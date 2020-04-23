Moody's assigns Baa3 to Expedia Group's new senior notes and exchange notes

New York, April 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the Baa3 senior unsecured rating of Expedia Group, Inc. ("Expedia Group") and assigned a Baa3 rating to its proposed offering of new senior unsecured notes and new exchange notes. Net proceeds from the debt issuances as well as from the proposed amendment of its $2.0 billion revolving credit facility, of which $1,145 million is senior secured and $855 million is senior unsecured (unrated) plus preferred stock are expected to be used to redeem a portion or all of the 5.95% notes due August 2020, and fund general corporate purposes including increasing cash balances. The outlook remains negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The proposed debt instruments and preferred equity totaling roughly $3.7 billion will increase unrestricted cash and short-term investments by about $3 billion after exchanging $500 million of 5.95% notes due August 2020, funding related expenses, and allowing for $0.1 billion of revolver availability. Assuming repayment of remaining August 2020 notes that were not exchanged, Moody's expects 2020 year end unrestricted cash balances and short-term investments will exceed $6 billion (excludes amounts at non-wholly-owned subsidiaries), which supports the company's ability to navigate through the significant challenges of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19).

As part of the transaction, Expedia Group will amend its revolver credit agreement to suspend and relax the current maximum leverage covenant before returning to the current 4.0x level on March 2023. This amendment provides Expedia Group with the time needed to return credit metrics, including leverage, to pre -- coronavirus outbreak levels. The negative impact of higher debt balances is offset by Expedia Group's commitment to disciplined financial policies and the benefits of raising additional liquidity to operate its global business.

The following is a summary of today's rating actions:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Expedia Group, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (domestic), Affirmed Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (foreign), Affirmed Baa3

Assignments:

..Issuer: Expedia Group, Inc.

....New Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Baa3

....New Senior Unsecured Exchange Notes, Assigned Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Expedia Group, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

Expedia Group's Baa3 rating is forward looking given adjusted debt to EBITDA will be elevated well over 4x until June 2021 when the sharp decline in revenue reflecting global travel bans in 2Q20 is replaced with more normalized revenue in 2Q21 due to expectations for an eventual rebound in travel demand. "Management's commitment to consistently reduce debt balances and return credit metrics to their prior investment grade levels is critical to the Baa3 rating," stated Carl Salas, Moody's Sr Credit Officer.

Expedia Group's credit profile is significantly pressured by the recent sharp decline in global airline and hotel bookings and Moody's expectation that travel bookings will continue to decline monthly, albeit at reduced percentages, through the end of 2020. There are further downside risks in the event travel demand remains depressed beyond the first half of 2020 in a scenario in which COVID-19 is not contained.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The travel processing sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer and business demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Expedia Group's credit profile, including its exposure to global economies have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Expedia Group remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Given significant cash balances, adjusted net debt to EBITDA is estimated at roughly 1.0x one year from closing, which supports Expedia Group's ability to repay debt maturities as they come due. Ratings are supported by Moody's belief that the company will be able to navigate through current challenges, including meeting the obligations of the deferred merchant bookings, and will maintain conservative financial policies. The suspension of share repurchases (annual average of $793 million in 2018 and 2019) preserves liquidity while the restrictions on dividends will eliminate another roughly $200 million cash outflow in the first full year.

Moody's base case reflects significant revenue and cash flow declines in the first half of 2020 followed by an eventual recovery in travel demand accompanied by revenues approaching, but remaining below, 2019 levels in 2021. A good portion of Expedia Group's expense base, including selling and marketing spend (represents just over 50% of total costs), is variable and tied to revenue and transaction volume. As demand for travel declines, the company will incur reduced search costs (per click) and benefit from lower bid pricing. Commissions paid in certain business lines vary directly with profits.

In addition to suspending share buybacks and dividends, the company will likely reduce certain fixed costs including research & development, corporate overhead, and capitalized spending. Expedia Group's Baa3 rating is supported by the company's strong liquidity post-transaction, large scale, and its head start in significant cost reduction efforts. "Moody's considers Expedia Group's business model as being sound and benefitting from its position as a leading global online travel agency which should return to historical levels of cash flow generation and profitability when travel demand rebounds," added Salas.

