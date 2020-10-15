Moody's assigns Baa3 to Country Garden's proposed USD notes

Hong Kong, October 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa3 senior unsecured debt rating to the proposed senior unsecured USD notes to be issued by Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (Baa3 stable).

Country Garden plans to use the proceeds from the proposed notes to refinance its existing medium to long-term offshore debt, which will mature within one year.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Country Garden's Baa3 issuer rating reflects the company's strong brand, good geographic diversification, strong liquidity and solid track record of resilient operations through the cycles," says Celine Yang, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

"However, the company's credit profile is constrained by its low profit margins and large exposure to lower-tier cities, where demand can be volatile," adds Yang.

The proposed issuance will not materially affect Country Garden's credit metrics, because the company will use the proceeds to refinance existing debt.

Moody's expects Country Garden's leverage, as measured by revenue/adjusted debt, will remain strong at 110%-115% in the coming 12-18 months, compared with 114% for the 12 months ended June 2020. This improvement will be driven by growth in revenue thanks to the company's strong contracted sales over the past two to three years, as well as its disciplined approach to pursuing growth and controlling debt increase.

Meanwhile, Moody's forecasts Country Garden's EBIT/interest will improve slightly to 4.5x-4.7x from 4.4x over the same period, driven by higher revenue recognition and declining interest costs.

Country Garden's attributable contracted sales grew 6% in the first nine months of 2020 compared with the same period last year, despite impact from the coronavirus outbreak. Moody's expects the company's annual attributable contracted sales will grow moderately in 2020 and 2021, supported by the recovery of China's economic growth and housing demand as the impact of the pandemic fades, together with Country Garden's plan to launch more projects in the second half of 2020.

Country Garden's issuer rating is not affected by the subordination to claims at the operating company level. This is because, despite its status as a holding company with most claims at the operating subsidiaries, creditors of Country Garden benefit from the group's diversified business profile, with cash flow generation across a large number of operating subsidiaries with high geographic diversification. Such business diversification mitigates the structural subordination risk.

Country Garden's liquidity is excellent. Moody's expects the company's cash holdings, along with its operating cash flow, can cover its short-term debt and committed land payments over the next 12-18 months. The company's cash to short-term debt ratio remained strong at 1.9x as of 30 June 2020, compared with 2.3x at 31 December 2019.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's has considered the concentrated ownership by Country Garden's key shareholder, Ms. Yang Huiyan, who held a total 57.6% stake in the company at 30 June 2020. Such risk is partly mitigated by the presence of five independent non-executive directors on its 13-member board of directors, and the presence of other internal governance structures and standards, as required under the Corporate Governance Code for companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. In addition, its related party transactions have been low relative to its sales staying at around 3%, and dividend payouts have been moderate remaining below 40% over the last five years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Country Garden's good liquidity, underpinned by its strong operating cash flow and good access to both the onshore and offshore capital markets.

Moody's could upgrade Country Garden's ratings if it maintains its strong operating profile as well as disciplined liquidity and financial management, and demonstrates the sustainability of its business model with a high level of business and financial stability.

Credit metrics indicative of an upgrade include (1) revenue/adjusted debt above 120%-125%, (2) EBIT/interest over 6.5x-7.0x, and (3) strong liquidity, with its cash/short-term debt above 1.5x on a sustained basis.

However, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if (1) sales deteriorate significantly; (2) its liquidity weakens; or (3) it undertakes aggressive debt-funded expansion that weakens its credit metrics, such that revenue/adjusted debt drops below 95%-100%, EBIT/interest below 4.5x- 5x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, founded in 1992 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, is a leading Chinese integrated property developer. As of end of June 2020, the company's land bank by attributable gross floor area (GFA) in China, including that of joint ventures (JVs) and associates, was 172 million square meters (sqm). Its revenue was RMB185 billion ($26 billion) in H1 2020.

