can be generated within the first two years after the close of the transaction, proforma leverage would decline to 3.8x. Returning leverage towards 3.0x by the end of 2024 will also require modest growth in EBITDA from the pro forma LTM levels.

Celanese generated extremely strong financial performance in the first quarter of 2022, largely due to the Acetyls business and well above Moody's expectations, while the M&M business modestly underperformed Moody's estimates. If the Acetyls business continues to perform at these levels for the remainder of 2022 and 2023, Moody's could reconsider the negative outlook. However, there are indications that inflation, along with elevated oil and energy prices, are beginning to weigh on the global economy. In addition, Moody's is concerned that lower natural gas storage levels in Europe, and Germany especially, could negatively impact Celanese's operations this winter either through restrictions on natural gas availability for industrial uses, very high energy prices or a combination of both. Additionally, higher interest rates will materially increase the cost of the acquisition for Celanese. While the company believes that it can reduce costs and lower capex to minimize the impact on free cash flow, it does introduce additional risk to the recovery in financial metrics over the next two years, especially if global economic growth does not remain on track.

Market conditions in Acetyls are unusually tight with EBITDA margins (LTM 31 March 2022) at record levels of over 38%; this business must continue to generate EBITDA that is well above the level achieved on average over the past decade ($760 million), for the next 2-3 years at a minimum, to produce the cash necessary to de-lever Celanese's balance sheet and maintain metrics at levels that will fully support the Baa3 rating. EBITDA for the Acetyls business on an LTM basis was $2.3 billion and Moody's projections assume that EBITDA for this business does not fall below $1.2 billion over the next four years.

While the Acetyls business has been very cyclical in the past, prospects over the next 2-3 years are better as the size of new capacity additions is limited and operating rates are expected to remain at very high levels closer to 90% in the absence of an economic downturn. Celanese has also significantly expanded capacity and integrated its business downstream to limit the sale of upstream commodities when margins weaken. While this will not eliminate cyclicality in the business performance, it will reduce the extreme swings in profitability that it experienced over the past decade.

The assets of DuPont's M&M business that Celanese is acquiring are extremely complementary to its existing Engineered Materials business, and accelerate Celanese's goal of becoming a leading global supplier of high-performance polymers. Celanese has demonstrated the ability to grow its own business by focusing on winning business project by project, and wins an impressive number of projects on an annual basis. A key issue for generating more consistent growth from the M&M business will be the successful implementation of Celanese's project approach, this change will be crucial in achieving sales synergies of roughly $200 million per year by 2025. Moody's has not included any sales synergies in its projections during this timeframe.

The negative outlook reflects the risks associated with such a large transaction and the reliance on continued strong performance from all the businesses to support a rapid deleveraging after the acquisition, especially considering the increase in interest costs and increasing concerns over global economic growth.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Celanese's ratings could be downgraded if (i) it does not generate at least $1 billion per year in free cash flow to use for debt reduction; (ii) it is required to divest a material amount of assets to obtain regulatory approval; or (iii) if the business significantly underperforms expectations and management does not undertake asset sales to accelerate debt reduction. The company's outlook could be returned to stable if the company's performance meets expectations and debt reduction remains on track to lower leverage toward 3.0x by the end of 2024.

An upgrade to the ratings is highly unlikely given the pro forma leverage from the planned acquisition and the time it will take to return financial metrics to levels that would fully support an investment grade rating. Nonetheless if Celanese can maintain leverage below 3.0x and Retained Cash Flow/Debt above 20% on a sustained basis, Moody's could upgrade Celanese's rating.

Celanese's liquidity is excellent with balance sheet cash of $605 million as of 31 March 2022, as well as the expectation for over $1 billion of free cash flow in 2022. Celanese also has $1.45 billion available under its $1.75 billion unsecured revolver maturing in 2027. The company also has a $120 million accounts receivable securitization facility maturing June 2024 and factoring programs in Europe and Singapore. Celanese entered into a bridge facility and term loan to fund this transaction, but Moody's expects that they will term out the vast majority of the debt required to fund this transaction prior to the closing.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental, social and governance risks are incorporated into Celanese's credit profile but are not a driver of this rating action. The company is exposed to environmental and social risks typical for a large diversified chemical company, such as accruals for environmental remediation and social concerns due to the size, number of its production facilities. Moody's scores chemical companies as "Very High Risk" for environmental and "High Risk" for Social. The company's Engineered Materials business faces lower environmental and social risks due to the lower volume of material produced and more limited exposure to operational risks and visibility to consumers. In the Acetyl Chain, Celanese faces risks related to storage of raw materials, leaks or ruptures from equipment, waste disposal and the release of greenhouse gases or, to a lesser degree, toxic emissions. Additionally, as countries seek to reduce their impact on climate change, there is potential for greater regulation to reduce emissions or otherwise increase costs (e.g., carbon taxes, etc.) which would reduce profitability. The level of accrued environmental liabilities does not hurt Celanese's credit profile given the small size and the long-tail nature of these liabilities. A significant portion of Celanese's environmental liabilities are a result of legacy operations at the company and its former parent Hoechst AG. In an effort to reduce their environmental footprint, Celanese has announced that its Clear Lake facility will utilize by-product CO2 as an alternative feedstock for methanol production. Additionally, at this same facility, they announced a solar energy contract, which will supply approximately one third of the site's annual electricity consumption. As a large public company, Celanese's governance risks are low, especially given its relatively conservative financial policies that support its investment-grade rating.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Celanese Corporation, headquartered in Irving, Texas, is a leading global producer of acetyls, vinyl acetate monomer, emulsions, acetate tow and engineered thermoplastics. Pro forma for the acquisition of DuPont's M&M assets, Celanese will have sales of $11-14 billion depending on commodity prices. Celanese US Holdings LLC (CUSH) is the main issuer of corporate debt and is a co-borrower under the credit facilities.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

