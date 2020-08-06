Moody's assigns Baa3 to Eurofins' senior unsecured bonds and Ba2 to Eurofins' hybrid instruments

Frankfurt am Main, August 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today assigned a Baa3 rating to the existing senior unsecured bond instruments and a Ba2 rating to the existing subordinated hybrid bond instruments, all issued by Eurofins Scientific SE (Eurofins or the company). The Baa3 long-term issuer rating and stable outlook remain unchanged.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The senior unsecured bond instruments are rated Baa3 in line with the existing long-term issuer rating.

The hybrid instruments are rated Ba2, two notches below the existing long-term issuer rating. The two-notch rating differential reflects the deeply subordinated nature of the hybrid instruments. The hybrid instruments rank senior only to common shares, but junior to titres participatifs, and prets participatifs, and ordinary subordinated obligations. There is no maturity date. There is an optional coupon skip with cumulative settlement. In Moody's view, the hybrid instruments have equity-like features that allow them to receive basket "C" treatment, i.e., 50% equity and 50% debt for financial leverage purposes (please refer to Moody's Hybrid Equity Credit methodology published in September 2018).

The Baa3 issuer rating is supported by (1) the company's well established position in key segments (pharma, food, environment and clinical diagnostics) protected by barriers to entry; (2) its exposure to defensive end-markets with positive long-term growth prospects, the pharma segment entailing a higher cyclicality than the rest of the business; (3) the good diversification by end markets, geographies, products (# of tests) and customers and (4) the fact that environmental and social considerations such as increasing focus around sustainability, pollution issues, health and safety support demand for Eurofins' services.

The Baa3 issuer rating is constrained by (1) the fact that Eurofins operates on fragmented and competitive markets exposed to change in technology and innovation, the latest bringing opportunities and threats such as cyber risk which materialized for Eurofins in 2019 and cost 10% of EBITDA; (2) reputation and litigation risks which require a strong control over the decentralized network of laboratories; (3) risks associated with the current governance set-up and notably the concentration of power around Gilles Martin, the founder, CEO and majority owner and the related party transactions and (4) the relative weak credit metrics (leverage and free cash flow) end of 2019 following the intensive M&A activity in 2017/18.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook assumes that the company will maintain its current well established market positioning, that medium-term growth prospects for its end-markets will remain positive and that its Moody's adjusted credit metrics will sustainably improve from the relatively weak 2019 level towards a level expected for the Baa3, such as Moody's adjusted debt / EBITDA sustainably below 3.5x and Moody's adjusted retained cash flow/net debt sustainably above 20% by 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the weak positioning of the issuer rating, an upgrade is unlikely in the short-term. However, upward rating pressure could develop if (1) the Moody's adjusted debt / EBITDA improves sustainably below 2.5x and (2) the Moody's adjusted retained cash flow/net debt increases sustainably above 30%.

Downward rating pressure could develop if (1) there is a material decline in growth or profitability for a sustained period of time; (2) the company fails to improve the Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA sustainably below 3.5x; (3) the company fails to improve the Moody's adjusted retained cash flow/net debt sustainably above 20% and (4) the company adopts more aggressive financial policies in relation to leverage (net debt leverage under company definition above the publicly committed guidance of 1.5-2.5x), shareholder distributions (payout ratio increases sustainably from historic level of around 20%) and/or liquidity (company fails to proactively address upcoming maturities).

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Eurofins Scientific SE

Assignments:

....Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa3

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

Eurofins is a global company providing bioanalytical testing services (over 200,000 validated analytical methods) to the pharmaceutical (circa 30% of revenue in 2019), food (circa 20%), environment (circa 20%), clinical diagnostics (circa 20%) and other (10%) sectors. Eurofins was founded in 1987 by its current chairman and CEO Gilles Martin who remains the majority owner of the voting rights as of today. The company expanded from 1 laboratory in France in 1987 to more than 800 laboratories present in over 50 countries today. The company is listed since 1997 on the Paris stock exchange and its current market capitalisation is €10.6 billion.