Expedia Group was in the process of reducing its cost structure prior to the impact of COVID-19 on travel demand. In early February 2020, Barry Diller, Chairman, and Peter Kern, Vice Chairman (recently named CEO), completed a review of operations after the departure of its CEO and CFO in early December 2019. Management announced plans to improve operating performance by simplifying its business and cutting annual costs by $300 million - $500 million. Subsequently, in March 2020, in response to the escalating impact of COVID-19, Expedia Group announced that it was suspending share buybacks to provide additional financial flexibility. The company remains on track to achieve up to $500 million of run-rate annualized savings by the end of 2020. This renewed focus on revenue growth and improving margins since December 2019 has helped Expedia Group address some of the negative impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The July 2019 acquisition of Liberty Expedia Group improved corporate governance by eliminating the overhang associated with John Malone's prior ability to take a controlling interest in Expedia Group and by reducing Barry Diller's effective voting control to 28% from roughly 53%. Currently seven of eleven board members are independent, and the majority will remain independent after one or two additional board seats are offered to investors in the new preferred shares. Under the governance agreement executed in July 2019, Barry Diller has the right to increase his holdings in Class B common shares (which come with super voting rights, subject to certain restrictions) up to 49% in terms of Barry Diller's voting control prior to future share buybacks. As amended earlier in April 2020, the deadline to exercise these rights was extended to 45 days after completion of the current investigation by Expedia's Special Litigation Committee[1] into certain stockholders litigation (prior to the amendment, the deadline was April 26, 2020). Despite the dual class structure and the extended deadline, Moody's continues to expect the majority of the Board of Directors will remain independent and Expedia Group will continue to adhere to disciplined financial policies. Excluding exercised options, Barry Diller has not increased his holdings in Expedia Group since the acquisition in July 2019 and share buybacks have been suspended.

Moody's believes cash and short-term investments will exceed $6.0 billion at the end of 2020 which should be more than sufficient to fund working capital outflows, including reductions in deferred merchant bookings, and restructuring expenses. Moody's believes Expedia Group will be prudent and adjust capital spending and fixed costs, if needed, to preserve liquidity. Moody's also expects the company will remain in compliance with proposed financial covenants under its credit facilities given the pending amendment suspends and relaxes the current maximum 4.0x leverage covenant with a 5.0x leverage test beginning December 31, 2021 and returns to the current 4.0x test on March 31, 2023. As proposed, a liquidity covenant (minimum $300 million of cash and revolver availability less deferred merchant bookings with certain carve-outs) will be added and remain in effect until the leverage covenant is tested.

The Baa3 rating on the new senior notes and exchange notes incorporates their position behind the $1.145 billion secured portion of the revolving facility. Expedia Group will provide this secured portion with a lien on substantially all assets (excluding its new Seattle headquarters) while the remaining $855 million portion of the revolver will be unsecured. The unsecured portion may be refinanced by an unsecured foreign facility of the same size post close. It is not typical for investment grade companies to have a secured revolver facility; however, Expedia Group will need to refinance both revolvers prior to their May 2023 expirations at which time the collateral package can be renegotiated. Senior notes rank ahead of the new preferred shares which Moody's views as debt. The preferred shares have no redemption rights (perpetual) and come with coupon step ups after year 5.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook for Expedia Group is driven by significant uncertainty regarding the depth and duration of the current decline in global consumer and business demand for travel related services. This lack of visibility is exacerbated by the number of government mandated travel restrictions on travel across global regions and within country borders. Moody's recognizes Expedia Group's strong liquidity to manage elevated outflows and ability to reduce variable expenses, including marketing spend. To the extent timing of a rebound is in line with Moody's base case scenario, then Expedia Group should remain solidly positioned in its Baa3 rating. Moody's expects that Expedia Group will continue to demonstrate a conservative financial strategy and remain committed to an independent governance structure.

Ratings could be upgraded if Expedia Group maintains its leading market share among third party, hotelier, and airline online travel websites, returns to consistent profitable organic revenue growth with operating margins in excess of 20%, and Moody's expects the company to adhere to conservative financial policies, including adjusted leverage being sustained around the 2.5x range. Ratings could be downgraded if Expedia Group's competitive position weakens materially, financial policies become more aggressive, or the impact of COVID-19 results in adjusted debt to EBITDA rising above 3.25x for an extended period. There would be downward pressure on ratings to the extent Expedia Group funds share buybacks or redeems preferred shares prior to adjusted leverage returning to less than 3.25x or Moody's being assured of a long term rebound in travel demand or leverage.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Expedia Group, Inc., based in Seattle, WA, is a leading online travel agency (OTA) with properties including Expedia.com, Hotels.com, trivago, Vrbo, Egencia, Orbitz Worldwide, Inc., Travelocity, and Hotwire.com.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Expedia Group, Inc. 8K dated April 10, 2020 referring to In re Expedia Group Stockholders Litigation, Consolidated Case No. 2019-0494-JTL

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

