Moody's assigns Baa3 to Chicago, IL's GOULT bonds; outlook stable

New York, November 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa3 rating to the City of Chicago, IL's $520 million General Obligation Bonds, Series 2023A (Chicago Works) and $61 million General Obligation Bonds, Series 2023B (Chicago Recovery Plan). Moody's maintains the city's Baa3 issuer rating, a Baa3 rating on its outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds, a Baa1 on its outstanding water revenue bonds, a Baa1 on its senior lien sewer revenue bonds and a Baa2 on its junior lien sewer revenue bonds. The issuer rating reflects the city's credit quality and ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Following the sale, it is expected that the city will have about $6.6 billion of GOULT bonds outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 issuer rating incorporates the city's substantial increase in pension contributions, including an upcoming boost to comply with the city's new pension funding policy that targets contributing an amount sufficient to keep reported net pension liabilities from growing. The Baa3 rating also considers the city's massive economic base, solid liquidity and sound budget management following recent improvements. The city's leverage and fixed costs will remain very high despite improved pension contributions.

The Baa3 rating assigned to the city's GOULT bonds is at the same level as the issuer rating based on the city's full faith and credit pledge and availability of an unlimited property tax for debt service.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the city will adhere to its new pension funding policy, which targets controlling the growth in the reported net pension liability, for the foreseeable future even if the cost to adhere to the policy grows. We expect the city will fund such increased costs without relying on debt-based budget maneuvers. The outlook also assumes that the city's liquidity will remain sound.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Declines in the scale of liabilities relative to operations

- Substantial increase in fund balance and liquidity

- Strengthening of economic indicators such as resident income, full value per capita, and real GDP growth relative to the US

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- A return to pension contributions that materially trail the tread water

- Significant growth in leverage

- Weakening of fund balance or liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

Chicago's GO bonds are back by the city's full faith and credit pledge and are payable from all available revenues including a tax levy unlimited as to rate or amount.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The 2023A bonds proceeds will finance infrastructure projects including bridges and viaducts, street resurfacing, street lighting, pedestrian and cyclist right of ways, and municipal facilities and waterways. The 2023B bonds will finance capital projects related to affordable housing, parks & infrastructure, and other initiatives under the Chicago Recovery Plan.

PROFILE

With a population of 2.7 million, the City of Chicago is the third most populous city in the US. The city's governmental services include public safety, public works and general governmental functions. Business type activities account for less than a quarter of city revenue and consist primarily of a regional water system, a local sewer transmission system and two major airports.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

