Moody's assigns Baa3 to Expedia Group's new senior notes and exchange notes

New York, April 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed
the Baa3 senior unsecured rating of Expedia Group, Inc. ("Expedia
Group") and assigned a Baa3 rating to its proposed offering of new
senior unsecured notes and new exchange notes. Net proceeds from
the debt issuances as well as from the proposed amendment of its $2.0
billion revolving credit facility, of which $1,145
million is senior secured and $855 million is senior unsecured
(unrated) plus preferred stock are expected to be used to redeem a portion
or all of the 5.95% notes due August 2020, and fund
general corporate purposes including increasing cash balances.
The outlook remains negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The proposed debt instruments and preferred equity totaling roughly $3.7
billion will increase unrestricted cash and short-term investments
by about $3 billion after exchanging $500 million of 5.95%
notes due August 2020, funding related expenses, and allowing
for $0.1 billion of revolver availability. Assuming
repayment of remaining August 2020 notes that were not exchanged,
Moody's expects 2020 year end unrestricted cash balances and short-term
investments will exceed $6 billion (excludes amounts at non-wholly-owned
subsidiaries), which supports the company's ability to navigate
through the significant challenges of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19).
As part of the transaction, Expedia Group will amend its revolver
credit agreement to suspend and relax the current maximum leverage covenant
before returning to the current 4.0x level on March 2023.
This amendment provides Expedia Group with the time needed to return credit
metrics, including leverage, to pre -- coronavirus outbreak
levels. The negative impact of higher debt balances is offset by
Expedia Group's commitment to disciplined financial policies and
the benefits of raising additional liquidity to operate its global business.
The following is a summary of today's rating actions:
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Expedia Group, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
(domestic), Affirmed Baa3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
(foreign), Affirmed Baa3
Assignments:
..Issuer: Expedia Group, Inc.
....New Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned
Baa3
....New Senior Unsecured Exchange Notes,
Assigned Baa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Expedia Group, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Negative
Expedia Group's Baa3 rating is forward looking given adjusted debt
to EBITDA will be elevated well over 4x until June 2021 when the sharp
decline in revenue reflecting global travel bans in 2Q20 is replaced with
more normalized revenue in 2Q21 due to expectations for an eventual rebound
in travel demand. "Management's commitment to consistently
reduce debt balances and return credit metrics to their prior investment
grade levels is critical to the Baa3 rating," stated Carl Salas,
Moody's Sr Credit Officer.
Expedia Group's credit profile is significantly pressured by the recent
sharp decline in global airline and hotel bookings and Moody's expectation
that travel bookings will continue to decline monthly, albeit at
reduced percentages, through the end of 2020. There are further
downside risks in the event travel demand remains depressed beyond the
first half of 2020 in a scenario in which COVID-19 is not contained.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The travel processing
sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the
shock given its sensitivity to consumer and business demand and sentiment.
More specifically, the weaknesses in Expedia Group's credit profile,
including its exposure to global economies have left it vulnerable to
shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions
and Expedia Group remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety.
Given significant cash balances, adjusted net debt to EBITDA is
estimated at roughly 1.0x one year from closing, which supports
Expedia Group's ability to repay debt maturities as they come due.
Ratings are supported by Moody's belief that the company will be able
to navigate through current challenges, including meeting the obligations
of the deferred merchant bookings, and will maintain conservative
financial policies. The suspension of share repurchases (annual
average of $793 million in 2018 and 2019) preserves liquidity while
the restrictions on dividends will eliminate another roughly $200
million cash outflow in the first full year.
Moody's base case reflects significant revenue and cash flow declines
in the first half of 2020 followed by an eventual recovery in travel demand
accompanied by revenues approaching, but remaining below,
2019 levels in 2021. A good portion of Expedia Group's expense
base, including selling and marketing spend (represents just over
50% of total costs), is variable and tied to revenue and
transaction volume. As demand for travel declines, the company
will incur reduced search costs (per click) and benefit from lower bid
pricing. Commissions paid in certain business lines vary directly
with profits.
In addition to suspending share buybacks and dividends, the company
will likely reduce certain fixed costs including research & development,
corporate overhead, and capitalized spending. Expedia Group's
Baa3 rating is supported by the company's strong liquidity post-transaction,
large scale, and its head start in significant cost reduction efforts.
"Moody's considers Expedia Group's business model as being
sound and benefitting from its position as a leading global online travel
agency which should return to historical levels of cash flow generation
and profitability when travel demand rebounds," added Salas.
Expedia Group was in the process of reducing its cost structure prior
to the impact of COVID-19 on travel demand. In early February
2020, Barry Diller, Chairman, and Peter Kern,
Vice Chairman (recently named CEO), completed a review of operations
after the departure of its CEO and CFO in early December 2019.
