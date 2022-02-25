Moody's assigns Baa3 to China Jinmao's proposed USD notes

Hong Kong, February 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa3 backed senior unsecured rating to the USD notes to be issued by Franshion Brilliant Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited (Baa3 stable). The notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by the parent company.

China Jinmao will use the proceeds from the proposed issuance to refinance existing medium to long-term offshore indebtedness due within one year.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"China Jinmao's Baa3 issuer rating reflects the company's solid track record of developing landmark-integrated projects and the stable rental income generated by its quality portfolio of investment properties," says Cedric Lai, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

The rating also considers China Jinmao's strong liquidity as well as diversified and solid access to onshore and offshore funding, which is, in turn, supported by the company's status as a subsidiary ultimately owned by SinoChem Holdings Ltd, a state-owned enterprise under the central government.

However, China Jinmao's issuer rating is constrained by the company's (1) increased execution risk and moderate financial metrics because of the rapid expansion of its property development business; and (2) volatile performance from its primary land development business.

The proposed issuance will improve China Jinmao's liquidity but not materially affect its credit metrics, because the company will use the proceeds to refinance its debt.

Moody's expects China Jinmao's leverage, as measured by adjusted debt/capitalization, will gradually improve to around 52% over the next 12-18 months from 55% as of 30 June 2021. Moody's also forecasts the company's EBIT/interest coverage will improve to around 3.2x-3.5x over the same period from 2.4x for the 12 months ended 30 June 2021, driven by higher revenue recognition and controlled debt growth. Such financial profile remain appropriate for its Baa3 rating.

China Jinmao's contracted sales slightly grew 2% in 2021 to RMB235.6 billion from RMB231.1 billion in 2020. Moody's forecasts that the company's contracted sales will decline slightly over the next 6-12 months, driven by weak homebuyer confidence.

China Jinmao's liquidity is excellent. Moody's expects the company's cash holdings, along with its operating cash flow, will cover its short-term debt and committed land payments over the next 12-18 months. The company's unrestricted cash-to-short-term-debt ratio was at 1.3x as of the end of June 2021.

China Jinmao's issuer rating is not affected by subordination to claims at the operating company level. This is because, despite its status as a holding company with most of the claims at the operating subsidiaries, China Jinmao's creditors benefit from the group's diversified business profile, with cash flow generation from its property development, investment properties and hotel rental segments, which mitigates the structural subordination risk.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's has considered the company's (1) strong shareholders and representation on its board of directors; (2) disclosure of material related-party transactions as required by the Corporate Governance Code for companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange; and (3) diversified board of directors and four special committees to supervise the company's operations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that China Jinmao's credit metrics will support its rating over the next 12-18 months and that the company will maintain good liquidity to fund its expansion.

Moody's could upgrade China Jinmao's ratings if the company (1) executes its sales plan and achieves stable revenue growth; (2) improves its geographic diversity and business scale; and (3) strengthens its financial ratios, with its adjusted debt/capitalization below 45% and EBIT/interest above 5.0x on a sustained basis.

Downgrade rating pressure could arise if China Jinmao (1) fails to implement its business plan or (2) pursues further debt-funded land acquisitions, such that its adjusted debt/capitalization stays above 53%-55%, its EBIT/interest falls below 3.0x-3.3x, or its unrestricted cash/short-term debt remains below 100% on a sustained basis.

Material weakening in the company's contracted sales and operating cash flow due to a significant and prolonged downturn in the property market will also pressure the rating.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited develops residential and commercial properties in first-tier and major second-tier cities in China. As of 30 June 2021, the company had a total property development land bank of approximately 63.8 million square meters in gross floor area.

The company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2007. As of 30 June 2021, China Jinmao was 35.3% owned by Sinochem Hong Kong (Group) Company Limited (Sinochem HK, A3 stable), which was in turn 100% owned by Sinochem Holdings.

On 16 September 2021, Sinochem Group and China National Chemical Corporation Limited (ChemChina, Baa2 stable) completed a share transfer to Sinochem Holdings, which is fully owned by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) of the State Council of China. Consequently, Sinochem HK has become ultimately 100% owned by and managed as an integral part of Sinochem Holdings.

