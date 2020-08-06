Moody's assigns Baa3 to Eurofins' senior unsecured bonds and Ba2 to Eurofins' hybrid instruments

Frankfurt am Main, August 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today assigned a Baa3 rating to the existing senior unsecured bond instruments
and a Ba2 rating to the existing subordinated hybrid bond instruments,
all issued by Eurofins Scientific SE (Eurofins or the company).
The Baa3 long-term issuer rating and stable outlook remain unchanged.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The senior unsecured bond instruments are rated Baa3 in line with the
existing long-term issuer rating.
The hybrid instruments are rated Ba2, two notches below the existing
long-term issuer rating. The two-notch rating differential
reflects the deeply subordinated nature of the hybrid instruments.
The hybrid instruments rank senior only to common shares, but junior
to titres participatifs, and prets participatifs, and ordinary
subordinated obligations. There is no maturity date. There
is an optional coupon skip with cumulative settlement. In Moody's
view, the hybrid instruments have equity-like features that
allow them to receive basket "C" treatment, i.e.,
50% equity and 50% debt for financial leverage purposes
(please refer to Moody's Hybrid Equity Credit methodology published in
September 2018).
The Baa3 issuer rating is supported by (1) the company's well established
position in key segments (pharma, food, environment and clinical
diagnostics) protected by barriers to entry; (2) its exposure to
defensive end-markets with positive long-term growth prospects,
the pharma segment entailing a higher cyclicality than the rest of the
business; (3) the good diversification by end markets, geographies,
products (# of tests) and customers and (4) the fact that environmental
and social considerations such as increasing focus around sustainability,
pollution issues, health and safety support demand for Eurofins'
services.
The Baa3 issuer rating is constrained by (1) the fact that Eurofins operates
on fragmented and competitive markets exposed to change in technology
and innovation, the latest bringing opportunities and threats such
as cyber risk which materialized for Eurofins in 2019 and cost 10%
of EBITDA; (2) reputation and litigation risks which require a strong
control over the decentralized network of laboratories; (3) risks
associated with the current governance set-up and notably the concentration
of power around Gilles Martin, the founder, CEO and majority
owner and the related party transactions and (4) the relative weak credit
metrics (leverage and free cash flow) end of 2019 following the intensive
M&A activity in 2017/18.
OUTLOOK
The stable outlook assumes that the company will maintain its current
well established market positioning, that medium-term growth
prospects for its end-markets will remain positive and that its
Moody's adjusted credit metrics will sustainably improve from the relatively
weak 2019 level towards a level expected for the Baa3, such as Moody's
adjusted debt / EBITDA sustainably below 3.5x and Moody's adjusted
retained cash flow/net debt sustainably above 20% by 2021.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the weak positioning of the issuer rating, an upgrade is unlikely
in the short-term. However, upward rating pressure
could develop if (1) the Moody's adjusted debt / EBITDA improves sustainably
below 2.5x and (2) the Moody's adjusted retained cash flow/net
debt increases sustainably above 30%.
Downward rating pressure could develop if (1) there is a material decline
in growth or profitability for a sustained period of time; (2) the
company fails to improve the Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA sustainably
below 3.5x; (3) the company fails to improve the Moody's adjusted
retained cash flow/net debt sustainably above 20% and (4) the company
adopts more aggressive financial policies in relation to leverage (net
debt leverage under company definition above the publicly committed guidance
of 1.5-2.5x), shareholder distributions (payout
ratio increases sustainably from historic level of around 20%)
and/or liquidity (company fails to proactively address upcoming maturities).
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Eurofins Scientific SE
Assignments:
....Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Ba2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Baa3
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
PROFILE
Eurofins is a global company providing bioanalytical testing services
(over 200,000 validated analytical methods) to the pharmaceutical
(circa 30% of revenue in 2019), food (circa 20%),
environment (circa 20%), clinical diagnostics (circa 20%)
and other (10%) sectors. Eurofins was founded in 1987 by
its current chairman and CEO Gilles Martin who remains the majority owner
of the voting rights as of today. The company expanded from 1 laboratory
in France in 1987 to more than 800 laboratories present in over 50 countries
today. The company is listed since 1997 on the Paris stock exchange
and its current market capitalisation is €10.6 billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
