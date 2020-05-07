Moody's assigns Baa3 to Discovery Communications' new 10 and 30 year notes

New York, May 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
a Baa3 rating to Discovery Communications, LLC's (Discovery
or DCL) $2 billion senior unsecured notes maturing in 2030 and
2050. Discovery's existing Baa3 long term ratings and P-3
short term rating are unaffected by the transaction. The outlook
is stable.
The senior notes will be unsecured, rank equally with all other
existing and future unsecured senior indebtedness, and be fully
and unconditionally guaranteed by Discovery Inc. (Parent Guarantor),
and each domestic subsidiary of the Parent Guarantor that guarantees DCL's
obligations under the revolving credit facility. As of the date
of issuance of the senior notes, the only Subsidiary Guarantor will
be Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (Scripps).
Moody's views the transaction as credit neutral. Moody's
expects the proceeds from the offering will be principally used to repay
near term maturities, but believes any incremental leverage (net
of repayment) will be temporary, and not materially change the company's
credit profile.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Discovery Communications, LLC
....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Baa3
RATINGS RATIONALE
Discovery's credit profile is supported by the company's portfolio
of global, branded content, distributed on an array of cable
networks including Discovery Channel, TLC, and Animal Planet
as well as HGTV, Food Network, and Travel Channel.
Discovery's programming, which is mostly owned, is advantaged
by its low cost, quick production cycle, and attracts a large
audience. Discovery's networks are distributed to over 4
billion cumulative subscribers globally, and in most countries.
The company's credit profile also benefits from Discovery's
scale and good diversity with a well-balanced revenue mix inside
and outside the US, consisting of both advertising and distribution
income that generates strong returns and free cash flows. Discovery's
credit profile is constrained by a decline in the U.S. TV
ad market as digital continues to take a larger share, and a shrinking
US pay-TV subscriber base, in the low single digit percent
range, as consumers switch to less expensive streaming options.
Additionally, the company's growth strategy and financial
policy has tolerated elevated leverage to fund M&A and return capital
to shareholders.
The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that,
despite some disruption to the business due to the coronavirus,
leverage will remain inside our tolerance over the next 12-18 months
and liquidity will remain excellent.
Discovery's liquidity profile is excellent, supported by strong
free cash flow generation, a largely undrawn $2.5
billion revolving credit facility, and ample cushion relative to
the company's financial covenants.
The company's credit profile reflects governance considerations.
Moody's believes the control position of the debt-averse
Advance/Newhouse shareholders has been a strong influence in maintaining
an investment-grade financial policy. However, Moody's
believes that any succession of the Advance/ Newhouse ownership to a more
broadly distributed structure, to be a governance risk. John
Malone, the largest controlling shareholder, has a history
of more aggressive financial policies in investments outside of Discovery.
In the normal course of business, Management's financial policy
also tolerates substantial stock buybacks sized relative to free cash
flows, and elevated leverage for a period of time to finance periodic
debt-financed acquisitions. The recent acquisition of Scripps
Networks is the most recent evidence of this risk. Discovery's
leverage increased to near 5x (Moody's adjusted), pro forma
for the acquisition, but the company has since reduced leverage
back down to near 3.5x by the end of 2019 through EBITDA growth
and debt repayment. Moody's believes the risk of higher leverage
will persist for the foreseeable future as a result of weakness from the
current pandemic and the potential for debt-funded acquisitions
to build new content, technologies, and or markets.
Regardless, management targets a conservative long-term net
leverage ratio of 3 to 3.5x.
We regard the current coronavirus pandemic as a social risk under our
ESG framework, given the substantial implications for health and
safety. The response to the coronavirus outbreak with stay at home
orders, rapid unemployment increases and a potential looming recession
in 2020 will lead to advertising demand - which is correlated to
the economic cycle and consumer confidence - declining materially
in 2020.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's would consider a positive rating action if:
• Debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) is sustained under
3.25x, and
• Free cash flow-to-debt (Moody's adjusted) is sustained
above 17.5%
A positive rating action would also be conditional on a more conservative
financial policy, stability or growth in the subscriber base,
and or a material increase in scale and diversity.
Moody's would consider a negative rating action if:
• Debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) is sustained above
4x, or
• Free cash flow-to-debt (Moody's adjusted) is sustained
below 10%
A negative rating action would also be considered if there was an unfavorable
change in governance structure reducing Advance/Newhouse's control
position that results in a less conservative financial policy, smaller
scale or diversity, or an unfavorable trend in operating performance
due to lower viewership/advertising demand or a material decline in subscribers/distribution
revenue.
Discovery, headquartered in Silver Spring, MD is a leading provider
of non-fiction programming. The company largely distributes
its content through a branded array of cable networks including Discovery
Channel, The Learning Channel (TLC) and Animal Planet, as
well as HGTV, the Food Network, and Travel Channel.
The company's parent company, Discovery, Inc.,
is the publicly-traded stock issuer, ultimate parent of DCL,
and the sole guarantor of DCL's credit facility and notes. Discovery
reported revenue of about $11.1 billion in the last twelve
months ended March 31, 2020.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media Industry published
in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1077538.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
