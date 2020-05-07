Moody's assigns Baa3 to Discovery Communications' new 10 and 30 year notes

New York, May 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa3 rating to Discovery Communications, LLC's (Discovery or DCL) $2 billion senior unsecured notes maturing in 2030 and 2050. Discovery's existing Baa3 long term ratings and P-3 short term rating are unaffected by the transaction. The outlook is stable.

The senior notes will be unsecured, rank equally with all other existing and future unsecured senior indebtedness, and be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Discovery Inc. (Parent Guarantor), and each domestic subsidiary of the Parent Guarantor that guarantees DCL's obligations under the revolving credit facility. As of the date of issuance of the senior notes, the only Subsidiary Guarantor will be Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (Scripps).

Moody's views the transaction as credit neutral. Moody's expects the proceeds from the offering will be principally used to repay near term maturities, but believes any incremental leverage (net of repayment) will be temporary, and not materially change the company's credit profile.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Discovery Communications, LLC

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa3

RATINGS RATIONALE

Discovery's credit profile is supported by the company's portfolio of global, branded content, distributed on an array of cable networks including Discovery Channel, TLC, and Animal Planet as well as HGTV, Food Network, and Travel Channel. Discovery's programming, which is mostly owned, is advantaged by its low cost, quick production cycle, and attracts a large audience. Discovery's networks are distributed to over 4 billion cumulative subscribers globally, and in most countries. The company's credit profile also benefits from Discovery's scale and good diversity with a well-balanced revenue mix inside and outside the US, consisting of both advertising and distribution income that generates strong returns and free cash flows. Discovery's credit profile is constrained by a decline in the U.S. TV ad market as digital continues to take a larger share, and a shrinking US pay-TV subscriber base, in the low single digit percent range, as consumers switch to less expensive streaming options. Additionally, the company's growth strategy and financial policy has tolerated elevated leverage to fund M&A and return capital to shareholders.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that, despite some disruption to the business due to the coronavirus, leverage will remain inside our tolerance over the next 12-18 months and liquidity will remain excellent.

Discovery's liquidity profile is excellent, supported by strong free cash flow generation, a largely undrawn $2.5 billion revolving credit facility, and ample cushion relative to the company's financial covenants.

The company's credit profile reflects governance considerations. Moody's believes the control position of the debt-averse Advance/Newhouse shareholders has been a strong influence in maintaining an investment-grade financial policy. However, Moody's believes that any succession of the Advance/ Newhouse ownership to a more broadly distributed structure, to be a governance risk. John Malone, the largest controlling shareholder, has a history of more aggressive financial policies in investments outside of Discovery. In the normal course of business, Management's financial policy also tolerates substantial stock buybacks sized relative to free cash flows, and elevated leverage for a period of time to finance periodic debt-financed acquisitions. The recent acquisition of Scripps Networks is the most recent evidence of this risk. Discovery's leverage increased to near 5x (Moody's adjusted), pro forma for the acquisition, but the company has since reduced leverage back down to near 3.5x by the end of 2019 through EBITDA growth and debt repayment. Moody's believes the risk of higher leverage will persist for the foreseeable future as a result of weakness from the current pandemic and the potential for debt-funded acquisitions to build new content, technologies, and or markets. Regardless, management targets a conservative long-term net leverage ratio of 3 to 3.5x.

We regard the current coronavirus pandemic as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for health and safety. The response to the coronavirus outbreak with stay at home orders, rapid unemployment increases and a potential looming recession in 2020 will lead to advertising demand - which is correlated to the economic cycle and consumer confidence - declining materially in 2020.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would consider a positive rating action if:

• Debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) is sustained under 3.25x, and

• Free cash flow-to-debt (Moody's adjusted) is sustained above 17.5%

A positive rating action would also be conditional on a more conservative financial policy, stability or growth in the subscriber base, and or a material increase in scale and diversity.

Moody's would consider a negative rating action if:

• Debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) is sustained above 4x, or

• Free cash flow-to-debt (Moody's adjusted) is sustained below 10%

A negative rating action would also be considered if there was an unfavorable change in governance structure reducing Advance/Newhouse's control position that results in a less conservative financial policy, smaller scale or diversity, or an unfavorable trend in operating performance due to lower viewership/advertising demand or a material decline in subscribers/distribution revenue.

Discovery, headquartered in Silver Spring, MD is a leading provider of non-fiction programming. The company largely distributes its content through a branded array of cable networks including Discovery Channel, The Learning Channel (TLC) and Animal Planet, as well as HGTV, the Food Network, and Travel Channel. The company's parent company, Discovery, Inc., is the publicly-traded stock issuer, ultimate parent of DCL, and the sole guarantor of DCL's credit facility and notes. Discovery reported revenue of about $11.1 billion in the last twelve months ended March 31, 2020.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1077538. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