Management announced plans to improve operating performance by simplifying
its business and cutting annual costs by $300 million -
$500 million. Subsequently, in March 2020, in
response to the escalating impact of COVID-19, Expedia Group
announced that it was suspending share buybacks to provide additional
financial flexibility. The company remains on track to achieve
up to $500 million of run-rate annualized savings by the
end of 2020. This renewed focus on revenue growth and improving
margins since December 2019 has helped Expedia Group address some of the
negative impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The July 2019 acquisition of Liberty Expedia Group improved corporate
governance by eliminating the overhang associated with John Malone's prior
ability to take a controlling interest in Expedia Group and by reducing
Barry Diller's effective voting control to 28% from roughly 53%.
Currently seven of eleven board members are independent, and the
majority will remain independent after one or two additional board seats
are offered to investors in the new preferred shares. Under the
governance agreement executed in July 2019, Barry Diller has the
right to increase his holdings in Class B common shares (which come with
super voting rights, subject to certain restrictions) up to 49%
in terms of Barry Diller's voting control prior to future share buybacks.
As amended earlier in April 2020, the deadline to exercise these
rights was extended to 45 days after completion of the current investigation
by Expedia's Special Litigation Committee[1] into certain stockholders
litigation (prior to the amendment, the deadline was April 26,
2020). Despite the dual class structure and the extended deadline,
Moody's continues to expect the majority of the Board of Directors will
remain independent and Expedia Group will continue to adhere to disciplined
financial policies. Excluding exercised options, Barry Diller
has not increased his holdings in Expedia Group since the acquisition
in July 2019 and share buybacks have been suspended.
Moody's believes cash and short-term investments will exceed $6.0
billion at the end of 2020 which should be more than sufficient to fund
working capital outflows, including reductions in deferred merchant
bookings, and restructuring expenses. Moody's believes Expedia
Group will be prudent and adjust capital spending and fixed costs,
if needed, to preserve liquidity. Moody's also expects the
company will remain in compliance with proposed financial covenants under
its credit facilities given the pending amendment suspends and relaxes
the current maximum 4.0x leverage covenant with a 5.0x leverage
test beginning December 31, 2021 and returns to the current 4.0x
test on March 31, 2023. As proposed, a liquidity covenant
(minimum $300 million of cash and revolver availability less deferred
merchant bookings with certain carve-outs) will be added and remain
in effect until the leverage covenant is tested.
The Baa3 rating on the new senior notes and exchange notes incorporates
their position behind the $1.145 billion secured portion
of the revolving facility. Expedia Group will provide this secured
portion with a lien on substantially all assets (excluding its new Seattle
headquarters) while the remaining $855 million portion of the revolver
will be unsecured. The unsecured portion may be refinanced by an
unsecured foreign facility of the same size post close. It is not
typical for investment grade companies to have a secured revolver facility;
however, Expedia Group will need to refinance both revolvers prior
to their May 2023 expirations at which time the collateral package can
be renegotiated. Senior notes rank ahead of the new preferred shares
which Moody's views as debt. The preferred shares have no
redemption rights (perpetual) and come with coupon step ups after year
5.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The negative outlook for Expedia Group is driven by significant uncertainty
regarding the depth and duration of the current decline in global consumer
and business demand for travel related services. This lack of visibility
is exacerbated by the number of government mandated travel restrictions
on travel across global regions and within country borders. Moody's
recognizes Expedia Group's strong liquidity to manage elevated outflows
and ability to reduce variable expenses, including marketing spend.
To the extent timing of a rebound is in line with Moody's base case scenario,
then Expedia Group should remain solidly positioned in its Baa3 rating.
Moody's expects that Expedia Group will continue to demonstrate a conservative
financial strategy and remain committed to an independent governance structure.
Ratings could be upgraded if Expedia Group maintains its leading market
share among third party, hotelier, and airline online travel
websites, returns to consistent profitable organic revenue growth
with operating margins in excess of 20%, and Moody's expects
the company to adhere to conservative financial policies, including
adjusted leverage being sustained around the 2.5x range.
Ratings could be downgraded if Expedia Group's competitive position weakens
materially, financial policies become more aggressive, or
the impact of COVID-19 results in adjusted debt to EBITDA rising
above 3.25x for an extended period. There would be downward
pressure on ratings to the extent Expedia Group funds share buybacks or
redeems preferred shares prior to adjusted leverage returning to less
than 3.25x or Moody's being assured of a long term rebound in travel
demand or leverage.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Expedia Group, Inc., based in Seattle, WA,
is a leading online travel agency (OTA) with properties including Expedia.com,
Hotels.com, trivago, Vrbo, Egencia, Orbitz
Worldwide, Inc., Travelocity, and Hotwire.com.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Expedia Group, Inc. 8K dated April 10, 2020
referring to In re Expedia Group Stockholders Litigation, Consolidated
Case No. 2019-0494-JTL
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
